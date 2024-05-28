SOL Lion II RMBS Fondo de Titulización
Monthly Investor Repor t
28 May 2024
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
Description
Issue Date
4
December 2020
Final Maturity Date
31
December 2063
Next Payment Date
28 June 2024
Notes
ISIN
Ratings
Current Principal Balance
Initial Principal Balance
Rate of Interest
Fitch
DBRS
Class A1 Notes
ES0305515001
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
5,262,300,000 €
4,696,500,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.25%
Class A2 Notes
ES0305515019
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
1,052,500,000 €
939,300,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.35%
Class A3 Notes
ES0305515027
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
3,999,300,000 €
3,569,300,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.45%
Class A4 Notes
ES0305515035
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
1,052,300,000 €
939,200,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.55%
Class A5 Notes
ES0305515043
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
842,000,000 €
751,400,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.65%
Class A6 Notes
ES0305515050
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
1,278,600,000 €
1,141,200,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.75%
Class B Notes
ES0305515068
AAA(sf)
AAA(sf)
1,841,900,000 €
1,643,800,000 €
Euribor 3M + 1.00%
Class C Notes
ES0305515076
NR
NR
421,100,000 €
375,800,000 €
Euribor 3M + 1.50%
Subordinated Loan
NR
NR
120,000,000 €
120,200,000 €
Euribor 3M + 0.10%
Retained by the Originator: 100%
15,870,000,000 €
14,176,700,000 €
1. Summary
All amounts in EURO
Current
At Issue
Reporting Date
28-May-24
04-Dec-20
Portfolio Cut off date
30-Apr-24
31-Oct-20
Current Principal Balance (*)
15,870,000,000.00
14,176,700,000.00
Of wich Cash Reserve (1)
120,000,000.00
120,200,000.00
Of wich Cash Available for Replenishment of the Notes (2)
378,831,733.57
44,820.55
Of which Active Outstanding Notional Amount (3)
15,371,168,266.43
14,056,455,179.45
Of which Principal in Arrears
1,648,290.69
0.00
Realised Loss
6,907.17
0.00
Number of Loans
164,100
137,493
Number of Borrowers
163,052
136,884
Average Principal Balance (Loanparts)
93,669.52
102,233.97
Average Principal Balance (Borrowers)
94,271.57
102,688.81
Coupon: Weighted Average
3.79%
1.07%
Minimum
0.00%
0.00%
Maximum
8.65%
4.41%
Weighted Average Original Loan to Market Value
78.28%
70.95%
Weighted Average Loan to Indexed Market Value
53.53%
58.84%
Seasoning (months): Weighted Average
73.11
61.59
Remaining Tenor (months): Weighted Average
303.55
313.60
Weighted Average Interest Rate on Fixed Interest Rate Loans
