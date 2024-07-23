Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
ESMA identifier: 3TK20IVIUJ8J3ZU0QE75N202301
Portfolio and Performance Report
Reporting Period: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Reporting Date: 23 July 2024
AMOUNTS IN EURO
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Report Version 2.0
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Table of Contents
Page
Key Dates
3
The Mortgage Loan Portfolio
3
Foreclosure Statistics
4
Performance Ratios
5
Transaction Specific Information
6
Stratification Tables
7
Glossary
39
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Key Dates
Securitisation Dates
Closing Date
4 Oct 2023
Portfolio Cut-off Date
30 Jun 2024
Revolving Period End-Date
23 Jul 2028
Final Maturity Date
23 Jul 2065
The Mortgage Loan Portfolio
Number of Mortgage Loans
Number of Mortgage Loans at the beginning of the Reporting Period
2,695
Repaid in full Mortgage Loans
-/-
9
Purchased Mortgage loans
54
Repurchased Mortgage Loans
-/-
24
Foreclosed Mortgage Loans
-/-
0
Other
8
Number of Mortgage Loans at the end of the Reporting Period
2,724
Amounts of Mortgage Loans
Net Outstanding balance at the beginning of the Reporting Period
883,827,469.01
Repayments
-/-
1,557,592.05
Prepayments
-/-
2,009,447.33
Further Advances
10,339,496.36
Purchased Mortgage Loans
19,746,561.83
Repurchased Mortgage Loans
-/-
15,724,913.20
Foreclosed Mortgage Loans
-/-
0.00
Other
174,840.44
Net Outstanding balance at the end of the Reporting Period
894,796,415.06
Amount of Construction Deposit Obligations
Construction Deposit Obligations at the beginning of the Reporting Period
373,566.48
Changes in Construction Deposit Obligations
26,532.94
Construction Deposit Obligations at the end of the Reporting Period
400,099.42
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Foreclosure Statistics
Previous Period
Current Period
Defaulted Mortgage Loans
The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to securitisation documentation
0
0
The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to Article 178 of the CRR
422,385
421,400
Mortgage Loans foreclosed in the reporting period
Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period
0
0
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period
-/-
0.00
0.00
Total amount of losses on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period
-/-
0.00
0.00
Losses minus recoveries during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Average loss severity during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Mortgage loans foreclosed since Closing Date
Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date
0
0
Percentage of number of Mortgage Loans at Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)
0.00%
0.00%
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Percentage of net principal balance at the Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)
0.00%
0.00%
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date
-/-
0.00
0.00
Total amount of losses on Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Mortgage Loans Foreclosed since the Closing Date
-/-
0.00
0.00
Losses minus recoveries since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Average loss severity since the Closing Date
0.00
0.00
Mortgage loans in Foreclosure
Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period
0
0
Number of new Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period
0
0
Number of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed in the Reporting Period
-/-
0
0
Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period
0
0
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Net principal balance of new Mortgage Loans in foreclosure during the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed during the Reporting Period
-/-
0.00
0.00
Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period
0.00
0.00
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Performance Ratios
Previous Period
Current Period
Constant Prepayment Rate (CPR)
Annualized Life CPR
4.087%
3.949%
Annualized 1-month average CPR
7.052%
2.700%
Annualized 3-month average CPR
5.129%
4.341%
Annualized 6-month average CPR
4.731%
4.281%
Annualized 12-month average CPR
N/A
N/A
Principal Payment Rate (PPR)
Annualized Life PPR
2.096%
2.097%
Annualized 1-month average PPR
2.098%
2.100%
Annualized 3-month average PPR
2.096%
2.094%
Annualized 6-month average PPR
2.098%
2.096%
Annualized 12-month average PPR
N/A
N/A
Payment Ratio
Periodic Payment Ratio
99.750%
99.970%
Constant Default Rate
Constant Default Rate current month
0.000%
0.000%
Constant Default Rate 3-month average
0.000%
0.000%
Constant Default Rate 6-month average
0.258%
0.201%
Constant Default Rate 12-month average
0.000%
0.000%
Constant Default Rate to date
0.172%
0.155%
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Transaction Specific Information
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
Green Lion 2023-1 RMBS B.V.
