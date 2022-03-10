ING Groep N : 2021 Annual Report ING Groep N.V. (PDF 11,9 MB)

About this report

ING's purpose is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. In this report we describe how we live up to our purpose and create value as a bank, as an employer and in society. When assessing ING's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term, our stakeholders look at our financial and non-financial performance. We believe integrated reporting provides a broad-based framework for making decisions that are forward looking, inclusive and impactful.

Our approach to integrated reporting

This integrated annual report contains information about our financial and non-financial capital inputs, outputs and impacts that our stakeholders can use to assess how we create value. We disclose our results, strategy and management approach in the context of external developments, as well as risks and opportunities. Our ambition is to continue to improve the integration of our financial and non- financial disclosures year by year.

The reporting organisation is ING Groep N.V. and its subsidiaries. The last time we published an annual report was on 11 March 2021, covering the year 2020. This report, on the year 2021, was published on 10 March 2022.

In this report, 'ING at a glance', the sections 'Strategy and performance', 'Risk management' and 'Corporate governance', and the 'Dutch Corporate governance statement by the Executive Board', together form the Report of the Executive Board. This report also contains consolidated and parent company financial statements, and other information.