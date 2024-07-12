Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly Investor Report
08 July 2024
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of
08-Jul-24
Description
Issue Date
12-Sep-23
Final Maturity Date
06-Oct-83
Next Payment Date
07-Oct-24
Notes
ISIN
Ratings
Current Principal Balance
Initial Principal Balance
Rate of Interest
Fitch
DBRS
Class A1 Notes
IT0005559478
AAsf
AAA (sf)
389,400,000.00 €
389,400,000.00 €
3-M EURIBOR + 0.8%
Class A2 Notes
IT0005559486
AAsf
AAA (sf)
5,354,200,000.00 €
5,354,200,000.00 €
3-M EURIBOR + 0.9%
Class J Notes
IT0005559494
NR
NR
746,400,000.00 €
746,400,000.00 €
No Interest
100% retained by ING Bank N.V., Milan Branch
6,490,000,000.00 €
6,490,000,000.00 €
1. Summary
All amounts in EURO
Current
At Issue
Reporting Date
08-Jul-24
12-Sep-23
Portfolio Cut off date
31-May-24
31-May-23
Initial Principal Balance
6,490,000,000.00
6,490,000,000.00
Of which Provision to the Expense Account
50,000.00
50,000.00
Of which Cash Available for Replenishment
15,098,703.63
1,874,493.55
Of which Realised Loss
0.00
0.00
Of which Active Outstanding Notional Amount
6,474,851,296.37
6,488,075,506.45
Number of Loans
68,763
68,598
Number of Borrowers
68,763
68,598
Principal in Arrears
272,479.26
0.00
Average Principal Balance (Loanparts)
94,161.85
94,581.12
Average Principal Balance (Borrowers)
94,161.85
94,581.12
Coupon: Weighted Average
4.38%
3.97%
Minimum
0.00%
0.00%
Maximum
8.75%
7.75%
Weighted Average Original Loan to Market Value
67.70%
66.93%
Weighted Average Loan to Market Value
54.43%
53.29%
Seasoning (months): Weighted Average
67.55
72.85
Remaining Tenor (months): Weighted Average
249.19
242.42
Weighted Average Interest Rate on Fixed Interest Rate Loans
3.82%
3.13%
Weighted Average LGD
52.49%
21.95%
Weighted Average Spread on Floating Rate Loans
5.40%
4.81%
Total Set-off Risk
774,774,381.78
878,205,420.61
Stop Replenishment Criteria
1. Balance of the Principal Deficiency Ledger is higher than the Principal Amount Outstanding of the Junior Notes
- The Cumulative Gross Default Ratio exceed 2.00%
- The Quarterly Delinquency Ratio exceed 1.25%
- On any three consecutive Calculation Dates the balance of the main transaction account is higher than 5% of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of all the Notes
CurrentInitial
0.000.00
0.00%
0.00%
0.58%
0.00%
0
0
Repurchase Rights
1. The total amount of Receivables repurchased during each calendar year does not exceed 5% of the aggregate Outstanding principal Due of all the Mortgage loans included in the Master portfolio
CurrentInitial
2.67%0.00%
Page 1 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
2. Product Type
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Product Type
