Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly Investor Report

08 July 2024

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of

08-Jul-24

Description

Issue Date

12-Sep-23

Final Maturity Date

06-Oct-83

Next Payment Date

07-Oct-24

Notes

ISIN

Ratings

Current Principal Balance

Initial Principal Balance

Rate of Interest

Fitch

DBRS

Class A1 Notes

IT0005559478

AAsf

AAA (sf)

389,400,000.00 €

389,400,000.00 €

3-M EURIBOR + 0.8%

Class A2 Notes

IT0005559486

AAsf

AAA (sf)

5,354,200,000.00 €

5,354,200,000.00 €

3-M EURIBOR + 0.9%

Class J Notes

IT0005559494

NR

NR

746,400,000.00 €

746,400,000.00 €

No Interest

100% retained by ING Bank N.V., Milan Branch

6,490,000,000.00 €

6,490,000,000.00 €

1. Summary

All amounts in EURO

Current

At Issue

Reporting Date

08-Jul-24

12-Sep-23

Portfolio Cut off date

31-May-24

31-May-23

Initial Principal Balance

6,490,000,000.00

6,490,000,000.00

Of which Provision to the Expense Account

50,000.00

50,000.00

Of which Cash Available for Replenishment

15,098,703.63

1,874,493.55

Of which Realised Loss

0.00

0.00

Of which Active Outstanding Notional Amount

6,474,851,296.37

6,488,075,506.45

Number of Loans

68,763

68,598

Number of Borrowers

68,763

68,598

Principal in Arrears

272,479.26

0.00

Average Principal Balance (Loanparts)

94,161.85

94,581.12

Average Principal Balance (Borrowers)

94,161.85

94,581.12

Coupon: Weighted Average

4.38%

3.97%

Minimum

0.00%

0.00%

Maximum

8.75%

7.75%

Weighted Average Original Loan to Market Value

67.70%

66.93%

Weighted Average Loan to Market Value

54.43%

53.29%

Seasoning (months): Weighted Average

67.55

72.85

Remaining Tenor (months): Weighted Average

249.19

242.42

Weighted Average Interest Rate on Fixed Interest Rate Loans

3.82%

3.13%

Weighted Average LGD

52.49%

21.95%

Weighted Average Spread on Floating Rate Loans

5.40%

4.81%

Total Set-off Risk

774,774,381.78

878,205,420.61

Stop Replenishment Criteria

  1. 1. Balance of the Principal Deficiency Ledger is higher than the Principal Amount Outstanding of the Junior Notes

  2. The Cumulative Gross Default Ratio exceed 2.00%
  3. The Quarterly Delinquency Ratio exceed 1.25%
  4. On any three consecutive Calculation Dates the balance of the main transaction account is higher than 5% of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of all the Notes

CurrentInitial

0.000.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.58%

0.00%

0

0

Repurchase Rights

1. The total amount of Receivables repurchased during each calendar year does not exceed 5% of the aggregate Outstanding principal Due of all the Mortgage loans included in the Master portfolio

CurrentInitial

2.67%0.00%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

2. Product Type

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Product Type

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Adjustable Rate

2,385,258,199

36.84%

22,501

32.72%

3.66%

1,979,644,662

30.51%

18,967

27.65%

2.82%

Fixed

1,901,632,554

29.37%

21,269

30.93%

4.10%

1,326,578,978

20.45%

16,190

23.60%

3.66%

Floating (BCE)

68,937,621

1.06%

1,029

1.50%

5.87%

107,640,790

1.66%

1,418

2.07%

4.88%

Floating (EURIBOR)

2,119,022,922

32.73%

23,964

34.85%

5.39%

3,074,211,076

47.38%

32,023

46.68%

4.80%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

3. Loan Coupon

average: 4.38%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Coupon Loan Part (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

