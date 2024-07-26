Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP Notarial record of proceedings of a meeting ING Groep N.V. JL/JLu/0035287-0000121 99131922 Draft dated 25 July 2024 NOTARIAL RECORD OF PROCEEDINGS OF A MEETING (ING Groep N.V.) On the twenty-second day of April two thousand and twenty-four, at two pm (14.00 hours), I, Joyce Johanna Cornelia Aurelia Leemrijse, civil law notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was present at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the General Meeting) of ING Groep N.V., a public limited liability company under Dutch law (naamloze vennootschap), having its official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its office address at Bijlmerdreef 106, 1102 CT Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and registered in the Dutch Commercial Register under number 33231073 (ING Groep N.V. or ING Group or ING or the Company), at the request of the Supervisory Board of the Company (the Supervisory Board), held at the Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for the purpose of preparing a notarial record of the proceedings of the meeting. I, civil law notary, established the following: EUO3: 2015074834.6 1

In accordance with the provisions of Article 32.1 of the articles of association of ING (the Articles of Association), Mr K.K. Guha, chairman of the Supervisory Board, chaired the General Meeting (the chairman). 1. Opening remarks and announcements The chairman opened the meeting and welcomed the shareholders of ING Groep N.V. present at the Muziekgebouw and those attending remotely, the representatives of the Central Works Council, and the members of the Supervisory Board and of the Executive Board. The chairman started by making some practical announcements, inter alia about the meeting order. He then introduced the members of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on the podium of the Muziekgebouw. From the Supervisory Board were present on the podium: Margarete Haase (chair of the Audit Committee), Herna Verhagen (chair of the Remuneration Committee), Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh (chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee), and Mike Rees (chair of the Risk Committee and vice-chairman). The entire Executive Board were present, consisting of: Steven van Rijswijk (Chief Executive Officer (CEO)), Tanate Phutrakul (Chief Financial Officer) and Ljiljana Čortan (Chief Risk Officer). Also present on the podium was Vroukje van Oosten Slingeland (General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company). The following members of the Supervisory Board were also either present or attending remotely: Alexandra Reich, Juan Colombás, Herman Hulst and Harold Naus. Also present or attending remotely were the members of the Management Board Banking of ING Bank N.V.: Pinar Abay, Andrew Bester and Marnix van Stiphout. On behalf of KPMG, the external auditor for the financial year two thousand and twenty-three (2023), Peti de Wit and Maarten Kooyman were present, as was the independent civil law notary, Joyce Leemrijse, partner at A&O Shearman (at that time Allen & Overy). The chairman noted that the meeting would be held in English. Therefore, by default questions would be answered in English, however the meeting would be translated simultaneously, enabling the option to pose questions in Dutch. The chairman stated that the shareholders had been notified of the meeting in conformity with the Company's Articles of Association and the law, enabling the meeting to pass legally valid resolutions. He also stated that no shareholders had submitted resolutions for discussion at the meeting. The meeting would be broadcast live on the ING website and could be followed via the online Evote platform. The chairman announced that the Company's issued capital consisted of three billion four hundred ninety-eight million one hundred ninety-four thousand four hundred and sixty-nine (3,498,194,469) shares on the Record Date, the twenty-fifth day of March two thousand and twenty-four (2024). ING Groep N.V. and its subsidiaries held a total of one hundred ninety-eight million eight hundred eighty-five thousand one hundred and twenty-eight (198,885,128) shares on that date, so a total of three billion two hundred ninety-nine million three hundred nine thousand three hundred EUO3: 2015074834.6 2