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Adjustable Rate
2,385,258,199
36.84%
22,501
32.72%
3.66%
1,979,644,662
30.51%
18,967
27.65%
2.82%
Fixed
1,901,632,554
29.37%
21,269
30.93%
4.10%
1,326,578,978
20.45%
16,190
23.60%
3.66%
Floating (BCE)
68,937,621
1.06%
1,029
1.50%
5.87%
107,640,790
1.66%
1,418
2.07%
4.88%
Floating (EURIBOR)
2,119,022,922
32.73%
23,964
34.85%
5.39%
3,074,211,076
47.38%
32,023
46.68%
4.80%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
3. Loan Coupon
average: 4.38%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Coupon Loan Part (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
0.00%
- 0.00%
330,108
0.01%
2
0.00%
0.00%
205,920
0.00%
1
0.00%
0.00%
0.01%
- 0.50%
125,297
0.00%
1
0.00%
0.23%
130,717
0.00%
1
0.00%
0.23%
0.51%
- 1.00%
3,411,102
0.05%
24
0.03%
0.95%
3,892,879
0.06%
26
0.04%
0.94%
1.00%
- 1.50%
68,079,852
1.05%
732
1.06%
1.36%
74,417,664
1.15%
752
1.10%
1.36%
1.51%
- 2.00%
304,063,149
4.70%
3,128
4.55%
1.82%
371,945,303
5.73%
3,628
5.29%
1.83%
2.01%
- 2.50%
535,596,632
8.27%
6,056
8.81%
2.28%
679,092,710
10.47%
7,302
10.64%
2.28%
2.51%
- 3.00%
450,052,140
6.95%
5,697
8.28%
2.75%
682,080,381
10.51%
7,879
11.49%
2.74%
3.01%
- 3.25%
148,356,844
2.29%
1,912
2.78%
3.13%
216,906,261
3.34%
2,547
3.71%
3.12%
3.26%
- 3.50%
161,937,916
2.50%
1,754
2.55%
3.35%
172,494,576
2.66%
1,814
2.64%
3.35%
3.51%
- 3.75%
124,459,877
1.92%
1,355
1.97%
3.63%
279,674,616
4.31%
2,398
3.50%
3.64%
3.76%
- 4.00%
171,753,372
2.65%
1,530
2.23%
3.89%
433,056,503
6.67%
5,640
8.22%
3.86%
4.01%
- 4.25%
279,906,348
4.32%
2,431
3.54%
4.13%
511,430,134
7.88%
4,779
6.97%
4.15%
4.26%
- 4.50%
492,436,998
7.61%
4,055
5.90%
4.41%
617,337,084
9.51%
6,951
10.13%
4.39%
4.51%
- 4.75%
727,071,239
11.23%
7,182
10.44%
4.64%
402,276,225
6.20%
3,876
5.65%
4.63%
4.76%
- 5.00%
625,955,271
9.67%
6,367
9.26%
4.87%
495,927,894
7.64%
4,647
6.77%
4.86%
5.01%
- 5.25%
699,952,108
10.81%
6,838
9.94%
5.12%
562,749,370
8.67%
5,654
8.24%
5.10%
5.26%
- 5.50%
536,066,063
8.28%
6,338
9.22%
5.37%
414,577,141
6.39%
4,246
6.19%
5.39%
5.51%
- 5.75%
364,179,052
5.62%
4,080
5.93%
5.63%
275,939,220
4.25%
2,897
4.22%
5.61%
5.76%
- 6.00%
259,224,824
4.00%
2,906
4.23%
5.87%
142,560,497
2.20%
1,617
2.36%
5.88%
6.01%
- 6.25%
286,941,042
4.43%
3,329
4.84%
6.11%
40,150,026
0.62%
494
0.72%
6.11%
6.26%
- 6.50%
114,361,020
1.77%
1,366
1.99%
6.41%
29,129,914
0.45%
286
0.42%
6.38%
6.51%
- 6.75%
34,623,350
0.53%
446
0.65%
6.61%
40,962,363
0.63%
500
0.73%
6.62%
6.76%
- 7.00%
24,506,144
0.38%
305
0.44%
6.89%
23,817,166
0.37%
381
0.56%
6.86%
7.01%
- 7.25%
26,605,669
0.41%
332
0.48%
7.15%
12,942,219
0.20%
207
0.30%
7.11%
7.26%
- 7.50%
18,396,111
0.28%
321
0.47%
7.37%
3,297,277
0.05%
52
0.08%
7.34%
7.51%
- >
16,459,770
0.25%
276
0.40%
7.71%
1,081,445
0.02%
23
0.03%
7.60%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 2 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
