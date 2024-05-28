SOL Lion II RMBS Fondo de Titulización

Monthly Investor Report

28 May 2024

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Repor t as of 28-May-24

Description

Issue Date

4

December 2020

Final Maturity Date

31

December 2063

Next Payment Date

28 June 2024

Notes

ISIN

Ratings

Current Principal Balance

Initial Principal Balance

Rate of Interest

Fitch

DBRS

Class A1 Notes

ES0305515001

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

5,262,300,000 €

4,696,500,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.25%

Class A2 Notes

ES0305515019

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

1,052,500,000 €

939,300,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.35%

Class A3 Notes

ES0305515027

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

3,999,300,000 €

3,569,300,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.45%

Class A4 Notes

ES0305515035

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

1,052,300,000 €

939,200,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.55%

Class A5 Notes

ES0305515043

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

842,000,000 €

751,400,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.65%

Class A6 Notes

ES0305515050

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

1,278,600,000 €

1,141,200,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.75%

Class B Notes

ES0305515068

AAA(sf)

AAA(sf)

1,841,900,000 €

1,643,800,000 €

Euribor 3M + 1.00%

Class C Notes

ES0305515076

NR

NR

421,100,000 €

375,800,000 €

Euribor 3M + 1.50%

Subordinated Loan

NR

NR

120,000,000 €

120,200,000 €

Euribor 3M + 0.10%

Retained by the Originator: 100%

15,870,000,000 €

14,176,700,000 €

1. Summary

All amounts in EURO

Current

At Issue

Reporting Date

28-May-24

04-Dec-20

Portfolio Cut off date

30-Apr-24

31-Oct-20

Current Principal Balance (*)

15,870,000,000.00

14,176,700,000.00

Of wich Cash Reserve (1)

120,000,000.00

120,200,000.00

Of wich Cash Available for Replenishment of the Notes (2)

378,831,733.57

44,820.55

Of which Active Outstanding Notional Amount (3)

15,371,168,266.43

14,056,455,179.45

Of which Principal in Arrears

1,648,290.69

0.00

Realised Loss

6,907.17

0.00

Number of Loans

164,100

137,493

Number of Borrowers

163,052

136,884

Average Principal Balance (Loanparts)

93,669.52

102,233.97

Average Principal Balance (Borrowers)

94,271.57

102,688.81

Coupon: Weighted Average

3.79%

1.07%

Minimum

0.00%

0.00%

Maximum

8.65%

4.41%

Weighted Average Original Loan to Market Value

78.28%

70.95%

Weighted Average Loan to Indexed Market Value

53.53%

58.84%

Seasoning (months): Weighted Average

73.11

61.59

Remaining Tenor (months): Weighted Average

303.55

313.60

Weighted Average Interest Rate on Fixed Interest Rate Loans

1.89%

1.94%

Weighted Average Spread on Floating Rate Loans

0.98%

1.03%

(*) = (1) + (2) + (3)