and forty-one (3,299,309,341) votes could be cast. One vote could be cast on each ordinary share. Later in the meeting, ahead of the voting on agenda item 2D, it was announced that two thousand three hundred sixty (2,360) shareholders holding a total of two billion three hundred forty-nine million three hundred seventeen thousand one hundred and five (2,349,317,105) shares were present or represented at this meeting, permitting the same number of votes to be cast (representing seventy-one point twenty-one per cent (71.21%) of the issued share capital on which votes could be cast). The chairman noted that the notarial record of the proceedings of the meeting of the twenty-fourth day of April 2023 had been available on the Company's website since the twenty-third day of November 2023 and a draft thereof from the twenty-seventh day of July 2023. Once again, this year a notarial record would be prepared for adoption of the minutes. Before moving to agenda item 2, the chairman explained the order and procedure of asking questions: shareholders who had registered, have had up to seventy-two (72) hours before the start of the meeting to submit questions; these questions, clustered together where possible, would be read out and answered during the related agenda item; there would be dedicated moments for questions and answers during the meeting; questions should be brief, concise and relate to the respective agenda item, and shareholders should start with their question before giving an explanation; questions would be bundled per item and answered together; repetitive questions would not be answered. Ms Van Oosten Slingeland provided instructions regarding the voting process and the use of technology during the meeting. Shareholders attending the meeting in person were informed that they should have received a voting pad and chip card to cast their votes. The results of the votes will be announced after the closure of voting on each agenda item. Ms Van Oosten Slingeland then explained that the shareholders attending the meeting remotely would not be able to cast votes during the General Meeting and that their questions sent in by chat would be bundled and answered collectively by agenda item and topic. Direct responses via would not be provided. The chairman then explained the questioning process pertaining to agenda item 2. He clarified that agenda items 2A through 2D would be addressed individually, with opportunities for questions to follow. The questioning process would revolve around three core themes: (i) ING's strategy, including sustainability and financial performance; (ii) additional matters falling within the scope of agenda items 2A to 2C, which would not be addressed later on the agenda; and (iii) the remuneration report as stated in agenda item 2D. The chairman further communicated that questions concerning agenda item 2E and the work carried out by KPMG in relation to the financial year 2023 would be elaborated upon subsequently by Mr De Wit of KPMG. EUO3: 2015074834.6 3

The chairman briefly reflected on 2023. He expressed gratitude to the shareholders for their support during a challenging 2023, marked by geopolitical and economic turmoil, supply chain issues, inflation, natural disasters, and societal and political fragmentation across the globe. Despite these challenges, he proudly stated that ING navigated successfully, made strategic progress, and delivered strong financial results, partly benefiting from rising interest rates. He attributed this success to the universal banking model, client focus, and the dedication of employees serving clients in over one hundred (100) markets. The chairman highlighted the board's diversity and effective collaboration. He announced the proposal to reappoint three valuable Supervisory Board members and continued that the Supervisory Board's focus included supervision and oversight of the group's operational activities, challenging and assessing strategic decisions, and engaging with major stakeholders, including regulators in various jurisdictions. The chairman touched upon ING's societal role, emphasizing its contribution to economic progress and the importance of risk management. He underscored ING's commitment to the green transition, aligning financing with the Paris Climate Agreement, and advocating for collaborative efforts in sustainable change. On business strategy, the chairman reported significant progress, with a strategic focus on retail banking, wealth management, and technology-enhanced wholesale banking. He assured continued investment in IT, data, and digitalization, and addressed data protection and artificial intelligence usage. The chairman also mentioned the ING's Anti Money Laundering (AML) efforts and the achievement of an effective Know Your Customer (KYC) lifecycle control framework by the end of 2023. He acknowledged the discussions on remuneration, diversity, and inclusion, and deferred a detailed explanation of the remuneration policies to his colleague Herna Verhagen. In conclusion, the chairman anticipated continued political and economic challenges in 2024 but expressed confidence in ING's capabilities to manage them and deliver value to clients and shareholders. He reiterated commitment to balancing the interests of all stakeholders and thanked shareholders, employees, and clients for their support, engagement, trust, and loyalty. 2A. Report of the Executive Board for 2023 (discussion item) The chairman directed the attendees' attention to items 2A to 2D, emphasizing the significance of the Executive Board's report for the year 2023. He underscored the centrality of sustainability to ING's strategy, noting its integration into the Executive Board's report rather than being addressed as a standalone agenda item. The chairman referred to the comprehensive details provided in the annual report of 2023 (the 2023 Annual Report), along with the explanatory notes associated with agenda item 2A. Concluding his remarks, he expressed his honor and pleasure in inviting the CEO, Steven Van Rijswijk, to address the meeting. Mr Van Rijswijk began by expressing his pleasure in presenting ING Group's EUO3: 2015074834.6 4