4. Origination Year
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Origination Year
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
2004
6,238,080
0.10%
132
0.19%
4.70%
8,284,694
0.13%
263
0.38%
3.88%
2005
29,653,663
0.47%
844
1.24%
4.74%
42,703,844
0.66%
1,119
1.63%
3.92%
2006
90,356,051
1.42%
1,723
2.54%
4.57%
114,666,348
1.77%
1,973
2.88%
3.83%
2007
158,239,009
2.49%
2,303
3.39%
4.26%
193,309,966
2.98%
2,574
3.75%
3.63%
2008
132,598,469
2.08%
1,946
2.87%
4.19%
163,457,740
2.52%
2,414
3.52%
3.65%
2009
98,583,537
1.55%
1,520
2.24%
5.16%
135,050,422
2.08%
2,002
2.92%
4.41%
2010
146,728,692
2.31%
2,075
3.06%
5.18%
204,679,912
3.15%
2,574
3.75%
4.39%
2011
362,141,403
5.69%
4,506
6.64%
5.01%
494,427,607
7.62%
5,519
8.05%
4.30%
2012
144,846,744
2.28%
1,858
2.74%
5.54%
203,362,435
3.13%
2,336
3.41%
5.23%
2013
111,687,007
1.75%
1,438
2.12%
6.06%
161,782,239
2.49%
1,896
2.76%
5.40%
2014
119,782,208
1.88%
1,653
2.44%
5.39%
167,081,280
2.58%
2,089
3.05%
5.06%
2015
175,896,727
2.76%
2,554
3.76%
4.39%
239,429,382
3.69%
3,093
4.51%
4.34%
2016
417,103,254
6.55%
5,592
8.24%
3.25%
522,255,902
8.05%
6,380
9.30%
3.38%
2017
394,316,113
6.20%
4,834
7.12%
4.04%
488,974,400
7.54%
5,510
8.03%
4.03%
2018
473,928,574
7.45%
5,239
7.72%
5.30%
616,412,122
9.50%
6,274
9.15%
4.04%
2019
337,444,715
5.30%
3,538
5.21%
4.17%
422,895,636
6.52%
4,099
5.98%
3.41%
2020
81,555,684
1.28%
810
1.19%
2.67%
95,731,236
1.48%
885
1.29%
2.79%
2021
513,890,365
8.08%
4,422
6.51%
2.61%
568,175,979
8.76%
4,683
6.83%
2.68%
2022
880,336,110
13.83%
7,379
10.87%
4.07%
1,025,221,104
15.80%
8,113
11.83%
4.06%
2023
1,688,630,830
26.53%
13,517
19.91%
4.79%
620,173,260
9.56%
4,802
7.00%
4.41%
6,363,957,235
100.00%
67,883
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 3 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
5. Maturity Year
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Maturity Year
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
2023
1,568,506
0.02%
386
0.56%
4.13%
2024
557,354
0.01%
204
0.30%
5.13%
5,693,570
0.09%
636
0.93%
4.28%
2025
8,766,259
0.14%
857
1.25%
4.72%
18,696,764
0.29%
1,026
1.50%
4.08%
2026
30,799,019
0.48%
1,791
2.60%
4.20%
52,289,097
0.81%
2,090
3.05%
3.78%
2027
35,221,248
0.54%
1,470
2.14%
4.15%
53,366,236
0.82%
1,687
2.46%
3.85%
2028
43,166,488
0.67%
1,337
1.94%
4.58%
61,234,434
0.94%
1,529
2.23%
4.01%
2029
39,735,780
0.61%
1,077
1.57%
4.84%
56,705,186
0.87%
1,264
1.84%
4.24%
2030
53,544,825
0.83%
1,235
1.80%
4.71%
72,847,413
1.12%
1,444
2.11%
4.19%
2031
116,389,146
1.80%
2,348
3.41%
4.19%
154,330,875
2.38%
2,702
3.94%
3.80%
2032
104,369,725
1.61%
1,917
2.79%
4.25%
131,003,598
2.02%
2,137
3.12%
3.97%
2033
109,151,658
1.69%
1,769
2.57%
4.82%
124,649,420
1.92%
1,830
2.67%
4.18%
2034
90,125,337
1.39%
1,379
2.01%
4.94%
110,738,145
1.71%
