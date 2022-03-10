ING Groep N : Bank Additional Pillar III Report 2021 (PDF 1,4 MB)
ING Bank
Additional Pillar III Report 2021
Introduction
Introduction
Basis of disclosure
The information in this report relates to ING Bank N.V. and all of its subsidiaries (hereafter ING Bank). There are no differences between the scope of consolidation for prudential purposes and the scope of consolidation for accounting purposes as reported in the annual accounts in Note 1 'Basis of preparation and accounting policies', Note 45 'Principal subsidiaries' and Note 46 'Structured entities'.
Governance
The Pillar III disclosures have been subject to ING Bank's internal control framework, to ensure compliance with laws and regulations. The Disclosure Committee (DisCom), responsible for all ING Bank disclosures, assesses the accuracy of the content before reporting their conclusions to the Audit Committee (AC) for review and submission to the Supervisory Board for final approval. This report has not been audited by ING Bank's external auditor.
Regulatory framework
In 2010, the Basel III framework was adopted and consequently translated in the European Union (EU) into regulation through the Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR) and Capital Requirement Directive IV (CRD IV). The CRR is binding for all EU member states and became effective per 1 January 2014.
On 16 April 2019, the European Parliament (EP) approved the final agreement on a package of reforms proposed by EC to strengthen the resilience and resolvability of European banks. The package of reforms comprises certain amendments to CRR and CRD IV commonly referred to as 'CRR II' and CRD V'. On 27 June 2019, the Banking Reform Package came into force, subject to various transitional and staged timetables.
The Basel Committee's framework is based on three pillars. Pillar I on minimum capital requirements, which defines the rules for the calculation of credit, market and operational risk. Pillar II is about Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which requires banks to undertake an internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) to identify and assess risks, also those not included in Pillar I, and maintain sufficient capital to face these risks, and an internal liquidity adequacy assessment process (ILAAP) focusing on maintaining sufficient liquidity (and funding) risk management. Pillar III is on market discipline and transparency, requiring disclosures to allow investors and other market participants to understand the risk profiles of individual banks.
ING Bank prepares the Pillar III report in accordance with the CRR II and CRD V. ING Bank's 'Additional Pillar III Report' contains disclosures for regulatory capital requirements, credit risk, including counterparty credit risk, securitisations and other non-credit obligation assets (ONCOA), market risk, liquidity risk, non-financial risk and compliance risk. Furthermore, the report discusses regulatory exposures and risk weighted assets. In order to comply to the CRR II disclosure requirements, ING is using in this report the EBA templates published in the final ITS on public disclosures (Pillar III) in June 2020. For qualitative information (templates), this is already part of the Annual Report. Therefore, this report should be read in conjunction with the Risk Management section of the Annual Report.
The Pillar III report is published on an annual basis. However, some capital requirements as laid down in Article 438 of the CRR as well as information on risk exposure or other items prone to rapid change are disclosed on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. Some subsidiaries publish information on capital and solvency on their websites or annual reports pursuant to local regulatory requirements.
Comparative figures
To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures for the previous year and analytical review of variances. Table name references and row numbering in tables identify those prescribed in the relevant EBA guidelines where applicable and where there is a value.
2
Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide prior year comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed by the EBA are not applicable or immaterial to our activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparative disclosures.
Management attestation
Throughout the year, and to date, ING has operated a framework of disclosure controls and procedures to support the appropriateness of the Pillar 3 disclosures. In line with the ITS and the mapping tool as provided by EBA, the templates in this report have been aligned to other supervisory reporting and reconciliation were executed against regulatory reporting to ECB such as Corep, Finrep and TLAC. The Disclosure Committee is responsible for examining the reports and disclosures to ensure that they have been subject to adequate verification and comply with applicable standards and legislation.
Disclosure requirements changes in 2021
The following EBA final draft ITS have already been applied into our disclosures.
Final draft ITS on institutions' public disclosures of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
In June 2020, the EBA published the final draft ITS on public disclosures by institutions that implements changes introduced in the revised Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR II). The publication of the ITS is a major step forward towards promoting market discipline through enhanced and comparable public disclosures for stakeholders, and towards keeping the reporting requirements in line with the evolving needs for Supervisory Authorities' risk assessments.
The disclosure ITS optimise the Pillar III policy framework for credit institutions by providing a single overarching package that brings together all previous pieces of regulation and incorporates all prudential disclosures, thus facilitating implementation by institutions and improving clarity for users
Final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosure of institutions' exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book (IRRBB)
In November 2021, the EBA published its final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosure of institutions' exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book (IRRBB). The final draft ITS put forward comparable disclosures that will help stakeholders assess institutions' IRRBB risk management framework as well as the sensitivity of institutions' economic value of equity and net interest income to changes in interest rates. The standards will amend the comprehensive ITS on institutions' public disclosures, in line with the strategic objective of developing a single and comprehensive Pillar 3 package that should facilitate implementation by institutions and further promote market discipline.
The ITS put forward templates for the disclosure of information on institutions' IRRBB risk management objective and policy, institutions' internal assumptions for the calculation of their IRRBB exposure values, and the impact of changes in interest rates on institutions' economic value of equity and net interest income, with the objective to implement the disclosure requirements of Article 448 of the CRR.
In addition, given the ongoing EBA work on the policy framework for IRRBB, the standards also include transitional provisions that should facilitate institutions' disclosures while the policy framework is being finalised.
These disclosure requirements apply to large institutions and to other institutions except those that are not listed, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 433a and 433c of the CRR.
ING Bank Additional Pillar III Report 2021
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.