1. Key Characteristics
Description
As per Reporting Date
As per Closing Date
Principal amount
894,796,415.06
894,799,317.60
Value of savings deposits
0.00
0.00
Net principal balance
894,796,415.06
894,799,317.60
Construction Deposits
400,099.42
852,881.67
Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits
894,396,315.64
893,946,435.93
Negative balance
0.00
0.00
Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits and Negative Balance
894,396,315.64
893,946,435.93
Number of loans
2,724
2,655
Number of loanparts
5,405
5,133
Number of negative loanparts
0
0
Average principal balance (borrower)
328,486.20
337,024.23
Weighted average current interest rate
2.53%
2.48%
Weighted average maturity (in years)
27.12
27.83
Weighted average remaining time to interest reset (in years)
12.18
13.09
Weighted average seasoning (in years)
2.36
1.67
Weighted average CLTOMV
73.88%
75.54%
Weighted average CLTIMV
68.46%
73.22%
Weighted average OLTOMV
78.92%
79.18%
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
2. Delinquencies
From ( >=) Until ( < )
Arrears Amount
Net Principal Balance
% of Total
Nr of
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Loanparts
Average
Average
Average
Coupon
Maturity
CLTOMV
Performing
4,555.86
894,375,015.12
99.95%
5,404
99.98%
2.54%
27.12
73.87%
< 29 days
30 days - 59 days
60 days - 89 days
90 days - 119 days
120 days - 149 days
150 days - 179 days
180 days >
0.00
421,399.94
0.05%
1
0.02%
1.73%
27.67
84.28%
Total
4,555.86
894,796,415.06
100.00%
5,405
100.00%
2.53%
27.12
73.88%
The number of days past due is determined according to the EBA Definition of Default, using relative and absolute thresholds. As a result, mortgage loans with an arrears amount could be considered performing if both thresholds are not satisfied. Conservatively, mortgage loans which are considered "Unlikely to Pay" or are considered in "Default", but are less than 90 days overdue, are classified within the >180+ days arrear bucket.
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
3. Redemption Type
Description
Net Principal Balance
% of Total
Nr of
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
% of Total
Loanparts
Average
Average
Average
Not.Amount at
Coupon
Maturity
CLTOMV
Closing Date
Annuity (FRXX)
679,023,013.80
75.89%
3,834
70.93%
2.56%
27.09
77.26%
77.28%
German Amortisation (DEXX)
Linear (FIXE)
27,117,652.25
3.03%
168
3.11%
2.36%
26.27
62.49%
3.40%
Interest Only (BLLT)
188,655,749.01
21.08%
1,403
25.96%
2.45%
27.34
63.34%
19.32%
Other (OTHR)
Total
894,796,415.06
100.00%
5,405
100.00%
2.53%
27.12
73.88%
100.00%
Green Lion 2023-1 B.V.
Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
4. Loanpart Coupon (interest rate bucket)
From (>=) - Until (<)
Net Principal Balance
% of Total
Nr of
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
% of Total
Loanparts
Average
Average
Average
Not.Amount at
Coupon
Maturity
CLTOMV
Closing Date
< 0.50%
0.50%
- 1.00%
7,727,916.33
0.86%
57
1.05%
0.94%
26.70
85.80%
0.94%
1.00%
- 1.50%
163,254,790.55
18.24%
980
18.13%
1.33%
26.51
74.15%
18.80%
1.50%
- 2.00%
264,205,777.71
29.53%
1,530
28.31%
1.73%
26.55
75.49%
30.65%
2.00%
- 2.50%
80,718,131.40
9.02%
514
9.51%
2.24%
26.54
73.85%
9.03%
2.50%
- 3.00%
73,585,546.80
8.22%
466
8.62%
2.72%
27.09
71.56%
8.28%
3.00%
- 3.50%
61,754,874.46
6.90%
357
6.60%
3.24%
27.81
69.09%
7.06%
3.50%
- 4.00%
102,064,444.72
11.41%
590
10.92%
3.75%
28.15
72.31%
11.22%
4.00%
- 4.50%
91,169,255.25
10.19%
575
10.64%
4.27%
28.23
72.46%
9.10%
4.50%
- 5.00%
47,950,123.98
5.36%
297
5.49%
4.63%
28.22
78.32%
4.73%
5.00%
- 5.50%
1,630,426.85
0.18%
23
0.43%
5.16%
27.39
69.15%
0.12%
5.50%
- 6.00%
481,571.01
0.05%
9
0.17%
5.62%
27.40
60.73%
6.00%
- 6.50%
253,556.00
0.03%
7
0.13%
6.00%
25.54
55.70%
0.06%
6.50%
- 7.00%
7.00%
>=
Unknown
Total
894,796,415.06
100.00%
5,405
100.00%
2.53%
27.12
73.88%
100.00%
Weighted Average
2.53%
Minimum
0.74%
Maximum
6.00%