1.89%
1.94%
Weighted Average Spread on Floating Rate Loans
0.98%
1.03%
(*) = (1) + (2) + (3)
Stop Replenishment Criteria
Current
Initial
1. Aggregate Outstanding Balance of Delinquent Receivables > 2.5%
0.26%
0.00%
2. Aggregate realised losses related to Defaulted Receivables > 0.75%
0.00%
0.00%
3. Outstanding Balance of the Receivables < 13.5 bln
15.4
14.1
4. Reserve Fund not funded up to the Reserve Fund Required Amount
N
N
5. Seller replaced as Servicer of the Receivables
N
N
6. Seller not able to sell Additional Receivables
N
N
Repurchase Rights
Current
Initial
1. Sum of 12 months consecutive repurchases <= 1% Outstanding Balance Receivables
0.00%
0.00%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
2. Product Type
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
% of
Average
Product Type
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Fixed
170,071,637
1.11%
1,649
1.00%
2.16%
Mixta
5,075,394,084
33.02%
47,654
29.04%
1.89%
2,481,546,946
17.65%
22,943
16.69%
1.94%
Variable
10,125,702,545
65.87%
114,797
69.96%
4.77%
11,574,908,234
82.35%
114,550
83.31%
0.88%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
3. Loan Coupon
Current Period
Issue Date
average: 3.79%
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
% of
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
% of
Average
Coupon Loan Part (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
0.00%
- 0.00%
12,125,436
0.08%
111
0.07%
0.00%
178,564,802
1.27%
2,066
1.50%
0.00%
0.01% - 0.50%
2,353,648,402
16.74%
29,921
21.76%
0.25%
0.51% - 1.00%
45,360,889
0.30%
168
0.10%
0.99%
5,977,041,876
42.52%
50,632
36.83%
0.79%
1.01% - 1.50%
1,906,444,499
12.40%
15,107
9.21%
1.34%
1,344,172,283
9.56%
13,601
9.89%
1.21%
1.51% - 2.00%
2,308,397,089
15.02%
22,998
14.01%
1.84%
3,527,095,943
25.09%
33,151
24.11%
1.84%
2.01% - 2.50%
590,578,617
3.84%
6,713
4.09%
2.25%
525,134,950
3.74%
6,119
4.45%
2.24%
2.51%
- 3.00%
340,408,503
2.21%
3,148
1.92%
2.76%
139,578,147
0.99%
1,816
1.32%
2.69%
3.01%
- 3.25%
126,341,652
0.82%
926
0.56%
3.17%
5,153,514
0.04%
93
0.07%
3.15%
3.26%
- 3.50%
139,241,448
0.91%
1,093
0.67%
3.40%
4,015,968
0.03%
55
0.04%
3.38%
3.51%
- 3.75%
91,621,065
0.60%
859
0.52%
3.64%
949,495
0.01%
24
0.02%
3.60%
3.76%
- 4.00%
390,879,968
2.54%
5,671
3.46%
3.97%
457,697
0.00%
7
0.01%
3.92%
4.01%
- 4.25%
467,083,167
3.04%
7,672
4.68%
4.13%
553,095
0.00%
6
0.00%
4.15%
4.26%
- 4.50%
996,545,264
6.48%
11,629
7.09%
4.41%
89,008
0.00%
2
0.00%
4.40%
4.51%
- 4.75%
2,644,052,875
17.20%
28,956
17.65%
4.64%
4.76%
- 5.00%
1,018,875,693
6.63%
9,989
6.09%
4.86%
5.01%
- 5.25%
2,621,020,803
17.05%
27,119
16.53%
5.11%
5.26% - 5.50%
636,092,522
4.14%
7,410
4.52%
5.36%
5.51% - 5.75%
507,033,231
3.30%
6,598
4.02%
5.61%
5.76% - 6.00%
