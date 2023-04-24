|
ING Groep N : Full 2023 AGM presentation including voting results
ING Annual General Meeting 24 April 2023
Amsterdam
Agenda items
-
Opening remarks and announcements.
-
A. Report of the Executive Board for 2022 (discussion item).
-
-
Report of the Supervisory Board for 2022 (discussion item).
-
Remuneration Report for 2022 (advisory voting item).
-
Financial Statements (annual accounts) for 2022 (voting item).
-
A. Dividend and distribution policy (discussion item).
-
-
Dividend for 2022 (voting item).
-
A. Discharge of the members of the Executive Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item).
-
-
Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item).
-
Reappointment of the external auditor (voting item).
Composition of the Supervisory Board:
-
Appointment of Alexandra Reich (voting item).
-
Appointment of Karl Guha (voting item).
-
Reappointment of Herna Verhagen (voting item).
-
Reappointment of Mike Rees (voting item).
-
Authorisation of the Executive Board to issue ordinary shares (voting item).
-
Authorisation of the Executive Board to issue ordinary shares with or without pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders (voting item).
Authorisation of the Executive Board to acquire ordinary shares in ING Group's own capital (voting item).
Reduction of the issued share capital by cancelling ordinary shares acquired by ING Group pursuant to the authority under agenda item 9 (voting item).
6 Composition of the Executive Board: reappointment of Tanate Phutrakul (voting item).
Agenda item 1
Opening remarks and announcements
ING Annual General Meeting 2023
On the record date (end of day), 27 March 2023, the issued capital of the company consisted of:
No votes can be cast on
111,173,368 ordinary A total of 3,615,371,347 votes can be cast shares as these shares
were held by ING on the record date
3,726,544,715 issued
ordinary shares
Agenda items 2A and 2B - discussion items
Report of the Executive Board for 2022 and Report of the Supervisory Board for 2022
See pages 5-49,65-74 and 102-185 of the 2022 Annual Report.
See pages 54-64 of the 2022 Annual Report.
Disclaimer
ING Groep NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:21:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ING GROEP N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
20 896 M
22 940 M
22 940 M
|Net income 2023
|
5 313 M
5 833 M
5 833 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,74x
|Yield 2023
|7,10%
|
|Capitalization
|
42 387 M
46 733 M
46 533 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,03x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|1,96x
|Nbr of Employees
|57 569
|Free-Float
|95,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|11,72 €
|Average target price
|15,17 €
|Spread / Average Target
|29,4%