ESMA identifier: 3TK20IVIUJ8J3ZU0QE75N202301

Portfolio and Performance Report

Reporting Period: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Reporting Date: 23 July 2024

AMOUNTS IN EURO

Report Version 2.0

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Key Dates

Securitisation Dates

Closing Date

4 Oct 2023

Portfolio Cut-off Date

30 Jun 2024

Revolving Period End-Date

23 Jul 2028

Final Maturity Date

23 Jul 2065

The Mortgage Loan Portfolio

Number of Mortgage Loans

Number of Mortgage Loans at the beginning of the Reporting Period

2,695

Repaid in full Mortgage Loans

-/-

9

Purchased Mortgage loans

54

Repurchased Mortgage Loans

-/-

24

Foreclosed Mortgage Loans

-/-

0

Other

8

Number of Mortgage Loans at the end of the Reporting Period

2,724

Amounts of Mortgage Loans

Net Outstanding balance at the beginning of the Reporting Period

883,827,469.01

Repayments

-/-

1,557,592.05

Prepayments

-/-

2,009,447.33

Further Advances

10,339,496.36

Purchased Mortgage Loans

19,746,561.83

Repurchased Mortgage Loans

-/-

15,724,913.20

Foreclosed Mortgage Loans

-/-

0.00

Other

174,840.44

Net Outstanding balance at the end of the Reporting Period

894,796,415.06

Amount of Construction Deposit Obligations

Construction Deposit Obligations at the beginning of the Reporting Period

373,566.48

Changes in Construction Deposit Obligations

26,532.94

Construction Deposit Obligations at the end of the Reporting Period

400,099.42

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Foreclosure Statistics

Previous Period

Current Period

Defaulted Mortgage Loans

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to securitisation documentation

0

0

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to Article 178 of the CRR

422,385

421,400

Mortgage Loans foreclosed in the reporting period

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0

0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Total amount of losses on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Losses minus recoveries during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Average loss severity during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Mortgage loans foreclosed since Closing Date

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0

0

Percentage of number of Mortgage Loans at Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)

0.00%

0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Percentage of net principal balance at the Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)

0.00%

0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date

-/-

0.00

0.00

Total amount of losses on Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Mortgage Loans Foreclosed since the Closing Date

-/-

0.00

0.00

Losses minus recoveries since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Average loss severity since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Mortgage loans in Foreclosure

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0

0

Number of new Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0

0

Number of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed in the Reporting Period

-/-

0

0

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period

0

0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of new Mortgage Loans in foreclosure during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Performance Ratios

Previous Period

Current Period

Constant Prepayment Rate (CPR)

Annualized Life CPR

4.087%

3.949%

Annualized 1-month average CPR

7.052%

2.700%

Annualized 3-month average CPR

5.129%

4.341%

Annualized 6-month average CPR

4.731%

4.281%

Annualized 12-month average CPR

N/A

N/A

Principal Payment Rate (PPR)

Annualized Life PPR

2.096%

2.097%

Annualized 1-month average PPR

2.098%

2.100%

Annualized 3-month average PPR

2.096%

2.094%

Annualized 6-month average PPR

2.098%

2.096%

Annualized 12-month average PPR

N/A

N/A

Payment Ratio

Periodic Payment Ratio

99.750%

99.970%

Constant Default Rate

Constant Default Rate current month

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate 3-month average

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate 6-month average

0.258%

0.201%

Constant Default Rate 12-month average

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate to date

0.172%

0.155%

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Transaction Specific Information

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

Green Lion 2023-1 RMBS B.V.