0.00%

- 0.00%

330,108

0.01%

2

0.00%

0.00%

205,920

0.00%

1

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

- 0.50%

125,297

0.00%

1

0.00%

0.23%

130,717

0.00%

1

0.00%

0.23%

0.51%

- 1.00%

3,411,102

0.05%

24

0.03%

0.95%

3,892,879

0.06%

26

0.04%

0.94%

1.00%

- 1.50%

68,079,852

1.05%

732

1.06%

1.36%

74,417,664

1.15%

752

1.10%

1.36%

1.51%

- 2.00%

304,063,149

4.70%

3,128

4.55%

1.82%

371,945,303

5.73%

3,628

5.29%

1.83%

2.01%

- 2.50%

535,596,632

8.27%

6,056

8.81%

2.28%

679,092,710

10.47%

7,302

10.64%

2.28%

2.51%

- 3.00%

450,052,140

6.95%

5,697

8.28%

2.75%

682,080,381

10.51%

7,879

11.49%

2.74%

3.01%

- 3.25%

148,356,844

2.29%

1,912

2.78%

3.13%

216,906,261

3.34%

2,547

3.71%

3.12%

3.26%

- 3.50%

161,937,916

2.50%

1,754

2.55%

3.35%

172,494,576

2.66%

1,814

2.64%

3.35%

3.51%

- 3.75%

124,459,877

1.92%

1,355

1.97%

3.63%

279,674,616

4.31%

2,398

3.50%

3.64%

3.76%

- 4.00%

171,753,372

2.65%

1,530

2.23%

3.89%

433,056,503

6.67%

5,640

8.22%

3.86%

4.01%

- 4.25%

279,906,348

4.32%

2,431

3.54%

4.13%

511,430,134

7.88%

4,779

6.97%

4.15%

4.26%

- 4.50%

492,436,998

7.61%

4,055

5.90%

4.41%

617,337,084

9.51%

6,951

10.13%

4.39%

4.51%

- 4.75%

727,071,239

11.23%

7,182

10.44%

4.64%

402,276,225

6.20%

3,876

5.65%

4.63%

4.76%

- 5.00%

625,955,271

9.67%

6,367

9.26%

4.87%

495,927,894

7.64%

4,647

6.77%

4.86%

5.01%

- 5.25%

699,952,108

10.81%

6,838

9.94%

5.12%

562,749,370

8.67%

5,654

8.24%

5.10%

5.26%

- 5.50%

536,066,063

8.28%

6,338

9.22%

5.37%

414,577,141

6.39%

4,246

6.19%

5.39%

5.51%

- 5.75%

364,179,052

5.62%

4,080

5.93%

5.63%

275,939,220

4.25%

2,897

4.22%

5.61%

5.76%

- 6.00%

259,224,824

4.00%

2,906

4.23%

5.87%

142,560,497

2.20%

1,617

2.36%

5.88%

6.01%

- 6.25%

286,941,042

4.43%

3,329

4.84%

6.11%

40,150,026

0.62%

494

0.72%

6.11%

6.26%

- 6.50%

114,361,020

1.77%

1,366

1.99%

6.41%

29,129,914

0.45%

286

0.42%

6.38%

6.51%

- 6.75%

34,623,350

0.53%

446

0.65%

6.61%

40,962,363

0.63%

500

0.73%

6.62%

6.76%

- 7.00%

24,506,144

0.38%

305

0.44%

6.89%

23,817,166

0.37%

381

0.56%

6.86%

7.01%

- 7.25%

26,605,669

0.41%

332

0.48%

7.15%

12,942,219

0.20%

207

0.30%

7.11%

7.26%

- 7.50%

18,396,111

0.28%

321

0.47%

7.37%

3,297,277

0.05%

52

0.08%

7.34%

7.51%

- >

16,459,770

0.25%

276

0.40%

7.71%

1,081,445

0.02%

23

0.03%

7.60%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

