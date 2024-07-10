ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Foreclosure Statistics

Previous Period Current Period

Defaulted Mortgage Loans

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to securitisation documentation 0 0

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to Article 178 of the CRR 0 0

Mortgage Loans foreclosed in the reporting period

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period 0 0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period -/- 0.00 0.00

Total amount of losses on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period -/- 0.00 0.00

Losses minus recoveries during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Average loss severity during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Mortgage loans foreclosed since Closing Date

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date 0 0

Percentage of number of Mortgage Loans at Closing Date (%, including replenished loans) 0.00% 0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Percentage of net principal balance at the Closing Date (%, including replenished loans) 0.00% 0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date -/- 0.00 0.00

Total amount of losses on Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Mortgage Loans Foreclosed since the Closing Date -/- 0.00 0.00

Losses minus recoveries since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Average loss severity since the Closing Date 0.00 0.00

Mortgage loans in Foreclosure

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period 0 0

Number of new Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period 0 0

Number of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed in the Reporting Period -/- 0 0

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period 0 0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Net principal balance of new Mortgage Loans in foreclosure during the Reporting Period 0.00 0.00

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed during the Reporting Period -/- 0.00 0.00