Stop Replenishment Criteria

Current

Initial

1. Aggregate Outstanding Balance of Delinquent Receivables > 2.5%

0.26%

0.00%

2. Aggregate realised losses related to Defaulted Receivables > 0.75%

0.00%

0.00%

3. Outstanding Balance of the Receivables < 13.5 bln

15.4

14.1

4. Reserve Fund not funded up to the Reserve Fund Required Amount

N

N

5. Seller replaced as Servicer of the Receivables

N

N

6. Seller not able to sell Additional Receivables

N

N

Repurchase Rights

Current

Initial

1. Sum of 12 months consecutive repurchases <= 1% Outstanding Balance Receivables

0.00%

0.00%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

2. Product Type

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

% of

Average

Product Type

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Fixed

170,071,637

1.11%

1,649

1.00%

2.16%

Mixta

5,075,394,084

33.02%

47,654

29.04%

1.89%

2,481,546,946

17.65%

22,943

16.69%

1.94%

Variable

10,125,702,545

65.87%

114,797

69.96%

4.77%

11,574,908,234

82.35%

114,550

83.31%

0.88%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

3. Loan Coupon

Current Period

Issue Date

average: 3.79%

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

% of

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Outstanding

% of

Average

Coupon Loan Part (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

0.00%

- 0.00%

12,125,436

0.08%

111

0.07%

0.00%

178,564,802

1.27%

2,066

1.50%

0.00%

0.01% - 0.50%

2,353,648,402

16.74%

29,921

21.76%

0.25%

0.51% - 1.00%

45,360,889

0.30%

168

0.10%

0.99%

5,977,041,876

42.52%

50,632

36.83%

0.79%

1.01% - 1.50%

1,906,444,499

12.40%

15,107

9.21%

1.34%

1,344,172,283

9.56%

13,601

9.89%

1.21%

1.51% - 2.00%

2,308,397,089

15.02%

22,998

14.01%

1.84%

3,527,095,943

25.09%

33,151

24.11%

1.84%

2.01% - 2.50%

590,578,617

3.84%

6,713

4.09%

2.25%

525,134,950

3.74%

6,119

4.45%

2.24%

2.51%

- 3.00%

340,408,503

2.21%

3,148

1.92%

2.76%

139,578,147

0.99%

1,816

1.32%

2.69%

3.01%

- 3.25%

126,341,652

0.82%

926

0.56%

3.17%

5,153,514

0.04%

93

0.07%

3.15%

3.26%

- 3.50%

139,241,448

0.91%

1,093

0.67%

3.40%

4,015,968

0.03%

55

0.04%

3.38%

3.51%

- 3.75%

91,621,065

0.60%

859

0.52%

3.64%

949,495

0.01%

24

0.02%

3.60%

3.76%

- 4.00%

390,879,968

2.54%

5,671

3.46%

3.97%

457,697

0.00%

7

0.01%

3.92%

4.01%

- 4.25%

467,083,167

3.04%

7,672

4.68%

4.13%

553,095

0.00%

6

0.00%

4.15%

4.26%

- 4.50%

996,545,264

6.48%

11,629

7.09%

4.41%

89,008

0.00%

2

0.00%

4.40%

4.51%

- 4.75%

2,644,052,875

17.20%

28,956

17.65%

4.64%

4.76%

- 5.00%

1,018,875,693

6.63%

9,989

6.09%

4.86%

5.01%

- 5.25%

2,621,020,803

17.05%

27,119

16.53%

5.11%

5.26% - 5.50%

636,092,522

4.14%

7,410

4.52%

5.36%

5.51% - 5.75%

507,033,231

3.30%

6,598

4.02%

5.61%

5.76% - 6.00%

263,125,124

1.71%

3,625

2.21%

5.89%

6.01% - 6.25%

150,476,492

0.98%

2,322

1.41%

6.09%

6.26% - 6.50%

68,228,314

0.44%

1,095

0.67%

6.38%

6.51% - 6.75%

19,599,739

0.13%

374

0.23%

6.64%

6.76%

- 7.00%

17,785,421

0.12%

317

0.19%

6.85%

7.01%

- 7.25%

4,662,882

0.03%

94

0.06%

7.16%

7.26%

- 7.50%

863,355

0.01%

30

0.02%

7.37%

7.51%

- >

4,324,217

0.03%

76

0.05%

7.72%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

4. Origination Year

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Origination Year

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

2003

7,858,720