1,544
2.25%
4.30%
2035
98,579,240
1.52%
1,383
2.01%
4.69%
124,336,745
1.92%
1,588
2.31%
4.21%
2036
249,392,668
3.85%
3,333
4.85%
3.96%
308,421,646
4.75%
3,765
5.49%
3.65%
2037
256,357,555
3.96%
3,144
4.57%
4.19%
304,869,425
4.70%
3,468
5.06%
3.91%
2038
219,966,043
3.40%
2,694
3.92%
4.89%
221,590,464
3.42%
2,556
3.73%
4.25%
2039
156,304,839
2.41%
1,819
2.65%
4.81%
176,134,508
2.71%
1,908
2.78%
4.27%
2040
135,395,672
2.09%
1,464
2.13%
4.66%
176,647,869
2.72%
1,759
2.56%
4.28%
2041
287,499,216
4.44%
2,851
4.15%
4.10%
357,991,306
5.52%
3,272
4.77%
3.83%
2042
284,616,294
4.40%
2,911
4.23%
4.29%
343,325,867
5.29%
3,280
4.78%
4.22%
2043
334,970,682
5.17%
3,266
4.75%
5.21%
294,814,368
4.54%
2,722
3.97%
4.65%
2044
182,288,417
2.82%
1,754
2.55%
4.90%
196,587,098
3.03%
1,780
2.59%
4.38%
2045
121,557,062
1.88%
1,143
1.66%
4.54%
153,594,758
2.37%
1,359
1.98%
4.41%
2046
318,151,333
4.91%
2,821
4.10%
3.34%
378,220,619
5.83%
3,175
4.63%
3.39%
2047
417,861,784
6.45%
3,649
5.31%
3.87%
485,345,392
7.48%
4,029
5.87%
3.88%
2048
515,345,297
7.96%
4,450
6.47%
5.09%
443,266,096
6.83%
3,652
5.32%
4.23%
2049
308,495,251
4.76%
2,629
3.82%
4.35%
315,352,322
4.86%
2,541
3.70%
3.39%
2050
70,194,438
1.08%
533
0.78%
3.73%
79,556,603
1.23%
566
0.83%
3.55%
2051
300,487,101
4.64%
2,192
3.19%
2.96%
329,637,555
5.08%
2,314
3.37%
2.93%
2052
489,865,718
7.57%
3,526
5.13%
3.94%
549,138,590
8.46%
3,789
5.52%
3.95%
2053
927,441,415
14.32%
6,613
9.62%
4.77%
405,989,136
6.26%
2,799
4.08%
4.40%
2054
168,254,433
2.60%
1,204
1.75%
4.49%
131,894
0.00%
1
0.00%
5.31%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 4 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of
08-Jul-24
6. Seasoning
average: 5.63
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Seasoning (years)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
< 0.5
271,362,642
4.19%
2,156
3.14%
4.50%
793,740,439
12.23%
6,119
8.92%
4.43%
0.5 - 1
553,805,131
8.55%
4,385
6.38%
5.00%
481,699,806
7.42%
3,821
5.57%
4.51%
1
- 2
1,508,983,675
23.31%
12,338
17.94%
4.65%
775,282,989
11.95%
6,296
9.18%
2.96%
2
- 3
709,447,927
10.96%
6,015
8.75%
2.91%
221,655,155
3.42%
1,893
2.76%
2.67%
3
- 4
200,892,694
3.10%
1,798
2.61%
2.58%
163,393,214
2.52%
1,557
2.27%
3.21%
4
- 5
133,288,349
2.06%
1,383
2.01%
3.07%
695,834,875
10.72%
6,882
10.03%
3.60%
5
- 6
536,668,150
8.29%
5,747
8.36%
5.03%
506,068,022
7.80%
5,482
7.99%
4.54%
6
- 7
399,095,462
6.16%
4,685
6.81%
4.83%
569,417,291
8.78%
6,807
9.92%
3.33%
7
- 8
464,389,240
7.17%
6,067
8.82%
3.21%
302,149,305
4.66%
3,834
5.59%
3.91%
8
- 9
231,239,879
3.57%
3,259
4.74%
3.87%
202,863,989
3.13%
2,540
3.70%
4.77%
9
- 10
146,362,744
2.26%
2,057
2.99%
4.92%
140,928,412
2.17%
1,725
2.51%
5.26%
10 - more
1,319,315,403
20.38%
18,873
27.45%
5.01%
1,635,042,010
25.20%
21,642
31.55%
