ING Bank N.V.

ESMA identifier: 724500R0FRROYTJMBC30N202401

Portfolio and Performance Report

Reporting Period: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Reporting Date: 10 July 2024

AMOUNTS IN EURO

Green Lion 2024-1 B.V.

Report Version 2.0

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Key Dates

Securitisation Dates

Closing Date

10 Jul 2024

Portfolio Cut-off Date

31 May 2024

Revolving Period End-Date

23 Apr 2029

Final Maturity Date

23 Oct 2060

The Mortgage Loan Portfolio

Number of Mortgage Loans

Number of Mortgage Loans at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0

Repaid in full Mortgage Loans

-/-

0

Purchased Mortgage loans

0

Repurchased Mortgage Loans

-/-

0

Foreclosed Mortgage Loans

-/-

0

Other

3,246

Number of Mortgage Loans at the end of the Reporting Period

3,246

Amounts of Mortgage Loans

Net Outstanding balance at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0.00

Repayments

-/-

0.00

Prepayments

-/-

0.00

Further Advances

0.00

Purchased Mortgage Loans

0.00

Repurchased Mortgage Loans

-/-

0.00

Foreclosed Mortgage Loans

-/-

0.00

Other

1,053,099,499.78

Net Outstanding balance at the end of the Reporting Period

1,053,099,499.78

Amount of Construction Deposit Obligations

Construction Deposit Obligations at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0.00

Changes in Construction Deposit Obligations

1,144,385.89

Construction Deposit Obligations at the end of the Reporting Period

1,144,385.89

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Foreclosure Statistics

Previous Period

Current Period

Defaulted Mortgage Loans

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to securitisation documentation

0

0

The total outstanding principal amount in default, according to Article 178 of the CRR

0

0

Mortgage Loans foreclosed in the reporting period

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0

0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Total amount of losses on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Losses minus recoveries during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Average loss severity during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Mortgage loans foreclosed since Closing Date

Number of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0

0

Percentage of number of Mortgage Loans at Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)

0.00%

0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Percentage of net principal balance at the Closing Date (%, including replenished loans)

0.00%

0.00%

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Other foreclosed amounts (e.g. interest in arrears and penalties) since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Total amount of foreclosures of Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Recoveries from sales on Foreclosed Mortgage Loans since the Closing Date

-/-

0.00

0.00

Total amount of losses on Mortgage Loans foreclosed since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Post-Foreclosure recoveries on Mortgage Loans Foreclosed since the Closing Date

-/-

0.00

0.00

Losses minus recoveries since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Average loss severity since the Closing Date

0.00

0.00

Mortgage loans in Foreclosure

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0

0

Number of new Mortgage Loans foreclosed during the Reporting Period

0

0

Number of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed in the Reporting Period

-/-

0

0

Number of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period

0

0

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the beginning of the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of new Mortgage Loans in foreclosure during the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans for which foreclosure was completed during the Reporting Period

-/-

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance of Mortgage Loans in foreclosure at the end of the Reporting Period

0.00

0.00

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Performance Ratios

Previous Period

Current Period

Constant Prepayment Rate (CPR)

Annualized Life CPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 1-month average CPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 3-month average CPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 6-month average CPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 12-month average CPR

N/A

N/A

Principal Payment Rate (PPR)

Annualized Life PPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 1-month average PPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 3-month average PPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 6-month average PPR

N/A

N/A

Annualized 12-month average PPR

N/A

N/A

Payment Ratio

Periodic Payment Ratio

N/A

N/A

Constant Default Rate

Constant Default Rate current month

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate 3-month average

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate 6-month average

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate 12-month average

0.000%

0.000%

Constant Default Rate to date

0.000%

0.000%

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Transaction Specific Information

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

Green Lion 2024-1 RMBS B.V.