263,125,124
1.71%
3,625
2.21%
5.89%
6.01% - 6.25%
150,476,492
0.98%
2,322
1.41%
6.09%
6.26% - 6.50%
68,228,314
0.44%
1,095
0.67%
6.38%
6.51% - 6.75%
19,599,739
0.13%
374
0.23%
6.64%
6.76%
- 7.00%
17,785,421
0.12%
317
0.19%
6.85%
7.01%
- 7.25%
4,662,882
0.03%
94
0.06%
7.16%
7.26%
- 7.50%
863,355
0.01%
30
0.02%
7.37%
7.51%
- >
4,324,217
0.03%
76
0.05%
7.72%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
4. Origination Year
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Origination Year
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
2003
7,858,720
0.05%
202
0.12%
4.54%
13,138,132
0.09%
251
0.18%
0.37%
2004
64,545,891
0.42%
1,757
1.07%
4.47%
103,314,791
0.73%
1,998
1.45%
0.33%
2005
188,829,818
1.23%
4,565
2.78%
4.44%
287,211,705
2.04%
4,998
3.64%
0.31%
2006
243,437,681
1.58%
4,653
2.84%
4.36%
375,351,882
2.67%
5,255
3.82%
0.25%
2007
397,774,494
2.59%
6,314
3.85%
4.26%
607,645,344
4.32%
7,458
5.42%
0.17%
2008
379,088,566
2.47%
5,668
3.45%
4.28%
618,346,496
4.40%
7,288
5.30%
0.22%
2009
151,333,293
0.98%
2,319
1.41%
4.65%
247,761,256
1.76%
3,034
2.21%
0.55%
2010
225,469,059
1.47%
3,026
1.84%
4.65%
327,574,661
2.33%
3,506
2.55%
0.51%
2011
370,103,083
2.41%
4,729
2.88%
4.60%
370,047,109
2.63%
3,673
2.67%
0.54%
2012
200,798,808
1.31%
3,040
1.85%
5.50%
387,209,073
2.75%
4,372
3.18%
1.41%
2013
118,895,410
0.77%
1,818
1.11%
6.17%
238,585,452
1.70%
2,845
2.07%
2.05%
2014
273,550,850
1.78%
4,103
2.50%
5.83%
584,279,691
4.16%
6,694
4.87%
1.72%
2015
512,501,880
3.33%
6,731
4.10%
5.07%
954,246,142
6.79%
9,806
7.13%
1.12%
2016
852,316,350
5.54%
10,216
6.23%
4.63%
1,493,188,650
10.62%
14,006
10.19%
0.95%
2017
1,106,079,434
7.20%
12,041
7.34%
4.33%
1,733,815,511
12.33%
15,154
11.02%
1.06%
2018
1,806,008,910
11.75%
18,096
11.03%
3.79%
2,468,206,483
17.56%
20,561
14.95%
1.19%
2019
2,250,686,797
14.64%
21,873
13.33%
3.73%
2,871,385,545
20.43%
23,511
17.10%
1.42%
2020
1,655,189,521
10.77%
15,557
9.48%
3.27%
375,147,259
2.67%
3,083
2.24%
1.85%
2021
2,035,340,184
13.24%
17,363
10.58%
3.05%
2022
1,501,666,692
9.77%
12,538
7.64%
3.01%
2023
1,029,692,825
6.70%
7,491
4.56%
3.04%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
5. Maturity Year
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
% of
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
% of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Average
Maturity Year
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
2021
2022
2023
3,811
0.00%
1
0.00%
2024
2,085,718
0.01%
947
0.58%
2025
12,460,697
0.08%
1,669
1.02%
2026
25,077,100
0.16%
1,863
1.14%
2027
37,368,658
0.24%
1,923
1.17%
2028
49,498,317
0.32%
1,992
1.21%
2029
69,701,757
0.45%
2,348
1.43%
2030
101,319,858
0.66%
2,863
1.74%
2031
124,347,883
0.81%
3,025
1.84%
2032
150,490,110
0.98%
3,236
1.97%