4.31%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 5 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
7. Remaining Tenor
average: 20.77
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Remaining Tenor
% of
Nr of
% of
% of
Nr of
% of
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
(years)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
< 1
1,990,596
0.03%
405
0.59%
5.01%
4,450,143
0.07%
777
1.13%
4.13%
1
- 2
15,672,293
0.24%
1,231
1.79%
4.53%
6,628,987
0.10%
491
0.72%
4.35%
2
- 3
35,892,394
0.55%
1,856
2.70%
4.09%
30,342,398
0.47%
1,466
2.14%
3.97%
3
- 4
38,801,975
0.60%
1,372
2.00%
4.32%
57,674,229
0.89%
2,137
3.12%
3.75%
4
- 5
45,624,020
0.70%
1,354
1.97%
4.70%
56,788,782
0.88%
1,571
2.29%
3.99%
5
- 6
36,598,709
0.57%
928
1.35%
4.83%
64,942,184
1.00%
1,565
2.28%
4.00%
6
- 7
69,127,688
1.07%
1,491
2.17%
4.58%
50,900,717
0.78%
1,083
1.58%
4.33%
7
- 8
126,799,012
1.96%
2,484
3.61%
4.08%
93,187,301
1.44%
1,754
2.56%
4.07%
8
- 9
106,063,780
1.64%
1,842
2.68%
4.50%
164,913,340
2.54%
2,821
4.11%
3.74%
9
- 10
108,236,638
1.67%
1,718
2.50%
4.95%
131,562,398
2.03%
2,022
2.95%
4.21%
10 - 11
80,419,948
1.24%
1,187
1.73%
4.86%
123,355,684
1.90%
1,790
2.61%
4.10%
11 - 12
130,614,883
2.02%
1,760
2.56%
4.44%
99,715,100
1.54%
1,349
1.97%
4.36%
12 - 13
295,847,898
4.57%
3,875
5.64%
3.85%
166,957,407
2.57%
2,036
2.97%
4.02%
13 - 14
236,006,512
3.64%
2,909
4.23%
4.58%
354,848,076
5.47%
4,275
6.23%
3.57%
14 - 15
215,117,597
3.32%
2,529
3.68%
4.95%
277,257,530
4.27%
3,169
4.62%
4.29%
15 - 16
115,896,962
1.79%
1,341
1.95%
4.72%
206,263,914
3.18%
2,300
3.35%
4.06%
16 - 17
171,591,871
2.65%
1,804
2.62%
4.43%
151,155,201
2.33%
1,605
2.34%
4.42%
17 - 18
324,733,148
5.02%
3,204
4.66%
3.93%
217,106,166
3.35%
2,105
3.07%
4.09%
18 - 19
302,593,717
4.67%
3,074
4.47%
4.88%
395,415,316
6.10%
3,623
5.28%
3.74%
19 - 20
301,539,370
4.66%
2,887
4.20%
5.22%
354,632,626
5.47%
3,356
4.89%
4.76%
20 - 21
127,653,531
1.97%
1,217
1.77%
4.69%
237,651,862
3.66%
2,159
3.15%
4.27%
21 - 22
149,710,901
2.31%
1,389
2.02%
4.04%
165,273,387
2.55%
1,478
2.15%
4.57%
22 - 23
422,050,560
6.52%
3,686
5.36%
3.20%
188,335,346
2.90%
1,644
2.40%
4.01%
23 - 24
460,499,643
7.11%
4,006
5.83%
4.63%
487,494,527
7.51%
4,048
5.90%
3.24%
24 - 25
494,902,607
7.64%
4,274
6.22%
5.12%
507,552,891
7.82%
4,201
6.12%
4.54%
25 - 26
133,650,282
2.06%
1,092
1.59%
3.41%
406,445,472
6.27%
3,341
4.87%
3.54%
26 - 27
134,774,015
2.08%
1,047
1.52%
3.18%
154,932,589
2.39%
1,192
1.74%
3.44%
27 - 28
402,861,295
6.22%
2,835
4.12%
3.03%
148,398,074
2.29%
1,106
1.61%
3.09%
28 - 29
761,029,278
11.75%
5,471
7.96%
4.55%
441,923,878
6.81%
2,982
4.35%
3.04%
29 - 30
628,550,173
9.71%
4,495
6.54%
4.83%
741,344,653
11.43%
5,148
7.51%
4.42%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,487,450,176
100.00%
68,594
100.00%
3.97%
Page 6 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
8. Interest Type
