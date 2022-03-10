ING Groep N : 2021 Annual Report ING Bank N.V. (PDF 5,9 MB)
03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
ING Bank
Annual Report 2021
Contents
Introduction
Report of Management Board
Risk management
Corporate governance
Consolidated financial statements
Parent company financial statements
Other information
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position
174
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
175
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
176
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
177
Consolidated statement of cash flows
180
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
182
Parent company financial statements
Parent company financial statements
290
Other information
Independent auditor's report
312
Articles of Association - Appropriation of results
319
About this report
About this report
ING's purpose is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. In this report we describe how we live up to our purpose and create value as a bank, as an employer and in society.
In this report, the sections Strategy and performance, Risk management, Corporate governance and Dutch Corporate governance statement by the Management Board Banking together form the Report of the Management Board Banking. This annual report also contains ING Bank N.V. consolidated and parent company financial statements, and other information.
This report is intended to inform stakeholder groups that have an impact on or are impacted by our business. This includes customers, investors and shareholders, regulators and supervisors, employees, government authorities and non-governmental organisations.
It aims to give our stakeholders a balanced overview of our activities and ING's ability to create and sustain value.
ING Bank Annual Report 2021
3
World around us
World around us
Our business is largely shaped by what's happening in the world around us, from economic and political developments to the changing regulatory environment, global trends and social issues. And of course, in 2021 the Covid-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on people, businesses and the economy.
All these factors provide both challenges and opportunities for ING as we navigate the ever-changing world around us to deliver on our purpose and create long-term value for our stakeholders.
Our operating environment
Economic growth picked up this year, helped by strong policy support, the deployment of vaccine programmes and the reversal of lockdown measures, although these were reintroduced in some countries at the end of the year prompted by an increase in infections, and the emergence of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus. The global economy surpassed its pre-pandemic level, but many countries are still operating below pre-Covid levels, particularly emerging markets and developing economies with lower vaccination rates and less government support. China and Australia had already recovered in 2020; the US and the eurozone caught up in 2021.
A resurgence of Covid-19 cases and supply disruptions began to negatively impact economic momentum in the second half of the year. In particular, US consumption softened in the third quarter and German industry had to scale back because of shortages of key inputs. The economic impact of the Delta variant, especially in countries with low vaccination rates, added to pressures on global supply chains and costs. Supply disruptions were often longer than expected and fed inflation in many countries. Higher commodity prices and the rise in consumer demand as economies thawed caused consumer price inflation to increase rapidly, most significantly in the US, Canada and the UK, although other advanced economies in Europe and Asia also saw inflation picking up.
Against the background of economic recovery and increased inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve started to taper its bond-buying programme. The European Central Bank (ECB) also announced a reduction in bond purchases, but is set to move slower. The ECB plans to end its Pandemic Asset Purchase Programme by 2Q 2022 and expects to have reduced asset purchases under this programme to €20 billion per month by the end of the year. Together these factors drove up longer-term interest rates and steepened yield curves. With interest rates remaining at low levels and government policies staying growth-supportive, house prices continued to rise.
These were significant macroeconomic developments that impacted our own organisation as well as our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Despite the economic thaw, the normal flow of business in countries where ING operates remained disrupted to a greater or lesser extent throughout 2021. The German elections, continuing China/US tensions and continued uncertainty around the full impact of Brexit all added to the volatility of our external environment.
ING is also closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine from a financial, operational and security perspective, with the safety and wellbeing of employees our top priority. We strongly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and are deeply concerned by its devastating impact and the threat to international stability and security. ING has been providing Wholesale Banking services in Ukraine and Russia for almost 30 years. As of 28 February 2022, ING's total Russia-related exposure was approximately €6.7 billion (representing around 0.9% of our total loan book), of which around 700 million was affected by new sanctions. We have around €500 million exposure in Ukraine. In March 2022, we decided to not do new business with Russian companies. Read more in Risk management.