2033
177,982,114
1.16%
3,448
2.10%
2034
201,137,774
1.31%
3,701
2.26%
2035
263,348,332
1.71%
4,566
2.78%
2036
328,914,210
2.14%
5,004
3.05%
2037
347,685,080
2.26%
4,892
2.98%
2038
316,094,706
2.06%
4,221
2.57%
2039
266,171,214
1.73%
3,535
2.15%
2040
306,544,749
1.99%
3,826
2.33%
2041
382,386,365
2.49%
4,471
2.72%
2042
393,652,614
2.56%
4,435
2.70%
2043
480,868,644
3.13%
5,173
3.15%
2044
466,267,023
3.03%
5,018
3.06%
2045
494,795,368
3.22%
5,083
3.10%
2046
632,987,048
4.12%
6,178
3.76%
2047
607,962,584
3.96%
5,764
3.51%
2048
601,158,672
3.91%
5,617
3.42%
2049
628,345,725
4.09%
5,787
3.53%
2050
610,081,054
3.97%
5,374
3.27%
2051
679,332,838
4.42%
5,629
3.43%
2052
576,057,562
3.75%
4,732
2.88%
2053
560,491,606
3.65%
4,478
2.73%
2054
535,313,596
3.48%
4,401
2.68%
2055
501,902,915
3.27%
4,066
2.48%
2056
584,539,710
3.80%
4,734
2.88%
2057
621,503,233
4.04%
4,989
3.04%
2058
728,919,522
4.74%
5,971
3.64%
2059
813,770,241
5.29%
6,642
4.05%
2060
579,594,677
3.77%
4,565
2.78%
2061
548,289,472
3.57%
3,965
2.42%
2062
366,166,004
2.38%
2,615
1.59%
2063
196,549,708
1.28%
1,353
0.82%
1,274,836
0.01%
111
0.08%
0.58%
8,855,293
0.06%
660
0.48%
0.61%
4.01%
19,524,532
0.14%
1,081
0.79%
0.63%
4.66%
32,658,946
0.23%
1,397
1.02%
0.67%
4.61%
49,125,210
0.35%
1,741
1.27%
0.62%
4.51%
63,676,850
0.45%
1,828
1.33%
0.65%
4.50%
74,337,243
0.53%
1,828
1.33%
0.65%
4.47%
91,885,973
0.65%
2,023
1.47%
0.76%
4.48%
116,828,123
0.83%
2,384
1.73%
0.86%
4.39%
153,173,220
1.09%
2,746
2.00%
0.80%
4.32%
176,728,911
1.26%
2,884
2.10%
0.78%
4.15%
194,930,795
1.39%
2,917
2.12%
0.78%
4.10%
221,224,315
1.57%
3,139
2.28%
0.80%
4.22%
268,342,582
1.91%
3,720
2.71%
0.90%
4.24%
335,904,703
2.39%
4,421
3.22%
0.70%
4.16%
392,523,341
2.79%
4,593
3.34%
0.64%
4.11%
427,858,114
3.04%
4,722
3.43%
0.67%
4.08%
393,011,450
2.80%
4,276
3.11%
0.86%
4.16%
325,858,353
2.32%
3,586
2.61%
1.21%
4.14%
324,970,084
2.31%
3,300
2.40%
1.07%
4.11%
374,976,384
2.67%
3,611
2.63%
0.93%
4.05%
443,752,321
3.16%
4,156
3.02%
0.92%
4.08%
560,173,840
3.99%
5,127
3.73%
0.92%
4.16%
562,840,272
4.00%
5,267
3.83%
1.22%
4.07%
511,236,944
3.64%
4,527
3.29%
1.11%
3.75%
531,827,367
3.78%
4,571
3.32%
1.00%
3.70%
552,902,631
3.93%
4,594
3.34%
1.11%
3.80%
600,422,208
4.27%
4,970
3.61%
1.21%
3.84%
708,031,330
5.04%
5,776
4.20%
1.30%
3.68%
440,317,156
3.13%
3,418
2.49%
1.26%
3.76%
469,832,207
3.34%
3,434
2.50%
1.04%
3.67%
449,186,821
3.20%
3,272
2.38%
1.15%
3.73%
475,306,779
3.38%
3,502
2.55%
1.23%
3.74%
531,807,168
3.78%
3,968
2.89%
1.28%
3.73%
436,764,042
3.11%
3,236
2.35%
1.21%
3.77%
498,078,881
3.54%
3,762
2.74%
1.06%
3.76%
553,324,804
3.94%
4,151
3.02%
1.11%
3.70%
722,488,002
5.14%
5,464
3.97%
1.15%
3.58%
795,760,632
5.66%
6,041
4.39%
1.34%
3.14%
164,732,515
1.17%
1,289
0.94%
1.77%
3.06%
2.87%
