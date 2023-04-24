Advanced search
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
2023-04-24
11.82 EUR   +0.87%
Ing Groep N : Full 2023 AGM presentation including voting results
PU
01:04pResults of ING's 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
12:57aDutch Bank ING Lodges $170 Million Lawsuit Against China's ICBC Over Copper Deal Losses
MT
ING Groep N : Full 2023 AGM presentation including voting results

04/24/2023
ING Annual General Meeting 24 April 2023

Amsterdam

Agenda items

  1. Opening remarks and announcements.
  2. A. Report of the Executive Board for 2022 (discussion item).
    1. Report of the Supervisory Board for 2022 (discussion item).
    2. Remuneration Report for 2022 (advisory voting item).
    3. Financial Statements (annual accounts) for 2022 (voting item).
  4. A. Dividend and distribution policy (discussion item).
    1. Dividend for 2022 (voting item).
  6. A. Discharge of the members of the Executive Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item).
    1. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item).
  8. Reappointment of the external auditor (voting item).

Composition of the Supervisory Board:

  1. Appointment of Alexandra Reich (voting item).
  2. Appointment of Karl Guha (voting item).
  3. Reappointment of Herna Verhagen (voting item).
  4. Reappointment of Mike Rees (voting item).
  1. Authorisation of the Executive Board to issue ordinary shares (voting item).
  2. Authorisation of the Executive Board to issue ordinary shares with or without pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders (voting item).

Authorisation of the Executive Board to acquire ordinary shares in ING Group's own capital (voting item).

Reduction of the issued share capital by cancelling ordinary shares acquired by ING Group pursuant to the authority under agenda item 9 (voting item).

6 Composition of the Executive Board: reappointment of Tanate Phutrakul (voting item).

Agenda item 1

Opening remarks and announcements

ING Annual General Meeting 2023

On the record date (end of day), 27 March 2023, the issued capital of the company consisted of:

Agenda items 2A and 2B - discussion items

Report of the Executive Board for 2022 and Report of the Supervisory Board for 2022

See pages 5-49,65-74 and 102-185 of the 2022 Annual Report.

See pages 54-64 of the 2022 Annual Report.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 896 M 22 940 M 22 940 M
Net income 2023 5 313 M 5 833 M 5 833 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,74x
Yield 2023 7,10%
Capitalization 42 387 M 46 733 M 46 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 57 569
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.2.93%46 533
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