performance for the previous year and providing an outlook for the current year. He acknowledged the challenges of 2023, including the war in the Middle East, the war following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. He commended the ING staff in Ukraine for their exceptional support to clients under difficult circumstances and extended his sympathies to all affected by these tragic events. Mr Van Rijswijk noted the macroeconomic difficulties faced last year, characterized by high inflation that only subsided towards the year's end. Central banks globally responded with rapid policy rate increases, affecting bank incomes, including ING's. However, with inflation now at lower levels, market expectations lean towards a decrease in rates during 2024. Despite these challenges, economies showed resilience, with low unemployment levels, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts slight economic growth in 2024. Mr Van Rijswijk referred to ING's strategy named 'Making the Difference' and detailed ING's strategic focus on delivering superior customer experience and embedding sustainability at the heart. He highlighted the diverse customer base of thirty-nine million (39,000,000) customers in various segments, emphasizing the tailored approach to meet their varied needs. For private individuals and small businesses, this meant providing a seamless digital experience complemented by human interaction, as sixty-two per cent (62%) of personal customers engage through mobile-only channels. For larger clients, the focus was on personal relationships backed by robust digital tools. Mr Van Rijswijk shared that ING's retail segment saw a growth of seven hundred fifty thousand (750,000) primary customers, a four point eight per cent (4.8%) increase, reaching fifteen million three hundred thousand (15,300,000) primary customers. This growth was primarily driven by markets in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. ING was recognized as the most recommended bank in five out of ten retail markets, as measured by the Net Promoter Score. In wholesale banking, ING achieved an all-time high Net Promoter Score of seventy-two (72), reflecting strong customer relationships. Mr Van Rijswijk discussed ING's commitment to sustainability, highlighting its role in combating climate change and its leadership in driving the transition to a more sustainable economy. He mentioned ING's pioneering sustainability-linked loan developed in two thousand and seventeen (2017) and its ongoing efforts to set industry standards for reporting and supporting new technologies. He mentioned ING's leading role in this for the shipping and steel sectors and referred to the Sustainable Aluminium Finance Framework that ING helped to develop. ING's advocacy for policy changes and its alignment with the Paris Agreement and the Net Zero Banking Alliance were also emphasized. He outlined ING's approach to sustainable financing. Mr Van Rijswijk stated that ING follows scientific guidance from the EUO3: 2015074834.6 5

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and scenarios from the International Energy Agency (IEA) to determine the necessity of energy sources. Mr Van Rijswijk cited ING's decision to cease financing coal power generation by two thousand and twenty-five (2025) and to stop project financing for new oil and gas fields following IEA scenarios. ING is also phasing out financing for upstream oil and gas activities, aiming for a thirty-five per cent (35%) reduction by two thousand and thirty (2030) and zero by two thousand and forty (2040), ahead of industry scenarios. In general ING tripled its target for financing renewables to seven billion five hundred million euro (EUR 7,500,000,000) per year by 2025. In 2024 ING's portfolio of renewables increased from eight billion five hundred million euro (EUR 8,500,000,000) to nine billion seven hundred million euro (EUR 9,700,000,000), which makes ING one of the biggest financiers of renewables globally. In the Netherlands, ING's renewable energy portfolio is bigger than that of all Dutch banks combined. ING's approach is an inclusive approach focused on using influence where most impact can be made to effect the most change. Only in the specific circumstances ING will exclude clients, if they refuse to transition or if their energy sources are no longer needed. He acknowledges that several organisations disagree to the approach. He noted that it is fine to express different views, but that it is hard to accept the aggressive actions by blocking branches, intimidating ING staff, damaging buildings and hindering customers. Mr Van Rijswijk noted that ING believes in collaboration between the private and public sectors, along with other banks, experts, and governments, to achieve measurable