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Nr of
Average
Outstanding
Average
Interest Type
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Fixed Rate
4,189,513,373
64.70%
42,935
62.44%
3.82%
3,250,665,893
50.10%
34,639
50.50%
3.13%
Floating Rate BCE
68,937,621
1.06%
1,029
1.50%
5.87%
107,640,790
1.66%
1,418
2.07%
4.88%
Floating Rate EURIBOR 1M
826,490,178
12.76%
10,985
15.98%
4.98%
1,127,430,577
17.38%
13,918
20.29%
4.17%
Floating Rate EURIBOR 3M 1,389,910,124
21.47%
13,814
20.09%
5.62%
2,002,338,246
30.86%
18,623
27.15%
5.16%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
9. Geography Region
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Region
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Central Italy
1,669,732,406
25.79%
16,689
24.27%
4.23%
1,713,475,557
26.41%
16,946
24.70%
3.84%
Northern Italy
2,885,123,275
44.56%
30,636
44.55%
4.57%
2,982,250,770
45.97%
31,718
46.24%
4.20%
Southern Italy
1,919,995,615
29.65%
21,438
31.18%
4.21%
1,792,349,180
27.63%
19,934
29.06%
3.70%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
10. Borrower Nationality
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Region
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Italians
6,203,581,343
95.81%
66,132
96.17%
4.37%
6,274,404,196
96.71%
66,483
96.92%
3.96%
Others
271,269,953
4.19%
2,631
3.83%
4.53%
213,671,311
3.29%
2,115
3.08%
4.05%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 7 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
11a. Current Loan to Market Value
average: 54.43%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Current Loan to Market
% of
% of
% of
Nr of
% of
Outstanding
Nr of
Average
Outstanding
Average
Value (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
<= 30.00%
768,102,182
11.86%
17,625
25.63%
4.46%
807,759,736
12.45%
18,005
26.25%
3.99%
30.01% - 40.00%
633,769,167
9.79%
7,734
11.25%
4.44%
683,380,170
10.53%
8,239
12.01%
4.00%
40.01% - 50.00%
880,935,688
13.61%
9,125
13.27%
4.45%
923,932,808
14.24%
9,398
13.70%
4.04%
50.01% - 60.00%
1,304,978,310
20.15%
11,854
17.24%
4.36%
1,325,017,952
20.42%
11,933
17.40%
4.05%
60.01% - 70.00%
1,352,610,638
20.89%
11,103
16.15%
4.12%
1,514,709,833
23.35%
12,129
17.68%
3.80%
70.01% - 80.00%
1,534,363,639
23.70%
11,321
16.46%
4.51%
1,233,275,007
19.01%
8,894
12.97%
3.98%
80.01% - 81.00%
91,672
0.00%
1
0.00%
5.09%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
11b. Original Loan to Market Value
average: 67.70%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Original Loan to Market
% of
% of
% of
Nr of
% of
Outstanding
Nr of
Average
Outstanding
Average
Value (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
<= 30.00%
153,119,916
2.36%
3,417
4.97%
4.34%
168,281,421
2.59%
3,696
5.39%
3.94%
30.01% - 40.00%
258,909,864
4.00%
4,559
6.63%
4.36%
285,955,574
4.41%
4,928
