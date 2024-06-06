|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.2 EUR
|+0.50%
|-0.92%
|+19.77%
|01:59pm
|UBS Affirms ING Groep at Buy, Raises PT
|MT
|01:42pm
|ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+19.80%
|57.75B
|+15.97%
|566B
|+18.68%
|313B
|+14.40%
|252B
|+19.22%
|205B
|+20.22%
|182B
|+26.17%
|169B
|+8.58%
|161B
|+9.47%
|151B
|+11.67%
|137B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- INGA Stock
- News ING Groep N.V.
- ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Sell rating from UBS