3.31%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
6. Seasoning
Current Period
Issue Date
average: 6.09
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Seasoning (years)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
< 0.5
73,637,817
0.48%
561
0.34%
3.32%
0.5 - 1
514,652,842
3.35%
3,607
2.20%
2.47%
761,219,408
5.42%
6,313
4.59%
1.86%
1 - 2
1,352,720,973
8.80%
10,928
6.66%
3.51%
2,961,969,309
21.07%
24,155
17.57%
1.33%
2 - 3
1,981,919,986
12.89%
16,742
10.20%
2.77%
2,315,214,835
16.47%
19,426
14.13%
1.17%
3 - 4
1,811,049,341
11.78%
16,305
9.94%
3.25%
1,696,089,645
12.07%
15,056
10.95%
1.03%
4 - 5
1,959,494,345
12.75%
19,074
11.62%
3.74%
1,473,547,946
10.48%
13,982
10.17%
0.95%
5 - 6
2,094,274,061
13.62%
20,658
12.59%
3.61%
809,692,012
5.76%
8,492
6.18%
1.23%
6 - 7
1,262,330,410
8.21%
13,288
8.10%
4.20%
534,692,213
3.80%
6,277
4.57%
1.79%
7 - 8
921,326,443
5.99%
10,713
6.53%
4.55%
278,628,071
1.98%
3,251
2.36%
1.92%
8 - 9
668,490,302
4.35%
8,501
5.18%
4.85%
320,556,193
2.28%
3,625
2.64%
1.19%
9 - 10
306,083,779
1.99%
4,391
2.68%
5.66%
432,180,356
3.07%
4,123
3.00%
0.50%
10 - more
2,425,187,968
15.78%
39,332
23.97%
4.65%
2,472,665,192
17.59%
32,793
23.85%
0.29%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
7. Original Tenor
Current Period
Issue Date
Tenor (years)
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
0 - 5
547,549
0.00%
32
0.02%
4.58%
22,090
0.00%
1
0.00%
1.49%
6 - 10
35,997,286
0.23%
1,007
0.61%
4.80%
36,558,870
0.26%
934
0.68%
1.31%
11 - 15
393,381,132
2.56%
7,950
4.84%
3.42%
323,201,039
2.30%
6,199
4.51%
1.50%
16 - 20
940,285,051
6.12%
16,170
9.85%
3.74%
892,834,553
6.35%
14,241
10.36%
1.20%
21 - 25
2,110,000,728
13.73%
27,040
16.48%
3.72%
1,755,871,629
12.49%
21,275
15.47%
1.08%
26 - 30
4,014,342,745
26.12%
44,876
27.35%
3.93%
4,166,819,471
29.64%
41,333
30.06%
0.95%
31 - 35
2,996,896,237
19.50%
26,574
16.19%
3.89%
2,913,245,007
20.73%
23,054
16.77%
0.97%
36 - 40
4,879,717,538
31.75%
40,451
24.65%
3.68%
3,967,902,520
28.23%
30,456
22.15%
1.19%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
8. Remaining Tenor
average: 25.30
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Remaining Tenor
Nr of
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
(years)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
< 1
3,778,422
0.02%
1,281
0.78%
4.60%
427,186
0.00%
40
0.03%
0.52%
1 - 2
15,705,915
0.10%
1,790
1.09%
4.58%
6,565,346
0.05%
522
0.38%
0.61%
2 - 3
27,530,497
0.18%
1,850
1.13%
4.51%
16,903,036
0.12%
1,013
0.74%
0.63%
3 - 4
40,497,497
0.26%
1,955
1.19%
4.50%
29,113,819
0.21%
1,299
0.94%
0.68%
4 - 5
52,497,619
0.34%
2,010
1.22%
4.48%
43,199,003
0.31%
1,609
1.17%
0.64%
5 - 6
76,948,580
0.50%
2,486
1.51%
4.45%
62,477,988
0.44%
1,894
1.38%
0.62%
6 - 7
110,596,957
0.72%