0.05%

202

0.12%

4.54%

13,138,132

0.09%

251

0.18%

0.37%

2004

64,545,891

0.42%

1,757

1.07%

4.47%

103,314,791

0.73%

1,998

1.45%

0.33%

2005

188,829,818

1.23%

4,565

2.78%

4.44%

287,211,705

2.04%

4,998

3.64%

0.31%

2006

243,437,681

1.58%

4,653

2.84%

4.36%

375,351,882

2.67%

5,255

3.82%

0.25%

2007

397,774,494

2.59%

6,314

3.85%

4.26%

607,645,344

4.32%

7,458

5.42%

0.17%

2008

379,088,566

2.47%

5,668

3.45%

4.28%

618,346,496

4.40%

7,288

5.30%

0.22%

2009

151,333,293

0.98%

2,319

1.41%

4.65%

247,761,256

1.76%

3,034

2.21%

0.55%

2010

225,469,059

1.47%

3,026

1.84%

4.65%

327,574,661

2.33%

3,506

2.55%

0.51%

2011

370,103,083

2.41%

4,729

2.88%

4.60%

370,047,109

2.63%

3,673

2.67%

0.54%

2012

200,798,808

1.31%

3,040

1.85%

5.50%

387,209,073

2.75%

4,372

3.18%

1.41%

2013

118,895,410

0.77%

1,818

1.11%

6.17%

238,585,452

1.70%

2,845

2.07%

2.05%

2014

273,550,850

1.78%

4,103

2.50%

5.83%

584,279,691

4.16%

6,694

4.87%

1.72%

2015

512,501,880

3.33%

6,731

4.10%

5.07%

954,246,142

6.79%

9,806

7.13%

1.12%

2016

852,316,350

5.54%

10,216

6.23%

4.63%

1,493,188,650

10.62%

14,006

10.19%

0.95%

2017

1,106,079,434

7.20%

12,041

7.34%

4.33%

1,733,815,511

12.33%

15,154

11.02%

1.06%

2018

1,806,008,910

11.75%

18,096

11.03%

3.79%

2,468,206,483

17.56%

20,561

14.95%

1.19%

2019

2,250,686,797

14.64%

21,873

13.33%

3.73%

2,871,385,545

20.43%

23,511

17.10%

1.42%

2020

1,655,189,521

10.77%

15,557

9.48%

3.27%

375,147,259

2.67%

3,083

2.24%

1.85%

2021

2,035,340,184

13.24%

17,363

10.58%

3.05%

2022

1,501,666,692

9.77%

12,538

7.64%

3.01%

2023

1,029,692,825

6.70%

7,491

4.56%

3.04%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

5. Maturity Year

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

% of

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

% of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Average

Maturity Year

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

2021

2022

2023

3,811

0.00%

1

0.00%

2024

2,085,718

0.01%

947

0.58%

2025

12,460,697

0.08%

1,669

1.02%

2026

25,077,100

0.16%

1,863

1.14%

2027

37,368,658

0.24%

1,923

1.17%

2028

49,498,317

0.32%

1,992

1.21%

2029

69,701,757

0.45%

2,348

1.43%

2030

101,319,858

0.66%

2,863

1.74%

2031

124,347,883

0.81%

3,025

1.84%

2032

150,490,110

0.98%

3,236

1.97%

2033

177,982,114

1.16%

3,448

2.10%

2034

201,137,774

1.31%

3,701

2.26%

2035

263,348,332

1.71%

4,566

2.78%

2036

328,914,210

2.14%

5,004

3.05%

2037

347,685,080

2.26%

4,892

2.98%

2038

316,094,706

2.06%

4,221

2.57%

2039

266,171,214

1.73%

3,535

2.15%

2040

306,544,749

1.99%

3,826

2.33%

2041

382,386,365

2.49%

4,471

2.72%

2042

393,652,614

2.56%

4,435

2.70%

2043

480,868,644

3.13%

5,173

3.15%

2044

466,267,023

3.03%

5,018

3.06%

2045

494,795,368

3.22%

5,083

3.10%

2046

632,987,048

4.12%

6,178

3.76%

2047

607,962,584

3.96%

5,764

3.51%

2048

601,158,672

3.91%

5,617

3.42%

2049

628,345,725

4.09%

5,787

3.53%

2050

610,081,054

3.97%

5,374

3.27%

2051

679,332,838

4.42%

5,629

3.43%

2052

576,057,562

3.75%

4,732

2.88%

2053

560,491,606

3.65%

4,478

2.73%

2054

535,313,596

3.48%

4,401

2.68%

2055

501,902,915

3.27%

4,066

2.48%

2056

584,539,710

3.80%

4,734

2.88%

2057

621,503,233

4.04%

4,989

3.04%

2058

728,919,522

4.74%

5,971

3.64%

2059

813,770,241

5.29%

