ING Groep N : Analyst presentation 3Q2020

Key points

In line with our purpose, we continue to take actions to support our customers, employees and society in coping with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority

The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model. We continued to grow primary customers, as they choose us as their go-to bank, while mobile interactions further increased

Pre-provision result was resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, good fee income and cost control, despite increased margin pressure on customer deposits and impairments

Risk costs declined sharply, reflecting much lower Stage 3 provisions and a €552 mln management overlay, to compensate for the effect of an IFRS 9 driven release and to increase provisioning related to payment holidays

A growing number of Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdown measures are increasing uncertainty. We maintain vigilance on margins and asset quality. We are also taking steps to focus our activities, which impacts our geographical footprint, projects and operations

3Q2020 CET1 ratio was strong at 15.3%. The full 3Q2020 net profit is kept outside of regulatory capital

We have adjusted our long-term CET1 ratio ambition to ~12.5% (~200 bps above MDA), reflecting lower capital requirements and more visibility on expected remaining regulatory RWA impact. Given the current uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will manage our CET1 ratio at a level well above 12.5% until there is more clarity on how the economy will emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic