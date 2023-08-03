Condensed consolidated interim
Notes to the Condensed consolidated
Risk management
financial statements
interim financial statements
Additional notes to the Condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
Other information
Contents
Interim Report
Conformity statement
8
Risk management
Risk management
9
Credit risk
10
Market risk
20
Other risks and uncertainties
22
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
23
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
24
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
25
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
26
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
28
Notes to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
1
Basis of preparation and significant changes in the current reporting period
30
2
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
32
3
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
32
4
Securities at amortised cost
33
5
Loans and advances to customers
34
6
Investment in associates and joint ventures
34
7
Deposits from banks
35
8 Customer deposits
- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
10 Debt securities in issue
11 Subordinated loans
12 Equity
13 Net interest income
14 Net fee and commission income
15 Other net income
16 Other operating expenses
17 Earnings per ordinary share
18 Dividend per ordinary share
Additional notes to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
- Segments
- Fair value of assets and liabilities
- Legal proceedings
- Capital management
- Subsequent events
Other information
Independent auditor's review report
35
35
35
36
36
38
39
39
39
40
40
41
45
53
56
56
57
ING Group Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 - Unaudited
2
Condensed consolidated interim
Notes to the Condensed consolidated
Risk management
financial statements
interim financial statements
Additional notes to the Condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
Other information
Interim Report
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING's more than 59,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. The group consists of ING Groep N.V., ING Bank N.V. and other group entities.
ING Group consolidated results
ING's net result in the first half of 2023 was €3,746 million compared with €1,606 million in the same period of 2022. The result before tax rose sharply to €5,379 million from €2,411 million in the first half of 2022. The increase reflected strong income growth and low risk costs. The effective tax rate was 28.5% compared with 30.0% in the first half of 2022. The lower tax rate was mainly caused by a tax refund in Spain and lower non- deductible expenses in Türkiye.
Total income increased 22.0%, particularly driven by Retail Banking and the cash management activities within Wholesale Banking, reflecting the current interest rate environment. In 2023, income included €-75 million impact from hyperinflation accounting in the consolidation of our subsidiary in Türkiye (IAS 29), while the prior year had included a €-231 million hyperinflation impact, a €150 million impairment on ING's equity stake in TTB, as well as a €158 million Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) benefit.
Net interest income increased by €1,193 million, or 17.3%, to €8,073 million in the first six months of 2023. This was supported by a strong increase of interest margins on liabilities, combined with growth in customer deposits, while the previous year had included a €158 million TLTRO benefit. Net interest income from mortgages decreased due to lower margins, reflecting higher funding costs. Net interest income on other customer lending declined compared with the previous year, as higher average volumes could not compensate for lower margins. Treasury benefited from favourable market opportunities through money market- and FX transactions in the first half of 2023. These activities had an impact on net interest income of €-459 million, which was more than offset by €528 million in other income. For Financial Markets, rising rates led to higher funding costs resulting in a reduction in interest income. This was partly offset by increased other income from rising rates related to opposite positions. ING's overall net interest margin,
which is defined as net interest income divided by the average balance sheet total, increased by 20 basis points to 1.57%, from 1.37% in the first half of 2022.
Net fee and commission income decreased 0.8% to €1,807 million from €1,822 million a year earlier. In Retail Banking, net fee and commission income declined by €75 million, or 6.2%. This was mainly due to lower fees from investment products and mortgage brokerage, combined with the impact of ING's exit from the French retail market. This was partly offset by increased daily banking fees on the back of higher charges for payment packages and new service fees. Total fee income in Wholesale Banking rose by €64 million, driven by a higher deal flow in Lending and Financial Markets. This was partly offset by lower fee income in Trade & Commodity Finance, reflecting the impact of lower commodity prices.
Total investment and other income increased to €1,445 million from €580 million in the first half of 2022. The sharp increase was mainly the result of a lower hyperinflation accounting impact (€-79 million in the first half of 2023 compared with €-247 million in the prior year), a €150 million impairment on TTB recorded in 2022, and €528 million in 2023 due to the aforementioned Treasury activities (largely offset in net interest income).