6,642

4.05%

2060

579,594,677

3.77%

4,565

2.78%

2061

548,289,472

3.57%

3,965

2.42%

2062

366,166,004

2.38%

2,615

1.59%

2063

196,549,708

1.28%

1,353

0.82%

1,274,836

0.01%

111

0.08%

0.58%

8,855,293

0.06%

660

0.48%

0.61%

4.01%

19,524,532

0.14%

1,081

0.79%

0.63%

4.66%

32,658,946

0.23%

1,397

1.02%

0.67%

4.61%

49,125,210

0.35%

1,741

1.27%

0.62%

4.51%

63,676,850

0.45%

1,828

1.33%

0.65%

4.50%

74,337,243

0.53%

1,828

1.33%

0.65%

4.47%

91,885,973

0.65%

2,023

1.47%

0.76%

4.48%

116,828,123

0.83%

2,384

1.73%

0.86%

4.39%

153,173,220

1.09%

2,746

2.00%

0.80%

4.32%

176,728,911

1.26%

2,884

2.10%

0.78%

4.15%

194,930,795

1.39%

2,917

2.12%

0.78%

4.10%

221,224,315

1.57%

3,139

2.28%

0.80%

4.22%

268,342,582

1.91%

3,720

2.71%

0.90%

4.24%

335,904,703

2.39%

4,421

3.22%

0.70%

4.16%

392,523,341

2.79%

4,593

3.34%

0.64%

4.11%

427,858,114

3.04%

4,722

3.43%

0.67%

4.08%

393,011,450

2.80%

4,276

3.11%

0.86%

4.16%

325,858,353

2.32%

3,586

2.61%

1.21%

4.14%

324,970,084

2.31%

3,300

2.40%

1.07%

4.11%

374,976,384

2.67%

3,611

2.63%

0.93%

4.05%

443,752,321

3.16%

4,156

3.02%

0.92%

4.08%

560,173,840

3.99%

5,127

3.73%

0.92%

4.16%

562,840,272

4.00%

5,267

3.83%

1.22%

4.07%

511,236,944

3.64%

4,527

3.29%

1.11%

3.75%

531,827,367

3.78%

4,571

3.32%

1.00%

3.70%

552,902,631

3.93%

4,594

3.34%

1.11%

3.80%

600,422,208

4.27%

4,970

3.61%

1.21%

3.84%

708,031,330

5.04%

5,776

4.20%

1.30%

3.68%

440,317,156

3.13%

3,418

2.49%

1.26%

3.76%

469,832,207

3.34%

3,434

2.50%

1.04%

3.67%

449,186,821

3.20%

3,272

2.38%

1.15%

3.73%

475,306,779

3.38%

3,502

2.55%

1.23%

3.74%

531,807,168

3.78%

3,968

2.89%

1.28%

3.73%

436,764,042

3.11%

3,236

2.35%

1.21%

3.77%

498,078,881

3.54%

3,762

2.74%

1.06%

3.76%

553,324,804

3.94%

4,151

3.02%

1.11%

3.70%

722,488,002

5.14%

5,464

3.97%

1.15%

3.58%

795,760,632

5.66%

6,041

4.39%

1.34%

3.14%

164,732,515

1.17%

1,289

0.94%

1.77%

3.06%

2.87%

3.31%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

6. Seasoning

Current Period

Issue Date

average: 6.09

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Seasoning (years)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

< 0.5

73,637,817

0.48%

561

0.34%

3.32%

0.5 - 1

514,652,842

3.35%

3,607

2.20%

2.47%

761,219,408

5.42%

6,313

4.59%

1.86%

1 - 2

1,352,720,973

8.80%

10,928

6.66%

3.51%

2,961,969,309

21.07%

24,155

17.57%

1.33%

2 - 3

1,981,919,986

12.89%

16,742

10.20%

2.77%

2,315,214,835

16.47%

19,426

14.13%

1.17%

3 - 4

1,811,049,341

11.78%

16,305

9.94%

3.25%

1,696,089,645

12.07%

15,056

10.95%

1.03%

4 - 5

1,959,494,345

12.75%

19,074

11.62%

3.74%

1,473,547,946

10.48%

13,982

10.17%

0.95%

5 - 6

2,094,274,061

13.62%

20,658

12.59%

3.61%

809,692,012

5.76%

8,492

6.18%

1.23%

6 - 7

1,262,330,410

8.21%

13,288

8.10%

4.20%

534,692,213

3.80%

6,277

4.57%

1.79%

7 - 8

921,326,443

5.99%

10,713

6.53%

4.55%

278,628,071

1.98%

3,251

2.36%

1.92%

8 - 9

668,490,302

4.35%

8,501

5.18%

4.85%

320,556,193

2.28%

3,625

2.64%

1.19%

9 - 10

306,083,779

1.99%

4,391

2.68%

5.66%

432,180,356

3.07%

4,123

3.00%

0.50%

10 - more

2,425,187,968

15.78%

39,332

23.97%

4.65%

2,472,665,192

17.59%

32,793

23.85%

0.29%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

7. Original Tenor

Current Period

Issue Date

Tenor (years)