7.18%
3.96%
40.01% - 50.00%
475,670,194
7.35%
6,911
10.05%
4.36%
517,422,414
7.97%
7,398
10.78%
3.95%
50.01% - 60.00%
671,681,441
10.37%
8,212
11.94%
4.41%
722,707,751
11.14%
8,642
12.60%
3.99%
60.01% - 70.00%
1,128,513,795
17.43%
12,258
17.83%
4.39%
1,181,161,166
18.21%
12,587
18.35%
4.01%
70.01% - 80.00%
3,786,856,382
58.49%
33,404
48.58%
4.37%
3,612,547,181
55.68%
31,347
45.70%
3.95%
80.01% - 81.00%
75,130
0.00%
1
0.00%
5.28%
85.01% - 90.00%
24,575
0.00%
1
0.00%
4.52%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 8 / 15
Leone Arancio 2023-1
Monthly IR as of 08-Jul-24
12. Original Notional Amount
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate Outstanding
Aggregate
% of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
Nr of
Average
Outstanding
Average
Notional
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
50,000 -
75,000
467,918,457
7.23%
11,136
16.19%
4.23%
450,776,254
6.95%
10,781
15.72%
3.78%
75,001 -
100,000
971,392,738
15.00%
15,136
22.01%
4.33%
929,045,736
14.32%
14,707
21.44%
3.88%
100,001
-
125,000
1,124,951,535
17.37%
13,309
19.35%
4.34%
1,103,422,797
17.01%
13,236
19.30%
3.90%
125,001
-
150,000
1,185,100,983
18.30%
11,419
16.61%
4.34%
1,164,822,979
17.95%
11,364
16.57%
3.92%
150,001
-
175,000
770,993,685
11.91%
6,164
8.96%
4.37%
768,069,187
11.84%
6,176
9.00%
4.00%
175,001
-
200,000
662,792,502
10.24%
4,866
7.08%
4.45%
682,139,365
10.51%
5,060
7.38%
4.07%
200,001
-
225,000
323,453,815
5.00%
2,077
3.02%
4.44%
344,420,820
5.31%
2,235
3.26%
4.08%
225,001
-
250,000
297,645,605
4.60%
1,796
2.61%
4.56%
325,682,505
5.02%
1,966
2.87%
4.15%
250,001
-
275,000
143,846,537
2.22%
750
1.09%
4.51%
151,240,537
2.33%
796
1.16%
4.12%
275,001
-
300,000
152,923,309
2.36%
795
1.16%
4.54%
169,296,594
2.61%
872
1.27%
4.07%
300,001
-
325,000
65,757,641
1.02%
300
0.44%
4.59%
70,233,461
1.08%
322
0.47%
4.19%
325,001
-
350,000
65,983,206
1.02%
280
0.41%
4.54%
69,205,564
1.07%
300
0.44%
4.13%
350,001
-
375,000
31,366,528
0.48%
123
0.18%
4.32%
37,267,425
0.57%
141
0.21%
4.07%
375,001
-
400,000
46,603,870
0.72%
179
0.26%
4.65%
45,788,495
0.71%
177
0.26%
4.18%
400,001
-
425,000
16,652,460
0.26%
59
0.09%
4.37%
17,947,370
0.28%
64
0.09%
4.17%
425,001
-
450,000
17,117,256
0.26%
59
0.09%
4.49%
20,174,075
0.31%
71
0.10%
4.03%
450,001
-
475,000
11,195,140
0.17%
36
0.05%
4.62%
11,640,780
0.18%
37
0.05%
4.10%
475,001
-
500,000
28,152,693
0.43%
88
0.13%
4.63%
29,838,095
0.46%
90
0.13%
4.20%
500,001
- 1,000,000
71,906,032
1.11%
172
0.25%
4.52%
76,569,079
1.18%
182
0.27%
4.02%
more
19,097,304
0.29%
19
0.03%
4.23%
20,494,390
0.32%
21
0.03%
3.74%
6,474,851,296
100.00%
68,763
100.00%
4.38%
6,488,075,506
100.00%
68,598
100.00%
3.97%
Page 9 / 15
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ING Groep NV published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 14:07:04 UTC.