3,018
1.84%
4.36%
72,558,676
0.52%
1,833
1.33%
0.66%
7 - 8
129,289,516
0.84%
3,026
1.84%
4.29%
87,537,464
0.62%
1,981
1.44%
0.69%
8 - 9
154,314,654
1.00%
3,234
1.97%
4.12%
107,640,396
0.77%
2,242
1.63%
0.88%
9 - 10
184,676,021
1.20%
3,512
2.14%
4.13%
143,895,239
1.02%
2,667
1.94%
0.82%
10
- 11
212,345,568
1.38%
3,858
2.35%
4.22%
171,690,566
1.22%
2,879
2.09%
0.77%
11
- 12
285,863,564
1.86%
4,863
2.96%
4.23%
191,531,844
1.36%
2,893
2.10%
0.78%
12
- 13
341,566,625
2.22%
5,000
3.05%
4.12%
214,077,188
1.52%
3,072
2.23%
0.77%
13
- 14
335,583,522
2.18%
4,662
2.84%
4.16%
254,247,906
1.81%
3,546
2.58%
0.89%
14
- 15
300,297,477
1.95%
4,005
2.44%
4.05%
315,742,737
2.25%
4,218
3.07%
0.77%
15
- 16
267,928,969
1.74%
3,521
2.15%
4.17%
381,744,373
2.72%
4,674
3.40%
0.64%
16 - 17
327,504,173
2.13%
4,027
2.45%
4.16%
442,525,225
3.15%
4,827
3.51%
0.64%
17 - 18
378,248,552
2.46%
4,378
2.67%
4.04%
401,103,468
2.85%
4,383
3.19%
0.79%
18 - 19
425,642,874
2.77%
4,724
2.88%
4.11%
325,729,941
2.32%
3,624
2.64%
1.17%
19 - 20
478,590,935
3.11%
5,179
3.16%
4.06%
316,174,911
2.25%
3,243
2.36%
1.15%
20 - 21
466,708,367
3.04%
4,948
3.02%
4.19%
371,773,976
2.64%
3,664
2.66%
0.93%
21 - 22
526,759,692
3.43%
5,368
3.27%
4.01%
410,979,635
2.92%
3,853
2.80%
0.93%
22
- 23
636,117,241
4.14%
6,169
3.76%
3.67%
555,924,050
3.95%
5,069
3.69%
0.86%
23
- 24
595,530,425
3.87%
5,573
3.40%
3.81%
561,269,873
3.99%
5,297
3.85%
1.18%
24
- 25
623,169,620
4.05%
5,817
3.54%
3.71%
511,002,771
3.64%
4,590
3.34%
1.21%
25
- 26
617,432,810
4.02%
5,659
3.45%
3.85%
540,825,999
3.85%
4,631
3.37%
0.97%
26
- 27
626,705,238
4.08%
5,418
3.30%
3.73%
542,484,422
3.86%
4,561
3.32%
1.09%
27
- 28
657,675,517
4.28%
5,446
3.32%
3.66%
571,827,558
4.07%
4,754
3.46%
1.20%
28
- 29
569,551,927
3.71%
4,623
2.82%
3.78%
697,744,472
4.96%
5,732
4.17%
1.25%
29
- 30
557,091,647
3.62%
4,461
2.72%
3.67%
509,097,067
3.62%
4,013
2.92%
1.36%
30
- more
5,345,010,966
34.77%
42,237
25.74%
3.51%
5,198,639,048
36.98%
38,870
28.27%
1.20%
Matured *
6,882
0.00%
2
0.00%
4.22%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
9. Interest Type
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Interest Type
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Fixed 10Y
5,075,394,084
33.02%
47,654
29.04%
1.89%
2,481,546,946
17.65%
22,943
16.69%
1.94%
Floating EURIBOR BOE
10,125,702,545
65.87%
114,797
69.96%
4.77% 11,574,908,234
82.35%
114,550
83.31%
0.88%
Fixed
170,071,637
1.11%
1,649
1.00%
2.16%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
10. Interest Reset Dates
Current Period
Issue Date
Interest Reset Dates
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Floating
10,125,702,545
65.87%
114,797
69.96%
4.77%
11,574,908,234
82.35%
114,550
83.31%
0.88%
<2024
3,797,304
0.03%
60
0.04%
1.16%