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

0 - 5

547,549

0.00%

32

0.02%

4.58%

22,090

0.00%

1

0.00%

1.49%

6 - 10

35,997,286

0.23%

1,007

0.61%

4.80%

36,558,870

0.26%

934

0.68%

1.31%

11 - 15

393,381,132

2.56%

7,950

4.84%

3.42%

323,201,039

2.30%

6,199

4.51%

1.50%

16 - 20

940,285,051

6.12%

16,170

9.85%

3.74%

892,834,553

6.35%

14,241

10.36%

1.20%

21 - 25

2,110,000,728

13.73%

27,040

16.48%

3.72%

1,755,871,629

12.49%

21,275

15.47%

1.08%

26 - 30

4,014,342,745

26.12%

44,876

27.35%

3.93%

4,166,819,471

29.64%

41,333

30.06%

0.95%

31 - 35

2,996,896,237

19.50%

26,574

16.19%

3.89%

2,913,245,007

20.73%

23,054

16.77%

0.97%

36 - 40

4,879,717,538

31.75%

40,451

24.65%

3.68%

3,967,902,520

28.23%

30,456

22.15%

1.19%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

8. Remaining Tenor

average: 25.30

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Remaining Tenor

Nr of

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

(years)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

< 1

3,778,422

0.02%

1,281

0.78%

4.60%

427,186

0.00%

40

0.03%

0.52%

1 - 2

15,705,915

0.10%

1,790

1.09%

4.58%

6,565,346

0.05%

522

0.38%

0.61%

2 - 3

27,530,497

0.18%

1,850

1.13%

4.51%

16,903,036

0.12%

1,013

0.74%

0.63%

3 - 4

40,497,497

0.26%

1,955

1.19%

4.50%

29,113,819

0.21%

1,299

0.94%

0.68%

4 - 5

52,497,619

0.34%

2,010

1.22%

4.48%

43,199,003

0.31%

1,609

1.17%

0.64%

5 - 6

76,948,580

0.50%

2,486

1.51%

4.45%

62,477,988

0.44%

1,894

1.38%

0.62%

6 - 7

110,596,957

0.72%

3,018

1.84%

4.36%

72,558,676

0.52%

1,833

1.33%

0.66%

7 - 8

129,289,516

0.84%

3,026

1.84%

4.29%

87,537,464

0.62%

1,981

1.44%

0.69%

8 - 9

154,314,654

1.00%

3,234

1.97%

4.12%

107,640,396

0.77%

2,242

1.63%

0.88%

9 - 10

184,676,021

1.20%

3,512

2.14%

4.13%

143,895,239

1.02%

2,667

1.94%

0.82%

10

- 11

212,345,568

1.38%

3,858

2.35%

4.22%

171,690,566

1.22%

2,879

2.09%

0.77%

11

- 12

285,863,564

1.86%

4,863

2.96%

4.23%

191,531,844

1.36%

2,893

2.10%

0.78%

12

- 13

341,566,625

2.22%

5,000

3.05%

4.12%

214,077,188

1.52%

3,072

2.23%

0.77%

13

- 14

335,583,522

2.18%

4,662

2.84%

4.16%

254,247,906

1.81%

3,546

2.58%

0.89%

14

- 15

300,297,477

1.95%

4,005

2.44%

4.05%

315,742,737

2.25%

4,218

3.07%

0.77%

15

- 16

267,928,969

1.74%

3,521

2.15%

4.17%

381,744,373

2.72%

4,674

3.40%

0.64%

16 - 17

327,504,173

2.13%

4,027

2.45%

4.16%

442,525,225

3.15%

4,827

3.51%

0.64%

17 - 18

378,248,552

2.46%

4,378

2.67%

4.04%

401,103,468

2.85%

4,383

3.19%

0.79%

18 - 19

425,642,874

2.77%

4,724

2.88%

4.11%

325,729,941

2.32%

3,624

2.64%

1.17%

19 - 20

478,590,935

3.11%

5,179

3.16%

4.06%

316,174,911

2.25%

3,243

2.36%

1.15%

20 - 21

466,708,367

3.04%

4,948

3.02%

4.19%

371,773,976

2.64%

3,664

2.66%

0.93%

21 - 22

526,759,692

3.43%

5,368

3.27%

4.01%

410,979,635

2.92%

3,853

2.80%

0.93%

22

- 23

636,117,241

4.14%

6,169

3.76%

3.67%

555,924,050

3.95%

5,069

3.69%

0.86%

23

- 24

595,530,425

3.87%

5,573

3.40%

3.81%

561,269,873

3.99%

5,297

3.85%

1.18%

24

- 25

623,169,620

4.05%

5,817

3.54%

3.71%

511,002,771

