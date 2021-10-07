Log in
ING Groep N : Intended IPO of Ebusco

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Amsterdam,

Ebusco, a Dutch pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary services to the electric vehicle ecosystem, today announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and admission to listing and trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam. The IPO is expected to take place in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions and other relevant considerations.

In 2016, ING, through ING Corporate Investments, acquired a 25% stake in Ebusco for an undisclosed amount. ING has acted as a strategic banking partner of Ebusco ever since and supported the company in achieving its growth ambitions.

For further information on the proposed IPO of Ebusco we refer to the company's website on www.ebusco.com.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION & DISCLAIMER

These materials are not for release, distribution, or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

These materials are for information purposes only and are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ebusco Holding B.V. (the Company) (such securities the "Securities") in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement is not an offer of Securities for sale into the United States. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of Securities is being made in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is, and any other materials in relation to the Securities are and will be, only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of retained EU law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area other than the Netherlands. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area, other than the Netherlands (each a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the Securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any person or legal entity which is a qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Securities and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and includes any amendments thereto.

No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Securities or the possession or distribution of these materials or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

The release, publication or distribution of these materials in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which they are released, published or distributed, should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