2024
2,872,571
0.02%
25
0.02%
5.17%
577,280
0.00%
27
0.02%
2.08%
2025
12,632,984
0.08%
190
0.12%
2.30%
22,646,882
0.16%
290
0.21%
2.30%
2026
157,872,498
1.03%
1,708
1.04%
2.50%
134,751,016
0.96%
1,510
1.10%
2.10%
2027
241,766,025
1.57%
2,729
1.66%
2.18%
288,052,533
2.05%
2,863
2.08%
2.05%
2028
703,147,520
4.57%
7,196
4.39%
2.06%
771,572,850
5.49%
6,992
5.09%
1.91%
2029
972,801,863
6.33%
9,781
5.96%
2.00%
1,041,626,250
7.41%
9,248
6.73%
1.95%
2030
828,020,424
5.39%
8,016
4.88%
1.65%
218,522,830
1.55%
1,953
1.42%
1.69%
2031
994,743,774
6.47%
8,462
5.16%
1.48%
2032
899,168,542
5.85%
7,455
4.54%
1.68%
2033
221,832,105
1.44%
1,752
1.07%
3.43%
2034
11,723,531
0.08%
87
0.05%
3.39%
>2034
28,812,246
0.19%
253
0.15%
3.20%
Fixed
170,071,637
1.11%
1,649
1.00%
2.16%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
11. Interest and Principal Payment Frequency
Current Period
Issue Date
Payment Frequency
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
P1M
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79%
14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
12. Payment Holidays
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Aggregate
Nr of
Weighted
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
% of
Average
Payment Holidays
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
None
15,353,756,148
99.89%
163,968
99.92%
3.79%
13,862,607,211
98.62%
135,929
98.86%
1.05%
Royal Decree
13,751,245
0.10%
123
0.09%
0.00%
SBA
180,096,724
1.28%
1,441
1.05%
0.01%
Royal Decree Euribor
17,412,118
0.11%
132
0.08%
0.00%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
13a. Original Loan to Market Value
average: 78.28%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Original Loan to
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Market Value (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
<= 30.00%
216,139,593
1.41%
5,009
3.05%
3.91%
215,847,648
1.54%
4,550
3.31%
0.95%
30.01% - 40.00%
386,530,187
2.51%
7,362
4.49%
3.83%
416,772,642
2.96%
7,053
5.13%
0.90%
40.01% - 50.00%
690,924,829
4.49%
11,040
6.73%
3.87%
704,843,218
5.01%
10,110
7.35%
0.90%
50.01%
- 60.00%
1,121,999,680
7.30%
15,152
9.23%
3.88%
1,114,961,822
7.93%
13,672
9.94%
0.95%
60.01%
- 70.00%
2,015,229,808
13.11%
23,520
14.33%
3.82%
1,897,853,577
13.50%
20,027
14.57%
1.03%
70.01%
- 80.00%
9,627,827,973
62.64%
90,601
55.21%
3.78%
8,689,520,241
61.82%
74,140
53.92%
1.12%
80.01%
- 90.00%
1,264,923,418
8.23%
10,941
6.67%
3.63%
1,016,656,032
7.23%
7,941
5.78%
1.06%
90.01%
- 100.00%
2,309,608
0.02%
29
0.02%
4.22%
100.01%
- 110.00%
471,139
0.00%
3
0.00%
2.19%
110.01%
- 120.00%
276,504
0.00%
2
0.00%
4.66%
120.01%
- 130.00%
247,320
0.00%
2
0.00%
2.76%
130.00%
>=
44,221,793
0.29%
438
0.27%
4.42%
unknown
66,413
0.00%
1
0.00%