1. Key Characteristics

Description

As per Reporting Date

As per Closing Date

Principal amount

1,053,099,499.78

1,053,099,499.78

Value of savings deposits

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance

1,053,099,499.78

1,053,099,499.78

Construction Deposits

1,144,385.89

1,144,385.89

Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits

1,051,955,113.89

1,051,955,113.89

Negative balance

0.00

0.00

Net principal balance excl. Construction and Saving Deposits and Negative Balance

1,051,955,113.89

1,051,955,113.89

Number of loans

3,246

3,246

Number of loanparts

6,365

6,365

Number of negative loanparts

0

0

Average principal balance (borrower)

324,429.91

324,429.91

Weighted average current interest rate

2.71%

2.71%

Weighted average maturity (in years)

27.41

27.41

Weighted average remaining time to interest reset (in years)

11.66

11.66

Weighted average seasoning (in years)

2.02

2.02

Weighted average CLTOMV

73.95%

73.95%

Weighted average CLTIMV

69.92%

69.92%

Weighted average OLTOMV

78.00%

78.00%

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

2. Delinquencies

From ( >=) Until ( < )

Arrears Amount

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Performing

0.00

1,053,099,499.78

100.00%

6,365

100.00%

2.71%

27.41

73.95%

< 29 days

30 days - 59 days

60 days - 89 days

90 days - 119 days

120 days - 149 days

150 days - 179 days

180 days >

Total

0.00

1,053,099,499.78

100.00%

6,365

100.00%

2.71%

27.41

73.95%

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

3. Redemption Type

Description

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

% of Total

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Not.Amount at

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Closing Date

Annuity (FRXX)

810,916,177.33

77.00%

4,554

71.55%

2.82%

27.47

77.73%

German Amortisation (DEXX)

Linear (FIXE)

35,166,618.25

3.34%

221

3.47%

2.63%

27.28

66.88%

Interest Only (BLLT)

207,016,704.20

19.66%

1,590

24.98%

2.29%

27.21

60.35%

Other (OTHR)

Total

1,053,099,499.78

100.00%

6,365

100.00%

2.71%

27.41

73.95%

ING Bank N.V.

Portfolio and Performance Report: 1 May 2024 - 31 May 2024

4. Loanpart Coupon (interest rate bucket)

From (>=) - Until (<)

Net Principal Balance

% of Total

Nr of

% of Total

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

% of Total

Loanparts

Average

Average

Average

Not.Amount at

Coupon

Maturity

CLTOMV

Closing Date

< 0.50%

0.50%

- 1.00%

13,707,547.73

1.30%

98

1.54%

0.92%

27.16

78.58%

1.00%

- 1.50%

174,644,203.97

16.58%

1,140

17.91%

1.30%

26.88

69.83%

1.50%

- 2.00%

278,250,911.82

26.42%

1,766

27.75%

1.73%

26.76

71.03%

2.00%

- 2.50%

116,839,431.44

11.09%

737

11.58%

2.23%

26.60

71.82%

2.50%

- 3.00%

59,946,849.36

5.69%

352

5.53%

2.72%

26.95

74.64%

3.00%

- 3.50%

43,344,725.38

4.12%

238

3.74%

3.21%

27.62

78.84%

3.50%

- 4.00%

79,334,870.92

7.53%

414

6.50%

3.80%

28.26

81.58%

4.00%

- 4.50%

176,049,683.91

16.72%

1,044

16.40%

4.27%

28.62

73.82%

4.50%

- 5.00%

105,647,371.96

10.03%

513

8.06%

4.63%

28.52

82.75%

5.00%

- 5.50%

4,450,298.30

0.42%

44

0.69%

5.10%

27.35

66.39%

5.50%

- 6.00%

349,013.80

0.03%

6

0.09%

5.61%

28.14

40.63%

6.00%

- 6.50%

534,591.19

0.05%

13

0.20%

6.23%

22.89

62.62%

6.50%

- 7.00%

7.00%

>=

Unknown

Total

1,053,099,499.78

100.00%

6,365

100.00%

2.71%

27.41

73.95%

Weighted Average

2.71%

Minimum

0.54%

Maximum

6.23%