4. Origination Year

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Origination Year

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

2004

6,238,080

0.10%

132

0.19%

4.70%

8,284,694

0.13%

263

0.38%

3.88%

2005

29,653,663

0.47%

844

1.24%

4.74%

42,703,844

0.66%

1,119

1.63%

3.92%

2006

90,356,051

1.42%

1,723

2.54%

4.57%

114,666,348

1.77%

1,973

2.88%

3.83%

2007

158,239,009

2.49%

2,303

3.39%

4.26%

193,309,966

2.98%

2,574

3.75%

3.63%

2008

132,598,469

2.08%

1,946

2.87%

4.19%

163,457,740

2.52%

2,414

3.52%

3.65%

2009

98,583,537

1.55%

1,520

2.24%

5.16%

135,050,422

2.08%

2,002

2.92%

4.41%

2010

146,728,692

2.31%

2,075

3.06%

5.18%

204,679,912

3.15%

2,574

3.75%

4.39%

2011

362,141,403

5.69%

4,506

6.64%

5.01%

494,427,607

7.62%

5,519

8.05%

4.30%

2012

144,846,744

2.28%

1,858

2.74%

5.54%

203,362,435

3.13%

2,336

3.41%

5.23%

2013

111,687,007

1.75%

1,438

2.12%

6.06%

161,782,239

2.49%

1,896

2.76%

5.40%

2014

119,782,208

1.88%

1,653

2.44%

5.39%

167,081,280

2.58%

2,089

3.05%

5.06%

2015

175,896,727

2.76%

2,554

3.76%

4.39%

239,429,382

3.69%

3,093

4.51%

4.34%

2016

417,103,254

6.55%

5,592

8.24%

3.25%

522,255,902

8.05%

6,380

9.30%

3.38%

2017

394,316,113

6.20%

4,834

7.12%

4.04%

488,974,400

7.54%

5,510

8.03%

4.03%

2018

473,928,574

7.45%

5,239

7.72%

5.30%

616,412,122

9.50%

6,274

9.15%

4.04%

2019

337,444,715

5.30%

3,538

5.21%

4.17%

422,895,636

6.52%

4,099

5.98%

3.41%

2020

81,555,684

1.28%

810

1.19%

2.67%

95,731,236

1.48%

885

1.29%

2.79%

2021

513,890,365

8.08%

4,422

6.51%

2.61%

568,175,979

8.76%

4,683

6.83%

2.68%

2022

880,336,110

13.83%

7,379

10.87%

4.07%

1,025,221,104

15.80%

8,113

11.83%

4.06%

2023

1,688,630,830

26.53%

13,517

19.91%

4.79%

620,173,260

9.56%

4,802

7.00%

4.41%

6,363,957,235

100.00%

67,883

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

5. Maturity Year

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Maturity Year

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

2023

1,568,506

0.02%

386

0.56%

4.13%

2024

557,354

0.01%

204

0.30%

5.13%

5,693,570

0.09%

636

0.93%

4.28%

2025

8,766,259

0.14%

857

1.25%

4.72%

18,696,764

0.29%

1,026

1.50%

4.08%

2026

30,799,019

0.48%

1,791

2.60%

4.20%

52,289,097

0.81%

2,090

3.05%

3.78%

2027

35,221,248

0.54%

1,470

2.14%

4.15%

53,366,236

0.82%

1,687

2.46%

3.85%

2028

43,166,488

0.67%

1,337