2.79%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
13b. Current Loan to Market Value
average:
60.63%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Current Loan to Market
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Value (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
<= 30.00%
1,450,478,086
9.44%
35,660
21.73%
4.29%
1,226,052,350
8.72%
25,386
18.46%
0.63%
30.01%
- 40.00%
1,125,112,356
7.32%
14,782
9.01%
4.18%
1,067,286,904
7.59%
12,970
9.43%
0.74%
40.01%
- 50.00%
1,436,844,623
9.35%
15,851
9.66%
4.12%
1,364,949,648
9.71%
14,139
10.28%
0.83%
50.01%
- 60.00%
1,950,680,631
12.69%
19,872
12.11%
4.01%
1,748,904,292
12.44%
16,102
11.71%
1.00%
60.01%
- 70.00%
4,282,655,991
27.86%
38,884
23.70%
3.82%
2,818,558,885
20.05%
24,490
17.81%
1.20%
70.01%
- 80.00%
4,969,509,823
32.33%
37,964
23.13%
3.32%
5,810,748,913
41.34%
44,297
32.22%
1.24%
80.01%
- 90.00%
75,226,993
0.49%
464
0.28%
4.55%
19,510,830
0.14%
106
0.08%
1.37%
90.01%
- 100.00%
28,377,243
0.18%
194
0.12%
5.02%
443,358
0.00%
3
0.00%
0.68%
100.01% - 110.00%
10,755,238
0.07%
75
0.05%
5.10%
110.01% - 120.00%
4,397,546
0.03%
34
0.02%
5.04%
120.01% - 130.00%
3,069,350
0.02%
20
0.01%
5.06%
130.00% >=
33,993,973
0.22%
299
0.18%
4.53%
unknown
66,413
0.00%
1
0.00%
2.79%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
SOL Lion II
Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24
13c. Current Loan to Indexed Market Value
average:
53.53%
Current Period
Issue Date
Aggregate
Weighted
Aggregate
Weighted
Current Loan to Indexed
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Outstanding
% of
Nr of
% of
Average
Market Value (%)
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
Not. Amount
Total
Loans
Total
Coupon
<= 30.00%
1,807,194,642
11.76%
40,385
24.61%
4.34%
1,152,363,587
8.20%
24,052
17.49%
0.77%
30.01% - 40.00%
1,539,799,114
10.02%
18,367
11.19%
4.27%
1,060,151,680
7.54%
12,915
9.39%
0.86%
40.01% - 50.00%
2,384,865,027
15.52%
24,224
14.76%
4.12%
1,521,645,307
10.83%
15,498
11.27%
0.97%
50.01% - 60.00%
3,835,583,205
24.95%
34,889
21.26%
3.76%
2,508,754,086
17.85%
21,656
15.75%
1.02%
60.01%
- 70.00%
4,451,534,952
28.96%
35,873
21.86%
3.36%
3,216,021,266
22.88%
26,877
19.55%
1.07%
70.01%
- 80.00%
1,281,938,784
8.34%
9,784
5.96%
3.37%
4,169,121,210
29.66%
33,030
24.02%
1.25%
80.01%
- 90.00%
26,120,498
0.17%
195
0.12%
4.58%
409,291,492
2.91%
3,305
2.40%
1.37%
90.01%
- 100.00%
8,049,544
0.05%
63
0.04%
5.00%
19,106,551
0.14%
160
0.12%
0.38%
100.01% - 110.00%
2,388,196
0.02%
21
0.01%
4.91%
110.01% - 120.00%
1,216,341
0.01%
8
0.00%
4.84%
120.01% - 130.00%
492,999
0.00%
6
0.00%
5.17%
130.00% >=
31,918,550
0.21%
284
0.17%
4.50%
unknown
66,413
0.00%
1
0.00%
2.79%
15,371,168,266
100.00%
164,100
100.00%
3.79% 14,056,455,179
100.00%
137,493
100.00%
1.07%