and comparable results in sustainability. Mr Van Rijswijk expressed confidence in ING's approach and its determination to lead in building a sustainable future. Mr Van Rijswijk reported that despite the challenging environment, ING delivered exceptional financial results in 2023. ING reports growth in customer numbers, deposits, and lending across both retail and wholesale banking. Net profit nearly doubled to seven billion three hundred million euro (EUR 7,300,000,000), with a return on equity of fourteen point eight per cent (14.8%). He attributed this performance to rising interest rates, increased net interest income, and controlled expenses. Regulatory costs decreased. Risk costs remained low, reflecting strong asset quality and disciplined risk management. Looking ahead to 2024, Mr Van Rijswijk expects strong income, albeit likely lower than in 2023, and continued focus on cost control and operational efficiency. He expressed confidence in delivering robust financial results with a targeted return on equity of twelve per cent (12%). Mr Van Rijswijk thanked shareholders for their interest and support, clients for their trust and loyalty, and employees for their dedication and hard work. He reaffirmed ING's commitment to being a banking leader in building a sustainable future and expressed readiness to address questions later in the meeting. 2B. Report of the Supervisory Board for 2023 (discussion item) EUO3: 2015074834.6 6

The chairman highlighted the contents of the Supervisory Board's report, as detailed in pages seventy-two (72) up to and including eighty-seven (87) of the 2023 Annual Report. The Supervisory Board convened eleven (11) times for regular meetings throughout the year and deliberated on several critical areas. These areas encompassed the macroeconomic environment, the scalability and resilience of ING's technological and operational frameworks, and platforms. Additionally, the Supervisory Board concentrated on people development, diversity and inclusion, as well as ESG related matters covering sustainability, climate risk, and the energy transition. The Supervisory Board also focused on AML enhancements and the integration of effective KYC processes. For an in-depth understanding, the chairman referred to the 2023 Annual Report. 2C. ING's application of the revised Dutch Corporate Governance Code (2023) (discussion item) The chairman further discussed the implications of the revised Corporate Governance Code on ING Group. The revisions necessitated a gap analysis to ascertain if modifications to ING's processes, policies and reporting were required to align with the updated Dutch Corporate Governance Code (the DCGC) requirements. ING already met many of the revised or new requirements due to the regulatory environment in which it operates. Moreover, with ESG considerations being central to ING's strategy, the implementation of the necessary changes was promptly initiated. For additional details regarding ING's adherence to the DCGC, the chairman referred to the corporate governance section on pages eighty-eight (88) and eighty- nine (89) of the 2023 Annual Report and to a booklet published on ING's corporate website on the seventh day of March 2024. 2D. Remuneration Report for 2023 (advisory voting item) The chairman moved to the Remuneration Report for 2023 and referred to the Remuneration Report for 2023 as included on pages ninety-eight (98) up to and including one hundred and twenty-seven (127) of the 2023 Annual Report. He then gave the floor to Ms Verhagen, chair of the Remuneration Committee. Ms Verhagen highlighted ING's strong performance in 2023, emphasizing the successful execution of the Company's strategy, which included customer growth, enhanced customer experience, improved digital offerings, and support for clients' sustainable transitions and acknowledged the Executive Board's satisfactory performance. Ms Verhagen reported that, in accordance with the Executive Board remuneration policy, the Supervisory Board conducted its annual review of the base salary for the Executive Board members. She informed that for the year 2023, there were no increases in the base salary awarded to the members of the Executive Board. She reminded the audience that the Dutch Remuneration Policy for Financial Enterprises Act mandates that a minimum of fifty per cent (50%) of variable remuneration must EUO3: 2015074834.6 7