3.64%

4,590

3.34%

1.21%

25

- 26

617,432,810

4.02%

5,659

3.45%

3.85%

540,825,999

3.85%

4,631

3.37%

0.97%

26

- 27

626,705,238

4.08%

5,418

3.30%

3.73%

542,484,422

3.86%

4,561

3.32%

1.09%

27

- 28

657,675,517

4.28%

5,446

3.32%

3.66%

571,827,558

4.07%

4,754

3.46%

1.20%

28

- 29

569,551,927

3.71%

4,623

2.82%

3.78%

697,744,472

4.96%

5,732

4.17%

1.25%

29

- 30

557,091,647

3.62%

4,461

2.72%

3.67%

509,097,067

3.62%

4,013

2.92%

1.36%

30

- more

5,345,010,966

34.77%

42,237

25.74%

3.51%

5,198,639,048

36.98%

38,870

28.27%

1.20%

Matured *

6,882

0.00%

2

0.00%

4.22%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

9. Interest Type

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Interest Type

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Fixed 10Y

5,075,394,084

33.02%

47,654

29.04%

1.89%

2,481,546,946

17.65%

22,943

16.69%

1.94%

Floating EURIBOR BOE

10,125,702,545

65.87%

114,797

69.96%

4.77% 11,574,908,234

82.35%

114,550

83.31%

0.88%

Fixed

170,071,637

1.11%

1,649

1.00%

2.16%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

10. Interest Reset Dates

Current Period

Issue Date

Interest Reset Dates

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Floating

10,125,702,545

65.87%

114,797

69.96%

4.77%

11,574,908,234

82.35%

114,550

83.31%

0.88%

<2024

3,797,304

0.03%

60

0.04%

1.16%

2024

2,872,571

0.02%

25

0.02%

5.17%

577,280

0.00%

27

0.02%

2.08%

2025

12,632,984

0.08%

190

0.12%

2.30%

22,646,882

0.16%

290

0.21%

2.30%

2026

157,872,498

1.03%

1,708

1.04%

2.50%

134,751,016

0.96%

1,510

1.10%

2.10%

2027

241,766,025

1.57%

2,729

1.66%

2.18%

288,052,533

2.05%

2,863

2.08%

2.05%

2028

703,147,520

4.57%

7,196

4.39%

2.06%

771,572,850

5.49%

6,992

5.09%

1.91%

2029

972,801,863

6.33%

9,781

5.96%

2.00%

1,041,626,250

7.41%

9,248

6.73%

1.95%

2030

828,020,424

5.39%

8,016

4.88%

1.65%

218,522,830

1.55%

1,953

1.42%

1.69%

2031

994,743,774

6.47%

8,462

5.16%

1.48%

2032

899,168,542

5.85%

7,455

4.54%

1.68%

2033

221,832,105

1.44%

1,752

1.07%

3.43%

2034

11,723,531

0.08%

87

0.05%

3.39%

>2034

28,812,246

0.19%

253

0.15%

3.20%

Fixed

170,071,637

1.11%

1,649

1.00%

2.16%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

11. Interest and Principal Payment Frequency

Current Period

Issue Date

Payment Frequency

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

P1M

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79%

14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

12. Payment Holidays

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Aggregate

Nr of

Weighted

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

% of

Average

Payment Holidays

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

None

15,353,756,148

99.89%

163,968

99.92%

3.79%

13,862,607,211

98.62%

135,929

98.86%

1.05%

Royal Decree

13,751,245

0.10%

123

0.09%

0.00%

SBA

180,096,724

1.28%

1,441

1.05%

0.01%

Royal Decree Euribor

17,412,118

0.11%

132

0.08%

0.00%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

13a. Original Loan to Market Value

average: 78.28%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Original Loan to

