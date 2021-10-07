ING Groep N : Intended IPO of Ebusco

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Amsterdam,



Ebusco, a Dutch pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary services to the electric vehicle ecosystem, today announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and admission to listing and trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam. The IPO is expected to take place in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions and other relevant considerations.



In 2016, ING, through ING Corporate Investments, acquired a 25% stake in Ebusco for an undisclosed amount. ING has acted as a strategic banking partner of Ebusco ever since and supported the company in achieving its growth ambitions.



For further information on the proposed IPO of Ebusco we refer to the company's website on www.ebusco.com.

