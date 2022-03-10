ING Groep N : 2021 Annual Report ING Groep N.V. (PDF 11,9 MB)
03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
ING Group
Annual Report 2021
Contents Introduction
Strategy and performance
Risk management
Corporate governance
Consolidated financial statements
Parent company financial statements
Other information Appendices
Contents
Introduction
About this report
ING at a glance
ING shares
Strategy and performance
In conversation with our CEO World around us
Our strategy
How we make a difference Our business
Our performance Our people
Our leadership
Assurance report of the independent auditor
3
5
10
13
18
26
32
43
65
73
83
87
Corporate governance
In conversation with our chairman
198
Supervisory Board report
202
Corporate governance
216
Executive Board statement
232
Report of ING Continuity Foundation
234
Conformity statement
235
Remuneration report
236
Works councils
263
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position
267
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
268
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
269
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
270
Consolidated statement of cash flows
273
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
275
Risk management
Risk management at ING Group Solvency risk
Credit risk Market risk
Funding and liquidity risk
Environmental, social and governance risk Non-financial risk
Compliance risk Model risk Business risk
Parent company financial statements
90
Parent company financial statements
389
107
110 Other information and appendices
153
Independent auditor's report
402
170
Articles of Association - Appropriation of results
409
175
Risk factors
410
182
General information
435
185
193
196
About this report
About this report
ING's purpose is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. In this report we describe how we live up to our purpose and create value as a bank, as an employer and in society. When assessing ING's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term, our stakeholders look at our financial and non-financial performance. We believe integrated reporting provides a broad-based framework for making decisions that are forward looking, inclusive and impactful.
Our approach to integrated reporting
This integrated annual report contains information about our financial and non-financial capital inputs, outputs and impacts that our stakeholders can use to assess how we create value. We disclose our results, strategy and management approach in the context of external developments, as well as risks and opportunities. Our ambition is to continue to improve the integration of our financial and non- financial disclosures year by year.
The reporting organisation is ING Groep N.V. and its subsidiaries. The last time we published an annual report was on 11 March 2021, covering the year 2020. This report, on the year 2021, was published on 10 March 2022.
In this report, 'ING at a glance', the sections 'Strategy and performance', 'Risk management' and 'Corporate governance', and the 'Dutch Corporate governance statement by the Executive Board', together form the Report of the Executive Board. This report also contains consolidated and parent company financial statements, and other information.
Governance and responsibility
ING's integrated annual report is compiled with active input from business experts, vetted by senior managers, and discussed and approved annually by members of the Management Board Banking, Executive Board and Supervisory Board. The final approval is given by the Supervisory Board.
Report content and materiality
In compiling this report, we take into account the topics that can have a material impact on our business, including risks, opportunities, regulations and sector trends.
As a large financial institution, we recognise ING has a direct economic, social and environmental impact, as well as a significant indirect impact through its lending and investment activities. We report data on these and other relevant key matters in our value creation model in 'ING at a glance' and in 'How we make a difference' in the 'Strategy and performance' section of this report.
We continuously listen to our stakeholders and adapt the execution of our strategy and our reporting to meet evolving expectations. For our materiality analysis we consult key stakeholder groups in a qualitative and quantitative engagement process. Please refer to 'Stakeholder engagement' in 'World around us'. The results of this materiality analysis, including the materiality disclosures, were used to define the content for this report, which is reviewed and approved by the Executive Board. Read more about our 2021 material topics and the materiality analysis in 'World around us'.
Who this report is for
This report is intended to inform stakeholder groups that have an impact on or are impacted by our business. This includes customers, investors and shareholders, regulators and supervisors, employees, government authorities and non-governmental organisations.
It aims to give our stakeholders a balanced overview of our activities and ING's ability to create and sustain value. We welcome reactions and views, which can be emailed to communication@ing.com. Additional disclosures are available on ing.com.
About this report
Reporting guidelines
This report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards core option and the Dutch Accounting Standard 400. The content and quality criteria specified by the standards, including sustainability context, stakeholder inclusiveness, materiality, completeness, balance, comparability, clarity, timeliness, accuracy and reliability, are integral to our reporting process.
ING reports on each material topic using the GRI indicators most material to our business in accordance with the GRI Standards core option. This report also follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) codified standards for commercial banks and the guidelines of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative Principles for Responsible Banking (UNEP FI PRB). Our GRI, SASB and UNEP FI PRB disclosures are indexed in a separate annex available with the annual report on ing.com.
The Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) serves as a reference in compiling this report, including our value creation model.
Scope and boundaries
The report follows an annual cycle covering the period 1 January to 31 December. The data and content of this report aim to provide an accurate and balanced account of ING's economic, social and environmental performance in 2021. Our reporting scope and boundaries for each material topic and metric are detailed either in the text where the topic is introduced or by references to ing.com.
Assurance
Assurance for the non-financial information in the Report of the Executive Board and separate annex (excluding SASB), is provided by KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG). KPMG has reviewed, and provided a limited level of assurance, on the non-financial information in the Report of the Executive Board and in the non-financial appendix for the year ended 31 December 2021. KPMG also audited, and provided a reasonable level of assurance, on 'What matters most to our stakeholders' in 'World around us', the data for the Net Promoter Score for Retail Banking, the feeling of financial empowerment and channel availability.
The data with a footnote (1) in the non-financial performance highlights table on page 7 is within the reasonable assurance scope. KPMG audited the 2021 financial statements of ING Group N.V. (see the 'Independent auditor's assurance report').
ING at a glance
ING at a glance
ING Group Annual Report 2021
5
