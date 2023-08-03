Net interest income increased by €1,193 million, or 17.3%, to €8,073 million in the first six months of 2023. This was supported by a strong increase of interest margins on liabilities, combined with growth in customer deposits, while the previous year had included a €158 million TLTRO benefit. Net interest income from mortgages decreased due to lower margins, reflecting higher funding costs. Net interest income on other customer lending declined compared with the previous year, as higher average volumes could not compensate for lower margins. Treasury benefited from favourable market opportunities through money market- and FX transactions in the first half of 2023. These activities had an impact on net interest income of €-459 million, which was more than offset by €528 million in other income. For Financial Markets, rising rates led to higher funding costs resulting in a reduction in interest income. This was partly offset by increased other income from rising rates related to opposite positions. ING's overall net interest margin,

Total income increased 22.0%, particularly driven by Retail Banking and the cash management activities within Wholesale Banking, reflecting the current interest rate environment. In 2023, income included €-75 million impact from hyperinflation accounting in the consolidation of our subsidiary in Türkiye (IAS 29), while the prior year had included a €-231 million hyperinflation impact, a €150 million impairment on ING's equity stake in TTB, as well as a €158 million Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) benefit.

ING's net result in the first half of 2023 was €3,746 million compared with €1,606 million in the same period of 2022. The result before tax rose sharply to €5,379 million from €2,411 million in the first half of 2022. The increase reflected strong income growth and low risk costs. The effective tax rate was 28.5% compared with 30.0% in the first half of 2022. The lower tax rate was mainly caused by a tax refund in Spain and lower non- deductible expenses in Türkiye.

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING's more than 59,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. The group consists of ING Groep N.V., ING Bank N.V. and other group entities.

which is defined as net interest income divided by the average balance sheet total, increased by 20 basis points to 1.57%, from 1.37% in the first half of 2022.

Net fee and commission income decreased 0.8% to €1,807 million from €1,822 million a year earlier. In Retail Banking, net fee and commission income declined by €75 million, or 6.2%. This was mainly due to lower fees from investment products and mortgage brokerage, combined with the impact of ING's exit from the French retail market. This was partly offset by increased daily banking fees on the back of higher charges for payment packages and new service fees. Total fee income in Wholesale Banking rose by €64 million, driven by a higher deal flow in Lending and Financial Markets. This was partly offset by lower fee income in Trade & Commodity Finance, reflecting the impact of lower commodity prices.

Total investment and other income increased to €1,445 million from €580 million in the first half of 2022. The sharp increase was mainly the result of a lower hyperinflation accounting impact (€-79 million in the first half of 2023 compared with €-247 million in the prior year), a €150 million impairment on TTB recorded in 2022, and €528 million in 2023 due to the aforementioned Treasury activities (largely offset in net interest income).

Operating expenses increased by €14 million, or 0.2%, to €5,696 million. This included €616 million of regulatory costs, down €247 million on the first half of 2022, mainly due to a lower tariff for the European SRF contribution, while the first half of 2022 had included a €92 million contribution to the Institutional Protection Scheme in Poland. Expenses in the first six months of 2023 included €10 million of incidental cost items related to hyperinflation accounting impacts on expenses in Türkiye, recorded in the Corporate Line. Expenses in the first six months of 2022 had included €159 million of incidental cost items, of which €97 million of restructuring costs in Retail Belgium, €18 million of restructuring provisions recorded in Retail Other, and €11 million hyperinflation impact and €32 million for the impairment of the goodwill allocated to Türkiye recorded in the Corporate Line. Expenses excluding regulatory costs and incidental items increased 8.8%. This was primarily attributable to the impact of high inflation on staff expenses, reflecting indexation and CLA increases across most of our markets. Retail Banking also included higher marketing expenses to invest in further growth of our customer base. These increases were partly offset by savings from our exits in certain retail markets. The cost/income ratio improved to 50.3% from 61.2% in the first half of 2022.

Net additions to loan loss provisions amounted to €250 million, an annualised 8 basis points of average customer lending, which was well below our through-the-cycle average of approximately 25 basis points. Risk costs were significantly lower than in the first half of 2022, when €1,189 million of risk costs had been recognised (an annualised 37 basis points of average customer lending). The prior year period had included €717 million of risk costs associated with our Russia-related exposure, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, while in the first six months of 2023 a net release of €159 million for our Russian portfolio was recorded, mainly reflecting a decrease in our Russia-related exposure.