1. Key Characteristics

Description

As per Reporting Date

As per Closing Date

Principal amount

894,796,415.06

894,799,317.60

Value of savings deposits

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance

894,796,415.06

894,799,317.60

Construction Deposits

400,099.42

852,881.67

Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits

894,396,315.64

893,946,435.93

Negative balance

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits and Negative Balance

894,396,315.64

893,946,435.93

Number of loans

2,724

2,655

Number of loanparts

5,405

5,133

Number of negative loanparts

0

0

Average principal balance (borrower)

328,486.20

337,024.23

Weighted average current interest rate

2.53%

2.48%

Weighted average maturity (in years)

27.12

27.83

Weighted average remaining time to interest reset (in years)

12.18

13.09

Weighted average seasoning (in years)

2.36

1.67

Weighted average CLTOMV

73.88%

75.54%

Weighted average CLTIMV

68.46%

73.22%

Weighted average OLTOMV

78.92%

79.18%

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

2. Delinquencies

From ( >=) Until ( < )

Arrears Amount

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Performing

4,555.86

894,375,015.12

99.95%

5,404

99.98%

2.54%

27.12

73.87%

< 29 days

30 days - 59 days

60 days - 89 days

90 days - 119 days

120 days - 149 days

150 days - 179 days

180 days >

0.00

421,399.94

0.05%

1

0.02%

1.73%

27.67

84.28%

Total

4,555.86

894,796,415.06

100.00%

5,405

100.00%

2.53%

27.12

73.88%

The number of days past due is determined according to the EBA Definition of Default, using relative and absolute thresholds. As a result, mortgage loans with an arrears amount could be considered performing if both thresholds are not satisfied. Conservatively, mortgage loans which are considered "Unlikely to Pay" or are considered in "Default", but are less than 90 days overdue, are classified within the >180+ days arrear bucket.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

3. Redemption Type

Description

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

% of Total

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Not.Amount at

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Closing Date

Annuity (FRXX)

679,023,013.80

75.89%

3,834

70.93%

2.56%

27.09

77.26%

77.28%

German Amortisation (DEXX)

Linear (FIXE)

27,117,652.25

3.03%

168

3.11%

2.36%

26.27

62.49%

3.40%

Interest Only (BLLT)

188,655,749.01

21.08%

1,403

25.96%

2.45%

27.34

63.34%

19.32%

Other (OTHR)

Total

894,796,415.06

100.00%

5,405

100.00%

2.53%

27.12

73.88%

100.00%

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 June 2024 - 30 June 2024

4. Loanpart Coupon (interest rate bucket)

From (>=) - Until (<)

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

% of Total

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Not.Amount at

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Closing Date

< 0.50%

0.50%

- 1.00%

7,727,916.33

0.86%

57

1.05%

0.94%

26.70

85.80%

0.94%

1.00%

- 1.50%

163,254,790.55

18.24%

980

18.13%

1.33%

26.51

74.15%

18.80%

1.50%

- 2.00%

264,205,777.71

29.53%

1,530

28.31%

1.73%

26.55

75.49%

30.65%

2.00%

- 2.50%

80,718,131.40

9.02%

514

9.51%

2.24%

26.54

73.85%

9.03%

2.50%

- 3.00%

73,585,546.80

8.22%

466

8.62%

2.72%

27.09

71.56%

8.28%

3.00%

- 3.50%

61,754,874.46

6.90%

357

6.60%

3.24%

27.81

69.09%

7.06%

3.50%

- 4.00%

102,064,444.72

11.41%

590

10.92%

3.75%

28.15

72.31%

11.22%

4.00%

- 4.50%

91,169,255.25

10.19%

575

10.64%

4.27%

28.23

72.46%

9.10%

4.50%

- 5.00%

47,950,123.98

5.36%

297

5.49%

4.63%

28.22

78.32%

4.73%

5.00%

- 5.50%

1,630,426.85

0.18%

23

0.43%

5.16%

27.39

69.15%

0.12%

5.50%

- 6.00%

481,571.01

0.05%

9

0.17%

5.62%

27.40

60.73%

6.00%

- 6.50%

253,556.00

0.03%

7

0.13%

6.00%

25.54

55.70%

0.06%

6.50%

- 7.00%

7.00%

>=

Unknown

Total

894,796,415.06

100.00%

5,405

100.00%

2.53%

27.12

73.88%

100.00%

Weighted Average

2.53%

Minimum

0.74%

Maximum

6.00%