be tied to non-financial targets. She detailed the financial and non-financial target areas, noting that the latter includes customer, risk and regulatory, strategy, environment, and social targets. Ms Verhagen explained the performance targets for the CEO and CFO were based on group performance, while those for the CRO were linked to role-specific key performance indicators. After a comprehensive assessment, the Supervisory Board decided to award variable remuneration of seventeen per cent (17%) of the maximum twenty per cent (20%) to the CEO, eighteen per cent (18%) of the maximum 20% to the CFO, and seventeen per cent (17%) of the maximum 20% to the CRO. She noted that the total compensation for the Executive Board was significantly below market levels compared to their peer group. Looking ahead to 2024, Ms Verhagen conveyed that the Supervisory Board reviewed the base salaries considering various factors such as internal pay ratios, salary increases for other ING employees, remuneration levels in the external peer group, general price index increases, and stakeholder views. Given that there had been no base salary increases in the past three years, the Supervisory Board deemed a four per cent (4%) salary increase for each Executive Board member appropriate. She stated that even after these increases, the total compensation for the Executive Board members is expected to remain below the levels of their peers. Ms Verhagen thanked the Executive Board for their effective strategy implementation and expressed gratitude to all ING employees for their commitment and dedication to the Company, its customers, and stakeholders. The chairman thanked Ms Verhagen and moved to questions on agenda items 2A up to and including 2D. He reminded the attendees to keep their questions brief, concise, and relevant to the specific agenda item being discussed. He outlined the three themed rounds for questions, being: (i) strategy, including sustainability, corporate governance and financial performance, (ii) other topics of the agenda items 2A up to and including 2C that are not scheduled for later discussion, and (iii) the Remuneration Report for 2023. He then invited questions from shareholders present at the meeting. Questions 1. Mr Spanjer inquired about the CEO's reference to seamless digital services considering recent service outages and questioned the future strategy regarding digitalization and cybersecurity post-2024. Mr Van Rijswijk acknowledged the service disruptions and emphasized ongoing investments in application reliability, availability, and cybersecurity. He highlighted the digital growth and customer satisfaction, noting the necessity of continued investment in digital services and cybersecurity to meet the evolving needs and behaviors of clients. Mr Spanjer also expressed concerns about the lack of physical branches for elderly customers who may not use digital services. EUO3: 2015074834.6 8

Mr Van Rijswijk responded by explaining that the shift towards digital services is a reflection of societal changes, with fewer people visiting branches. He mentioned that the approach varies for different customer segments and that they strive to provide a good overall experience, not just digitally. 2. Mr Everts, representing VEB, commended ING's performance in 2023 and its engagement with the energy transition. He noted the reduction in fossil fuel exposure and questioned the pace of the transition, the risk-return ratio on loans in this sector, and ING's ability to sustain performance in the face of changing interest rates and referred to the questions VEB raised in writing ahead of the meeting. Mr Van Rijswijk addressed the concerns about risk management and the approach to 'tail risk' or 'stranded asset risk.' He explained that ING constantly examines the tenors and structures of these types of loans when approaching risk management in its policies, this examination is an integral part of our ongoing assessment to gauge any shifts in the underlying strength of these financial instruments. He also mentioned that the ECB oversees these risks. The CFO, Mr Phutrakul, rephrased Mr Everts' question as follows: can ING continue to have good profitability in light of the changing interest rates. He mentioned that ING profited from the risen interest rates in 2023. He recognizes that these rates are expected to drop significantly, but that ING's digital-first business model and diversification efforts provide confidence in the ability to operate profitably in various interest rate environments. Mr Van Rijswijk then answered other questions from the VEB, which were raised ahead of the meeting. Regarding the question about the cost/income target, VEB asked whether the cost/income target of fifty per cent to fifty- two per cent (50%-52%) for 2025 is realistic. The cost/income ratio last year was fifty-one point two per cent (51.2%) compared to sixty-two point one per cent (62.1%) in 2022. It is expected that costs will rise further by approximately three per cent (3%) to four per cent (4%), mainly due to wage inflation and investments in businesses in the current inflationary climate. ING is also investing in growth and that means it will move beyond the 50%- 52% target for 2025. He noted that the return on equity and the cost/income ratio only is a supportive factor in that, and that it is not ING's primary target. During the Capital Markets Days on the seventeenth day of June 2024, the Executive Board will share its longer-term view. Mr Van Rijswijk continued with an answer to the questions on segment reporting, VEB asked whether ING endorses VEB's conclusion that the Belgian activities have a cost structure that is too high and as a result generate poor returns and also questioned ING on what they see as a realistic expense ratio for these activities in the medium term. He stated that ING recognizes EUO3: 2015074834.6 9