1.94%

4.58%

61,234,434

0.94%

1,529

2.23%

4.01%

2029

39,735,780

0.61%

1,077

1.57%

4.84%

56,705,186

0.87%

1,264

1.84%

4.24%

2030

53,544,825

0.83%

1,235

1.80%

4.71%

72,847,413

1.12%

1,444

2.11%

4.19%

2031

116,389,146

1.80%

2,348

3.41%

4.19%

154,330,875

2.38%

2,702

3.94%

3.80%

2032

104,369,725

1.61%

1,917

2.79%

4.25%

131,003,598

2.02%

2,137

3.12%

3.97%

2033

109,151,658

1.69%

1,769

2.57%

4.82%

124,649,420

1.92%

1,830

2.67%

4.18%

2034

90,125,337

1.39%

1,379

2.01%

4.94%

110,738,145

1.71%

1,544

2.25%

4.30%

2035

98,579,240

1.52%

1,383

2.01%

4.69%

124,336,745

1.92%

1,588

2.31%

4.21%

2036

249,392,668

3.85%

3,333

4.85%

3.96%

308,421,646

4.75%

3,765

5.49%

3.65%

2037

256,357,555

3.96%

3,144

4.57%

4.19%

304,869,425

4.70%

3,468

5.06%

3.91%

2038

219,966,043

3.40%

2,694

3.92%

4.89%

221,590,464

3.42%

2,556

3.73%

4.25%

2039

156,304,839

2.41%

1,819

2.65%

4.81%

176,134,508

2.71%

1,908

2.78%

4.27%

2040

135,395,672

2.09%

1,464

2.13%

4.66%

176,647,869

2.72%

1,759

2.56%

4.28%

2041

287,499,216

4.44%

2,851

4.15%

4.10%

357,991,306

5.52%

3,272

4.77%

3.83%

2042

284,616,294

4.40%

2,911

4.23%

4.29%

343,325,867

5.29%

3,280

4.78%

4.22%

2043

334,970,682

5.17%

3,266

4.75%

5.21%

294,814,368

4.54%

2,722

3.97%

4.65%

2044

182,288,417

2.82%

1,754

2.55%

4.90%

196,587,098

3.03%

1,780

2.59%

4.38%

2045

121,557,062

1.88%

1,143

1.66%

4.54%

153,594,758

2.37%

1,359

1.98%

4.41%

2046

318,151,333

4.91%

2,821

4.10%

3.34%

378,220,619

5.83%

3,175

4.63%

3.39%

2047

417,861,784

6.45%

3,649

5.31%

3.87%

485,345,392

7.48%

4,029

5.87%

3.88%

2048

515,345,297

7.96%

4,450

6.47%

5.09%

443,266,096

6.83%

3,652

5.32%

4.23%

2049

308,495,251

4.76%

2,629

3.82%

4.35%

315,352,322

4.86%

2,541

3.70%

3.39%

2050

70,194,438

1.08%

533

0.78%

3.73%

79,556,603

1.23%

566

0.83%

3.55%

2051

300,487,101

4.64%

2,192

3.19%

2.96%

329,637,555

5.08%

2,314

3.37%

2.93%

2052

489,865,718

7.57%

3,526

5.13%

3.94%

549,138,590

8.46%

3,789

5.52%

3.95%

2053

927,441,415

14.32%

6,613

9.62%

4.77%

405,989,136

6.26%

2,799

4.08%

4.40%

2054

168,254,433

2.60%

1,204

1.75%

4.49%

131,894

0.00%

1

0.00%

5.31%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of

08-Jul-24

6. Seasoning

average: 5.63

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Seasoning (years)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