Operating expenses increased by €14 million, or 0.2%, to €5,696 million. This included €616 million of regulatory costs, down €247 million on the first half of 2022, mainly due to a lower tariff for the European SRF contribution, while the first half of 2022 had included a €92 million contribution to the Institutional Protection Scheme in Poland. Expenses in the first six months of 2023 included €10 million of incidental cost items related to hyperinflation accounting impacts on expenses in Türkiye, recorded in the Corporate Line. Expenses in the first six months of 2022 had included €159 million of incidental cost items, of which €97 million of restructuring costs in Retail Belgium, €18 million of restructuring provisions recorded in Retail Other, and €11 million hyperinflation impact and €32 million for the impairment of the goodwill allocated to Türkiye recorded in the Corporate Line. Expenses excluding regulatory costs and incidental items increased 8.8%. This was primarily attributable to the impact of high inflation on staff expenses, reflecting indexation and CLA increases across most of our markets. Retail Banking also included higher marketing expenses to invest in further growth of our customer base. These increases were partly offset by savings from our exits in certain retail markets. The cost/income ratio improved to 50.3% from 61.2% in the first half of 2022.
Net additions to loan loss provisions amounted to €250 million, an annualised 8 basis points of average customer lending, which was well below our through-the-cycle average of approximately 25 basis points. Risk costs were significantly lower than in the first half of 2022, when €1,189 million of risk costs had been recognised (an annualised 37 basis points of average customer lending). The prior year period had included €717 million of risk costs associated with our Russia-related exposure, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, while in the first six months of 2023 a net release of €159 million for our Russian portfolio was recorded, mainly reflecting a decrease in our Russia-related exposure.
ING Group Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 - Unaudited
3
Condensed consolidated interim
Notes to the Condensed consolidated
Risk management
financial statements
interim financial statements
Additional notes to the Condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
Other information
Retail Netherlands
Retail Netherlands posted a result before tax of €1,435 million, compared with €1,134 million in the first six months of 2022. This increase was attributable to higher income, partly offset by higher expenses and increased risk costs.
Total income increased by €386 million, or 18.0%, to €2,530 million, compared with €2,144 million in the first half of 2022. Net interest income rose 10.8%, primarily driven by higher liability margins. This more than offset lower Treasury-related interest income that was compensated by higher other income, reflecting activities to benefit from favourable market opportunities through money market- and FX transactions in the first half of 2023. Furthermore, interest result from lending products declined due to lower margins. Net core lending growth in the first half of 2023 (which excludes Treasury products and a €0.2 billion decline in the WUB run-off portfolio) was €0.9 billion, as €1.2 billion of higher residential mortgage volumes more than compensated for a €0.3 billion decline in other lending. Net core deposits (excluding Treasury) declined by €0.9 billion. Net fee and commission income rose by €38 million, or 8.8%, predominantly in daily banking. This was supported by an increase in fees for payment packages per 1 January 2023 and new service fees for business banking, introduced in 2022. Investment and other income was €188 million higher, driven by higher other income in Treasury.
Operating expenses increased by €38 million, or 3.7%, to €1,053 million. This included €35 million lower regulatory costs. Expenses excluding regulatory costs rose by €73 million, or 8.4%, mainly due to higher staff expenses (including an accrual for the new CLA) and restructuring provisions.
Net additions to loan loss provisions amounted to €42 million, equivalent to 5 basis points of average customer lending. Risk costs were mainly related to model adjustments in the mortgage portfolio. In the first half of 2022, a net release from loan loss provisions of €6 million had been recorded, including net releases in both the business lending and the mortgage portfolio.
Retail Belgium
Retail Belgium, which includes Luxembourg, posted a result before tax of €280 million in the first half of 2023, compared with €164 million in the same period of 2022. The improvement reflected higher income and lower expenses, partly offset by increased risk costs.
