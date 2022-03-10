ING Groep N : 2021 Annual Report ING Bank N.V. (PDF 5,9 MB)

Climate change

Although the threat of climate change has been signalled for some time by the scientific community, its impact is intensifying and it's happening faster than previously predicted. The flooding, wildfires and heatwaves experienced this year are expected to occur more frequently due to climate change. This formed the backdrop to the 2021 report from the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which flagged climate change as a 'code red' for humanity, requiring urgent intervention from all sectors of society.

This urgency was underlined at the New York Climate Week in September 2021, where it was reinforced that accelerated action now and in the coming years can positively affect our transition towards a more carbon-neutral future. In November 2021, at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, agreements were reached on important steps towards net-zero emissions in 2050, such as shifting away from coal and a pledge to halt deforestation. But this is not yet enough to get us into the safe zone; these pledges add up to an average global warming of 1.8°C at best. There was agreement on countries having to accelerate and strengthen their 2030 targets, and a framework for a global carbon market was drawn up, which is expected to trigger a surge of green projects. As always the proof is in the action and real impact on the ground. COP27 will be crucial - again. Not only for limiting greenhouse gas emissions far more drastically, but also for agreements on climate adaptation and the social impact of climate change, both of which affect developing countries disproportionately.

We believe ING can have the biggest impact in mitigating the effect of climate change through our financing. We work with our clients to finance and facilitate their transition to low-carbon technologies and offer a growing suite of sustainability products and services to help them, including sustainability- linked loans and green bonds.

The popularity of sustainability-linked financing is growing, partly fuelled by companies facing pressure from investors and regulators to 'go green'. To protect the integrity of this fast-growing market, which we pioneered back in 2017, ING published a position paper in October calling for linked sustainability targets to be ambitious, recognised industry-wide and verified by a reputable, independent party. This will help to retain the credibility of the market by ensuring companies tackle the most difficult and urgent climate issues first. Ambition levels that are too low will not make the impact these products are designed for.