< 0.5

271,362,642

4.19%

2,156

3.14%

4.50%

793,740,439

12.23%

6,119

8.92%

4.43%

0.5 - 1

553,805,131

8.55%

4,385

6.38%

5.00%

481,699,806

7.42%

3,821

5.57%

4.51%

1

- 2

1,508,983,675

23.31%

12,338

17.94%

4.65%

775,282,989

11.95%

6,296

9.18%

2.96%

2

- 3

709,447,927

10.96%

6,015

8.75%

2.91%

221,655,155

3.42%

1,893

2.76%

2.67%

3

- 4

200,892,694

3.10%

1,798

2.61%

2.58%

163,393,214

2.52%

1,557

2.27%

3.21%

4

- 5

133,288,349

2.06%

1,383

2.01%

3.07%

695,834,875

10.72%

6,882

10.03%

3.60%

5

- 6

536,668,150

8.29%

5,747

8.36%

5.03%

506,068,022

7.80%

5,482

7.99%

4.54%

6

- 7

399,095,462

6.16%

4,685

6.81%

4.83%

569,417,291

8.78%

6,807

9.92%

3.33%

7

- 8

464,389,240

7.17%

6,067

8.82%

3.21%

302,149,305

4.66%

3,834

5.59%

3.91%

8

- 9

231,239,879

3.57%

3,259

4.74%

3.87%

202,863,989

3.13%

2,540

3.70%

4.77%

9

- 10

146,362,744

2.26%

2,057

2.99%

4.92%

140,928,412

2.17%

1,725

2.51%

5.26%

10 - more

1,319,315,403

20.38%

18,873

27.45%

5.01%

1,635,042,010

25.20%

21,642

31.55%

4.31%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

7. Remaining Tenor

average: 20.77

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Remaining Tenor

% of

Nr of

% of

% of

Nr of

% of

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

(years)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

< 1

1,990,596

0.03%

405

0.59%

5.01%

4,450,143

0.07%

777

1.13%

4.13%

1

- 2

15,672,293

0.24%

1,231

1.79%

4.53%

6,628,987

0.10%

491

0.72%

4.35%

2

- 3

35,892,394

0.55%

1,856

2.70%

4.09%

30,342,398

0.47%

1,466

2.14%

3.97%

3

- 4

38,801,975

0.60%

1,372

2.00%

4.32%

57,674,229

0.89%

2,137

3.12%

3.75%

4

- 5

45,624,020

0.70%

1,354

1.97%

4.70%

56,788,782

0.88%

1,571

2.29%

3.99%

5

- 6

36,598,709

0.57%

928

1.35%

4.83%

64,942,184

1.00%

1,565

2.28%

4.00%

6

- 7

69,127,688

1.07%

1,491

2.17%

4.58%

50,900,717

0.78%

1,083

1.58%

4.33%

7

- 8

126,799,012

1.96%

2,484

3.61%

4.08%

93,187,301

1.44%

1,754

2.56%

4.07%

8

- 9

106,063,780

1.64%

1,842

2.68%

4.50%

164,913,340

2.54%

2,821

4.11%

3.74%

9

- 10

108,236,638

1.67%

1,718

2.50%

4.95%

131,562,398

2.03%

2,022

2.95%

4.21%

10 - 11

80,419,948

1.24%

1,187

1.73%

4.86%

123,355,684

1.90%

1,790

2.61%

4.10%

11 - 12

130,614,883

2.02%

1,760

2.56%

4.44%

99,715,100

1.54%

1,349

1.97%

4.36%

12 - 13

295,847,898

4.57%

3,875

5.64%

3.85%

166,957,407

2.57%

2,036

2.97%

4.02%

13 - 14

236,006,512

3.64%

2,909

4.23%

4.58%

354,848,076

5.47%

4,275

6.23%

3.57%

14 - 15

215,117,597

3.32%

2,529

3.68%

4.95%

277,257,530

4.27%

3,169

4.62%

4.29%

15 - 16

115,896,962

1.79%

1,341

1.95%

4.72%

206,263,914

3.18%

2,300

3.35%

4.06%

16 - 17

171,591,871

2.65%

1,804

2.62%

4.43%

151,155,201

2.33%

1,605

2.34%

4.42%

17 - 18

324,733,148

5.02%

3,204

4.66%

3.93%

217,106,166

3.35%

2,105

3.07%

4.09%

18 - 19

302,593,717

4.67%

3,074

4.47%

4.88%

395,415,316

6.10%

3,623

5.28%

3.74%

19 - 20

301,539,370

4.66%

2,887

4.20%

5.22%

354,632,626

5.47%

3,356

4.89%

4.76%

20 - 21

127,653,531

1.97%

1,217

1.77%

4.69%

237,651,862

3.66%

2,159

3.15%

4.27%

21 - 22

149,710,901

2.31%

1,389

2.02%

4.04%

165,273,387

2.55%

1,478

2.15%

4.57%

22 - 23

422,050,560

6.52%

3,686

5.36%

3.20%

188,335,346

2.90%

1,644

2.40%

4.01%

23 - 24