Total income rose by €121 million, or 10.0%, to €1,330 million. Net interest income increased by €176 million, or 21.1%, as higher margins on liabilities more than compensated for lending margin compression due to higher funding costs. Net core lending growth (excluding Treasury) was €1.7 billion in the first half of 2023, almost fully business lending. Net core deposits growth (excluding Treasury) was €0.9 billion. Net fee and commission income declined by €18 million, or 7.0%, mainly due to higher commissions paid to agents
and a decrease in commissions on insurance products. Investment and other income decreased by €37 million, mainly due to lower Treasury-related revenues.
Operating expenses declined by €63 million, or 6.2%, to €959 million in the first half of 2023. This was driven by €36 million lower regulatory costs and €97 million of incidental item costs recorded in the first half of 2022. The expense growth excluding regulatory and incidental item costs was mainly due to the impact of automatic salary indexation on staff expenses, and €19 million of restructuring and related costs.
The net addition to the provision for loan losses increased to €91 million, an annualised 20 basis points of average customer lending, compared with €23 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase was mainly due to model updates for the mortgage and consumer lending portfolios in the first half of 2023.
Retail Germany
Retail Germany recorded a first-half year result before tax of €889 million in 2023, up from €423 million in the same period of 2022, driven by higher income.
Total income increased to €1,543 million, up 46.4% from €1,054 million in the first six months of 2022. Net interest income almost doubled to €1,401 million. This was primarily driven by significantly higher margins on liabilities and, to a lesser extent, also supported by higher interest income from mortgages, reflecting improved margins and higher volumes. Net core lending growth (which excludes Treasury products) was €0.7 billion in the first half of 2023, fully in residential mortgages. Net core deposits (excluding Treasury) grew by €16.8 billion, reflecting successful promotional campaigns to attract new savings. Fee income declined 27.7% to €180 million, due to a lower number of trades in investment products, and lower mortgage brokerage volumes. Investment and other income declined by €139 million, mainly due to lower Treasury-related revenues.
Operating expenses increased by €10 million, or 1.7%, to €605 million in the first half of 2023. This was predominantly due to higher staff expenses related to annual salary increases and investments in business growth, largely offset by lower regulatory costs.
Net additions to loan loss provisions amounted to €49 million (10 basis points of average customer lending) and primarily related to consumer lending, driven by collective provisions and a model update. In the first half of 2022, the net addition had been €36 million, equivalent to 7 basis points.
Retail Other
In the first six months of 2023, there was a change in the governance over the Asian stakes, which resulted in their transfer from Retail Other to Corporate Line. Comparatives have been adjusted.
ING Group Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 - Unaudited
4
Condensed consolidated interim
Notes to the Condensed consolidated
Risk management
financial statements
interim financial statements
Additional notes to the Condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
Other information
Retail Other's result before tax increased to €686 million from €493 million in the first six months of 2022. This reflected higher income and lower expenses, partly offset by higher risk costs.
Total income increased by €208 million, or 11.1%, to €2,075 million in the first six months of 2023. Net interest income rose 12.2% to €1,668 million and was supported by higher margins on liabilities, notably in Spain and Australia, in a higher interest rate environment. This more than compensated for negative currency impacts and tighter lending margins. Net core lending growth (adjusted for currency effects and Treasury) was €2.2 billion in the first half of 2023, of which €1.5 billion was in residential mortgages, mainly in Australia. Net core deposits growth (excluding Treasury) was €3.8 billion, notably in Spain. Net fee and commission income declined by €26 million, or -9.3%, due to lower fees on investment products, reflecting subdued trading activity and the impact of ING's exit from the French retail market in 2022. Investment and other income increased by €54 million, reflecting higher revenues from Treasury.
