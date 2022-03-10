Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ING Groep N : 2021 Annual Report ING Groep N.V. (PDF 11,9 MB)

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ING Group

Annual Report 2021

Contents Introduction

Strategy and performance

Risk management

Corporate governance

Consolidated financial statements

Parent company financial statements

Other information Appendices

Contents

Introduction

About this report

ING at a glance

ING shares

Strategy and performance

In conversation with our CEO World around us

Our strategy

How we make a difference Our business

Our performance Our people

Our leadership

Assurance report of the independent auditor

3

5

10

13

18

26

32

43

65

73

83

87

Corporate governance

In conversation with our chairman

198

Supervisory Board report

202

Corporate governance

216

Executive Board statement

232

Report of ING Continuity Foundation

234

Conformity statement

235

Remuneration report

236

Works councils

263

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

267

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

268

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

269

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

270

Consolidated statement of cash flows

273

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

275

Risk management

Risk management at ING Group Solvency risk

Credit risk Market risk

Funding and liquidity risk

Environmental, social and governance risk Non-financial risk

Compliance risk Model risk Business risk

Parent company financial statements

90

Parent company financial statements

389

107

110 Other information and appendices

153

Independent auditor's report

402

170

Articles of Association - Appropriation of results

409

175

Risk factors

410

182

General information

435

185

193

196

ING Group Annual Report 2021

2

Contents Introduction Strategy and performance

Risk management

Corporate governance

Consolidated financial statements

Parent company financial statements

Other information Appendices

  • About this report

About this report

ING's purpose is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. In this report we describe how we live up to our purpose and create value as a bank, as an employer and in society. When assessing ING's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term, our stakeholders look at our financial and non-financial performance. We believe integrated reporting provides a broad-based framework for making decisions that are forward looking, inclusive and impactful.

Our approach to integrated reporting

This integrated annual report contains information about our financial and non-financial capital inputs, outputs and impacts that our stakeholders can use to assess how we create value. We disclose our results, strategy and management approach in the context of external developments, as well as risks and opportunities. Our ambition is to continue to improve the integration of our financial and non- financial disclosures year by year.

The reporting organisation is ING Groep N.V. and its subsidiaries. The last time we published an annual report was on 11 March 2021, covering the year 2020. This report, on the year 2021, was published on 10 March 2022.

In this report, 'ING at a glance', the sections 'Strategy and performance', 'Risk management' and 'Corporate governance', and the 'Dutch Corporate governance statement by the Executive Board', together form the Report of the Executive Board. This report also contains consolidated and parent company financial statements, and other information.

Governance and responsibility

ING's integrated annual report is compiled with active input from business experts, vetted by senior managers, and discussed and approved annually by members of the Management Board Banking, Executive Board and Supervisory Board. The final approval is given by the Supervisory Board.

Report content and materiality

In compiling this report, we take into account the topics that can have a material impact on our business, including risks, opportunities, regulations and sector trends.

As a large financial institution, we recognise ING has a direct economic, social and environmental impact, as well as a significant indirect impact through its lending and investment activities. We report data on these and other relevant key matters in our value creation model in 'ING at a glance' and in 'How we make a difference' in the 'Strategy and performance' section of this report.

We continuously listen to our stakeholders and adapt the execution of our strategy and our reporting to meet evolving expectations. For our materiality analysis we consult key stakeholder groups in a qualitative and quantitative engagement process. Please refer to 'Stakeholder engagement' in 'World around us'. The results of this materiality analysis, including the materiality disclosures, were used to define the content for this report, which is reviewed and approved by the Executive Board. Read more about our 2021 material topics and the materiality analysis in 'World around us'.

Who this report is for

This report is intended to inform stakeholder groups that have an impact on or are impacted by our business. This includes customers, investors and shareholders, regulators and supervisors, employees, government authorities and non-governmental organisations.

It aims to give our stakeholders a balanced overview of our activities and ING's ability to create and sustain value. We welcome reactions and views, which can be emailed to communication@ing.com. Additional disclosures are available on ing.com.

ING Group Annual Report 2021

3

Contents Introduction Strategy and performance

Risk management

Corporate governance

Consolidated financial statements

Parent company financial statements

Other information Appendices

  • About this report

Reporting guidelines

This report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards core option and the Dutch Accounting Standard 400. The content and quality criteria specified by the standards, including sustainability context, stakeholder inclusiveness, materiality, completeness, balance, comparability, clarity, timeliness, accuracy and reliability, are integral to our reporting process.

ING reports on each material topic using the GRI indicators most material to our business in accordance with the GRI Standards core option. This report also follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) codified standards for commercial banks and the guidelines of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative Principles for Responsible Banking (UNEP FI PRB). Our GRI, SASB and UNEP FI PRB disclosures are indexed in a separate annex available with the annual report on ing.com.

The Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) serves as a reference in compiling this report, including our value creation model.

Scope and boundaries

The report follows an annual cycle covering the period 1 January to 31 December. The data and content of this report aim to provide an accurate and balanced account of ING's economic, social and environmental performance in 2021. Our reporting scope and boundaries for each material topic and metric are detailed either in the text where the topic is introduced or by references to ing.com.

Assurance

Assurance for the non-financial information in the Report of the Executive Board and separate annex (excluding SASB), is provided by KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG). KPMG has reviewed, and provided a limited level of assurance, on the non-financial information in the Report of the Executive Board and in the non-financial appendix for the year ended 31 December 2021. KPMG also audited, and provided a reasonable level of assurance, on 'What matters most to our stakeholders' in 'World around us', the data for the Net Promoter Score for Retail Banking, the feeling of financial empowerment and channel availability.

The data with a footnote (1) in the non-financial performance highlights table on page 7 is within the reasonable assurance scope. KPMG audited the 2021 financial statements of ING Group N.V. (see the 'Independent auditor's assurance report').

ING Group Annual Report 2021

4

Contents Introduction Strategy and performance

Risk management

Corporate governance

Consolidated financial statements

Parent company financial statements

Other information Appendices

  • ING at a glance

ING at a glance

ING Group Annual Report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ING GROEP N.V.
07:13aING GROEP N : Group Additional Pillar III Report 2021 (PDF 1,5 MB)
PU
07:13aING GROEP N : Bank Additional Pillar III Report 2021 (PDF 1,4 MB)
PU
07:13aING GROEP N : 2021 Annual Report ING Groep N.V. (PDF 11,9 MB)
PU
07:13aING GROEP N : 2021 Annual Report ING Bank N.V. (PDF 5,9 MB)
PU
07:00aING publishes its 2021 Annual Report
AQ
02:35aChinese Shares Snap Six-Day Losing Streak; Wecome Intelligent Jumps by Daily Limit in S..
MT
01:00aFor falling euro, ECB intervention probably a move too far
RE
03/08ING GROEP N : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Form 6-K
PU
03/08ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
03/08ING GROEP N.V. : RBC remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 348 M 20 328 M 20 328 M
Net income 2021 4 842 M 5 365 M 5 365 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 7,92%
Capitalization 35 600 M 39 442 M 39 442 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,46 €
Average target price 14,21 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-22.73%39 442
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.98%394 023
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.75%330 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%244 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.46%187 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%179 407