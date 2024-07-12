ING Groep N.V. is the leading financial services group in Benelux. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (66.7%). Revenues breaks down by country between the Netherlands (33.2%), Germany (20.9%), Belgium (17.8%), and other (28.1%); - corporate banking (31.3%); - other (2%). At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 650.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 642.4 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks