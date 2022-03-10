ING Groep N : Bank Additional Pillar III Report 2021 (PDF 1,4 MB)

Contents Introduction Capital Requirements Credit Risk Securitisations

Introduction

Basis of disclosure

The information in this report relates to ING Bank N.V. and all of its subsidiaries (hereafter ING Bank). There are no differences between the scope of consolidation for prudential purposes and the scope of consolidation for accounting purposes as reported in the annual accounts in Note 1 'Basis of preparation and accounting policies', Note 45 'Principal subsidiaries' and Note 46 'Structured entities'.

Governance

The Pillar III disclosures have been subject to ING Bank's internal control framework, to ensure compliance with laws and regulations. The Disclosure Committee (DisCom), responsible for all ING Bank disclosures, assesses the accuracy of the content before reporting their conclusions to the Audit Committee (AC) for review and submission to the Supervisory Board for final approval. This report has not been audited by ING Bank's external auditor.

Regulatory framework

In 2010, the Basel III framework was adopted and consequently translated in the European Union (EU) into regulation through the Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR) and Capital Requirement Directive IV (CRD IV). The CRR is binding for all EU member states and became effective per 1 January 2014.

On 16 April 2019, the European Parliament (EP) approved the final agreement on a package of reforms proposed by EC to strengthen the resilience and resolvability of European banks. The package of reforms comprises certain amendments to CRR and CRD IV commonly referred to as 'CRR II' and CRD V'. On 27 June 2019, the Banking Reform Package came into force, subject to various transitional and staged timetables.