Operating expenses decreased by €50 million, or 4.0%, to €1,215 million in the first half of 2023. This included €116 million lower regulatory costs, mainly because the first half of 2022 had included a €92 million contribution to the new Institutional Protection Scheme in Poland. Expenses in the first half of 2023 included €27 million of legal provisions and €12 million of restructuring provisions compared with €18 million of restructuring provisions in the first half of 2022. Expenses excluding regulatory costs and the aforementioned items rose 4.6%, as the impact of inflationary pressure on staff expenses was partly offset by savings following the discontinuation of our retail activities in France and the Philippines.
The net addition to loan loss provisions increased to €174 million, or 33 basis points of average customer lending, up from €108 million in the comparable period of 2022. This included an addition of €46 million for adjustments to the expected future cash flows of CHF-indexed mortgages in Poland. Next to Poland, an increase year-on-year was mainly visible in Australia, Italy and Spain, while risk costs in Romania declined.
Wholesale Banking
Wholesale Banking posted a result before tax of €2,112 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with €712 million in the same period of the previous year. The increase was driven by income growth and a swing in risk costs, from a large addition in the first six months of 2022, mainly triggered by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, into a net release in the first half of 2023.
Total income increased by €375 million, or 11.5%, to €3,637 million in the first half of 2023, with higher income recorded in all product groups, except Treasury & Other. The increase in income for Lending was mainly supported by higher fee income. Income from Daily Banking & Trade Finance rose 39.4%, primarily driven by Payments and Cash Management, which benefited from normalised interest rates. This was partly offset by lower income from Trade & Commodity Finance, mainly due to lower average commodity prices. Financial Markets income increased, primarily on the back of higher fee income. Treasury & Other income included higher results from liquidity management and higher Corporate Finance fees, which could not
entirely offset the positive results from hedge ineffectiveness and high marked-to-market gains from credit default swap positions in the prior year period.
Net interest income decreased by €63 million, or 2.9%, compared with the first six months of 2022, which had included a €72 million TLTRO benefit (nil in 2023). Payments and Cash Management benefited from higher interest rates, while net interest income in Financial Markets declined, mainly reflecting the increased cost of funding (offset in other income). Net core lending declined in the first half of 2023 (excluding currency impacts, Treasury and the Lease run-off portfolio) by €1.8 billion, as a €4.0 billion growth in Lending was more than offset by lower volumes in Trade & Commodity Finance and Working Capital Solutions, reflecting lower oil prices and economic activity. Net core deposits (excluding currency impacts and Treasury) showed an outflow of €2.2 billion.
Net fee and commission income increased by €64 million, or 10.6% year-on-year, driven by a higher deal flow in Lending and in Global Capital Markets. The increase was partly offset by the impact of a lower deal flow and lower commodity prices in Trade & Commodity Finance. Investment and other income rose to €892 million from €519 million in the first half of 2022, predominantly due to Financial Markets (with an offset in net interest income).
Operating expenses amounted to €1,630 million and were 7.0% higher than in the first six months of 2022. Excluding regulatory costs (€147 million in the first half of 2023 versus €186 million one year earlier), expenses rose by €145 million, or 10.8%. The increase was mainly due to inflationary impacts on staff expenses, reflecting annual salary increases and indexation, as well as higher costs for professional services.
In the first half of 2023, Wholesale Banking posted a net release from loan loss provisions of €105 million, or annualised -11 basis points of average customer lending, while in the same period of 2022 a net addition of €1,027 million, or 112 basis points, had been recorded. The prior year had included a net addition of €717 million associated with our Russia-related exposure, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, while the first six months of 2023 included a net release of €159 million for this portfolio, mainly due to a further reduction of our Russia-related exposure.
Corporate Line
In the first six months of 2023, there was a change in the governance over the Asian stakes (our investments in Bank of Beijing and TMBThanachart Bank), which resulted in their transfer from Retail Other to Corporate Line. Comparatives have been adjusted.
The Corporate Line posted a result before tax of €-23 million compared with €-516 million in the first half of 2022, when results had been heavily impacted by the hyperinflation in Türkiye and an impairment on TTB.
ING Group Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 - Unaudited
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ING Groep NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 19:05:27 UTC.