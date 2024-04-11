Brunon Bartkiewicz, the CEO of ING Poland will leave the CEO position next year when his current term of office comes to an end. His successor will be announced in due course.

Brunon has been with ING for over 30 years. He started at Bank Ślaski in 1991 and following ING's investment in Bank Ślaski in 1994, he became country CEO. Between 2000 and 2004 he was a member of the executive committee of ING Direct. After that, he returned to Poland to become country CEO in Poland from 2004 till 2009. Over the years, he has also taken on significant senior management roles within ING Group. He was also chief innovation officer between 2014 and 2016, before returning as CEO for ING Poland in 2016.



Brunon has been instrumental in driving the digitisation of processes and services to enhance customer experience making ING a leading brand in Poland. He also navigated the bank during challenging circumstances such as the Covid pandemic and geopolitical tensions in the region.