460,499,643

7.11%

4,006

5.83%

4.63%

487,494,527

7.51%

4,048

5.90%

3.24%

24 - 25

494,902,607

7.64%

4,274

6.22%

5.12%

507,552,891

7.82%

4,201

6.12%

4.54%

25 - 26

133,650,282

2.06%

1,092

1.59%

3.41%

406,445,472

6.27%

3,341

4.87%

3.54%

26 - 27

134,774,015

2.08%

1,047

1.52%

3.18%

154,932,589

2.39%

1,192

1.74%

3.44%

27 - 28

402,861,295

6.22%

2,835

4.12%

3.03%

148,398,074

2.29%

1,106

1.61%

3.09%

28 - 29

761,029,278

11.75%

5,471

7.96%

4.55%

441,923,878

6.81%

2,982

4.35%

3.04%

29 - 30

628,550,173

9.71%

4,495

6.54%

4.83%

741,344,653

11.43%

5,148

7.51%

4.42%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,487,450,176

100.00%

68,594

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

8. Interest Type

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Nr of

Average

Outstanding

Average

Interest Type

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Fixed Rate

4,189,513,373

64.70%

42,935

62.44%

3.82%

3,250,665,893

50.10%

34,639

50.50%

3.13%

Floating Rate BCE

68,937,621

1.06%

1,029

1.50%

5.87%

107,640,790

1.66%

1,418

2.07%

4.88%

Floating Rate EURIBOR 1M

826,490,178

12.76%

10,985

15.98%

4.98%

1,127,430,577

17.38%

13,918

20.29%

4.17%

Floating Rate EURIBOR 3M 1,389,910,124

21.47%

13,814

20.09%

5.62%

2,002,338,246

30.86%

18,623

27.15%

5.16%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

9. Geography Region

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Region

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Central Italy

1,669,732,406

25.79%

16,689

24.27%

4.23%

1,713,475,557

26.41%

16,946

24.70%

3.84%

Northern Italy

2,885,123,275

44.56%

30,636

44.55%

4.57%

2,982,250,770

45.97%

31,718

46.24%

4.20%

Southern Italy

1,919,995,615

29.65%

21,438

31.18%

4.21%

1,792,349,180

27.63%

19,934

29.06%

3.70%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

10. Borrower Nationality

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

Average

Region

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Italians

6,203,581,343

95.81%

66,132

96.17%

4.37%

6,274,404,196

96.71%

66,483

96.92%

3.96%

Others

271,269,953

4.19%

2,631

3.83%

4.53%

213,671,311

3.29%

2,115

3.08%

4.05%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

11a. Current Loan to Market Value

average: 54.43%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Current Loan to Market

% of

% of

% of

Nr of

% of

Outstanding

Nr of

Average

Outstanding

Average

Value (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

<= 30.00%

768,102,182

11.86%

17,625

25.63%

4.46%

807,759,736

12.45%

18,005

26.25%

3.99%

30.01% - 40.00%

633,769,167

9.79%

7,734

11.25%

4.44%

683,380,170

10.53%

8,239

12.01%

4.00%

40.01% - 50.00%

880,935,688

13.61%

9,125

13.27%

4.45%

923,932,808

14.24%

9,398

13.70%

4.04%

50.01% - 60.00%

1,304,978,310

20.15%

11,854

17.24%

4.36%

1,325,017,952

20.42%

11,933

17.40%

4.05%

60.01% - 70.00%

1,352,610,638

20.89%

11,103

16.15%

4.12%

1,514,709,833

23.35%

12,129

17.68%

3.80%

70.01% - 80.00%

1,534,363,639

23.70%

11,321

16.46%

4.51%

1,233,275,007

19.01%

8,894

12.97%

3.98%

80.01% - 81.00%

91,672

0.00%

1

0.00%

5.09%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

11b. Original Loan to Market Value

average: 67.70%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Original Loan to Market