As a global financial services company, with our profitability, solvency and liquidity linked heavily to the state of the economy and the market environment, we remained alert to this volatility's potential to impact our performance.
Among other topics impacting our business in 2021 were climate change (including climate risk), anti- money laundering, cybersecurity and fraud, personal data protection, and culture and ethics.
ING Bank Annual Report 2021
4
World around us
Climate change
Although the threat of climate change has been signalled for some time by the scientific community, its impact is intensifying and it's happening faster than previously predicted. The flooding, wildfires and heatwaves experienced this year are expected to occur more frequently due to climate change. This formed the backdrop to the 2021 report from the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which flagged climate change as a 'code red' for humanity, requiring urgent intervention from all sectors of society.
This urgency was underlined at the New York Climate Week in September 2021, where it was reinforced that accelerated action now and in the coming years can positively affect our transition towards a more carbon-neutral future. In November 2021, at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, agreements were reached on important steps towards net-zero emissions in 2050, such as shifting away from coal and a pledge to halt deforestation. But this is not yet enough to get us into the safe zone; these pledges add up to an average global warming of 1.8°C at best. There was agreement on countries having to accelerate and strengthen their 2030 targets, and a framework for a global carbon market was drawn up, which is expected to trigger a surge of green projects. As always the proof is in the action and real impact on the ground. COP27 will be crucial - again. Not only for limiting greenhouse gas emissions far more drastically, but also for agreements on climate adaptation and the social impact of climate change, both of which affect developing countries disproportionately.
We believe ING can have the biggest impact in mitigating the effect of climate change through our financing. We work with our clients to finance and facilitate their transition to low-carbon technologies and offer a growing suite of sustainability products and services to help them, including sustainability- linked loans and green bonds.
The popularity of sustainability-linked financing is growing, partly fuelled by companies facing pressure from investors and regulators to 'go green'. To protect the integrity of this fast-growing market, which we pioneered back in 2017, ING published a position paper in October calling for linked sustainability targets to be ambitious, recognised industry-wide and verified by a reputable, independent party. This will help to retain the credibility of the market by ensuring companies tackle the most difficult and urgent climate issues first. Ambition levels that are too low will not make the impact these products are designed for.
While ING can voice its opinion on all transactions, and we can use our influence to steer clients towards credible targets on those we structure ourselves, market dynamics don't always allow us to put the proper structures in place if we're not in a leading role. We believe regulatory developments like the European Commission's green bond standard will help to improve the quality of the market as it evolves.
The role that regulators and governments play in supporting and facilitating the road to a net-zero emission world cannot be underestimated. To this end, the EU presented its net-zero targets with ambitious legislative proposals to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 ('Fit for 55'), and we look forward to seeing ambitious national policies that align with this goal. In the meantime, ING is working on its own action plans as new climate scenarios and expectations emerge, and we present these, and our progress on them, in our integrated climate report on ing.com.
Climate risk
According to the European Central Bank, climate change will be a major source of systematic risk to banks if no action is taken. A recent ECB study showed banks in the eurozone would have an 8% higher chance of loan defaults by 2050 if nothing is done about global warming, with the risk rising to 30% for banks in southern Europe. The physical risk from climate change is tangible - fires, floods and rising sea levels affect people's lives, livelihoods, assets and businesses. There is also transition risk such as carbon pricing and shifting consumer preferences, which can leave manufacturers with stranded assets if they don't adapt to market demands for greener products.
ING strives to identify and understand these risks as part of our integrated approach to climate action. We do this to build resilience to these risks in our own organisation as well as to prepare for their potential impact on clients and other stakeholders and this helps shape our strategy. As such, climate risk will be included in our risk management framework in a forward-looking approach. Our climate risk programme helps measure the impact of climate change on our loan book. We follow guidance from the ECB and the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure on how banks are expected to prudently manage and transparently disclose climate-related and environmental risks under current prudential rules.
ING Bank Annual Report 2021
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.