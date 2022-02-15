ING Groep N : Progress on share buyback programme

Press release

Amsterdam, 15 February 2022

Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 685 shares during the week of 7 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €13.61 for a total amount of €9,319.97. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at https://www.ing.com/Investor-relations/Share- information/Share-buyback-programme.htm

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 127,632,268 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.57 for a total consideration of €1,604,304,220.14. To date approximately 91.99% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