% of

% of

% of

Nr of

% of

Outstanding

Nr of

Average

Outstanding

Average

Value (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

<= 30.00%

153,119,916

2.36%

3,417

4.97%

4.34%

168,281,421

2.59%

3,696

5.39%

3.94%

30.01% - 40.00%

258,909,864

4.00%

4,559

6.63%

4.36%

285,955,574

4.41%

4,928

7.18%

3.96%

40.01% - 50.00%

475,670,194

7.35%

6,911

10.05%

4.36%

517,422,414

7.97%

7,398

10.78%

3.95%

50.01% - 60.00%

671,681,441

10.37%

8,212

11.94%

4.41%

722,707,751

11.14%

8,642

12.60%

3.99%

60.01% - 70.00%

1,128,513,795

17.43%

12,258

17.83%

4.39%

1,181,161,166

18.21%

12,587

18.35%

4.01%

70.01% - 80.00%

3,786,856,382

58.49%

33,404

48.58%

4.37%

3,612,547,181

55.68%

31,347

45.70%

3.95%

80.01% - 81.00%

75,130

0.00%

1

0.00%

5.28%

85.01% - 90.00%

24,575

0.00%

1

0.00%

4.52%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

Leone Arancio 2023-1

Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24

12. Original Notional Amount

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate Outstanding

Aggregate

% of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

Nr of

Average

Outstanding

Average

Notional

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

50,000 -

75,000

467,918,457

7.23%

11,136

16.19%

4.23%

450,776,254

6.95%

10,781

15.72%

3.78%

75,001 -

100,000

971,392,738

15.00%

15,136

22.01%

4.33%

929,045,736

14.32%

14,707

21.44%

3.88%

100,001

-

125,000

1,124,951,535

17.37%

13,309

19.35%

4.34%

1,103,422,797

17.01%

13,236

19.30%

3.90%

125,001

-

150,000

1,185,100,983

18.30%

11,419

16.61%

4.34%

1,164,822,979

17.95%

11,364

16.57%

3.92%

150,001

-

175,000

770,993,685

11.91%

6,164

8.96%

4.37%

768,069,187

11.84%

6,176

9.00%

4.00%

175,001

-

200,000

662,792,502

10.24%

4,866

7.08%

4.45%

682,139,365

10.51%

5,060

7.38%

4.07%

200,001

-

225,000

323,453,815

5.00%

2,077

3.02%

4.44%

344,420,820

5.31%

2,235

3.26%

4.08%

225,001

-

250,000

297,645,605

4.60%

1,796

2.61%

4.56%

325,682,505

5.02%

1,966

2.87%

4.15%

250,001

-

275,000

143,846,537

2.22%

750

1.09%

4.51%

151,240,537

2.33%

796

1.16%

4.12%

275,001

-

300,000

152,923,309

2.36%

795

1.16%

4.54%

169,296,594

2.61%

872

1.27%

4.07%

300,001

-

325,000

65,757,641

1.02%

300

0.44%

4.59%

70,233,461

1.08%

322

0.47%

4.19%

325,001

-

350,000

65,983,206

1.02%

280

0.41%

4.54%

69,205,564

1.07%

300

0.44%

4.13%

350,001

-

375,000

31,366,528

0.48%

123

0.18%

4.32%

37,267,425

0.57%

141

0.21%

4.07%

375,001

-

400,000

46,603,870

0.72%

179

0.26%

4.65%

45,788,495

0.71%

177

0.26%

4.18%

400,001

-

425,000

16,652,460

0.26%

59

0.09%

4.37%

17,947,370

0.28%

64

0.09%

4.17%

425,001

-

450,000

17,117,256

0.26%

59

0.09%

4.49%

20,174,075

0.31%

71

0.10%

4.03%

450,001

-

475,000

11,195,140

0.17%

36

0.05%

4.62%

11,640,780

0.18%

37

0.05%

4.10%

475,001

-

500,000

28,152,693

0.43%

88

0.13%

4.63%

29,838,095

0.46%

90

0.13%

4.20%

500,001

- 1,000,000

71,906,032

1.11%

172

0.25%

4.52%

76,569,079

1.18%

182

0.27%

4.02%

more

19,097,304

0.29%

19

0.03%

4.23%

20,494,390

0.32%

21

0.03%

3.74%

6,474,851,296

100.00%

68,763

100.00%

4.38%

6,488,075,506

100.00%

68,598

100.00%

3.97%