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Market Value (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

<= 30.00%

216,139,593

1.41%

5,009

3.05%

3.91%

215,847,648

1.54%

4,550

3.31%

0.95%

30.01% - 40.00%

386,530,187

2.51%

7,362

4.49%

3.83%

416,772,642

2.96%

7,053

5.13%

0.90%

40.01% - 50.00%

690,924,829

4.49%

11,040

6.73%

3.87%

704,843,218

5.01%

10,110

7.35%

0.90%

50.01%

- 60.00%

1,121,999,680

7.30%

15,152

9.23%

3.88%

1,114,961,822

7.93%

13,672

9.94%

0.95%

60.01%

- 70.00%

2,015,229,808

13.11%

23,520

14.33%

3.82%

1,897,853,577

13.50%

20,027

14.57%

1.03%

70.01%

- 80.00%

9,627,827,973

62.64%

90,601

55.21%

3.78%

8,689,520,241

61.82%

74,140

53.92%

1.12%

80.01%

- 90.00%

1,264,923,418

8.23%

10,941

6.67%

3.63%

1,016,656,032

7.23%

7,941

5.78%

1.06%

90.01%

- 100.00%

2,309,608

0.02%

29

0.02%

4.22%

100.01%

- 110.00%

471,139

0.00%

3

0.00%

2.19%

110.01%

- 120.00%

276,504

0.00%

2

0.00%

4.66%

120.01%

- 130.00%

247,320

0.00%

2

0.00%

2.76%

130.00%

>=

44,221,793

0.29%

438

0.27%

4.42%

unknown

66,413

0.00%

1

0.00%

2.79%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

13b. Current Loan to Market Value

average:

60.63%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Current Loan to Market

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Value (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

<= 30.00%

1,450,478,086

9.44%

35,660

21.73%

4.29%

1,226,052,350

8.72%

25,386

18.46%

0.63%

30.01%

- 40.00%

1,125,112,356

7.32%

14,782

9.01%

4.18%

1,067,286,904

7.59%

12,970

9.43%

0.74%

40.01%

- 50.00%

1,436,844,623

9.35%

15,851

9.66%

4.12%

1,364,949,648

9.71%

14,139

10.28%

0.83%

50.01%

- 60.00%

1,950,680,631

12.69%

19,872

12.11%

4.01%

1,748,904,292

12.44%

16,102

11.71%

1.00%

60.01%

- 70.00%

4,282,655,991

27.86%

38,884

23.70%

3.82%

2,818,558,885

20.05%

24,490

17.81%

1.20%

70.01%

- 80.00%

4,969,509,823

32.33%

37,964

23.13%

3.32%

5,810,748,913

41.34%

44,297

32.22%

1.24%

80.01%

- 90.00%

75,226,993

0.49%

464

0.28%

4.55%

19,510,830

0.14%

106

0.08%

1.37%

90.01%

- 100.00%

28,377,243

0.18%

194

0.12%

5.02%

443,358

0.00%

3

0.00%

0.68%

100.01% - 110.00%

10,755,238

0.07%

75

0.05%

5.10%

110.01% - 120.00%

4,397,546

0.03%

34

0.02%

5.04%

120.01% - 130.00%

3,069,350

0.02%

20

0.01%

5.06%

130.00% >=

33,993,973

0.22%

299

0.18%

4.53%

unknown

66,413

0.00%

1

0.00%

2.79%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

SOL Lion II

Monthly Investor Report as of 28-May-24

13c. Current Loan to Indexed Market Value

average:

53.53%

Current Period

Issue Date

Aggregate

Weighted

Aggregate

Weighted

Current Loan to Indexed

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Outstanding

% of

Nr of

% of

Average

Market Value (%)

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

Not. Amount

Total

Loans

Total

Coupon

<= 30.00%

1,807,194,642

11.76%

40,385

24.61%

4.34%

1,152,363,587

8.20%

24,052

17.49%

0.77%

30.01% - 40.00%

1,539,799,114

10.02%

18,367

11.19%

4.27%

1,060,151,680

7.54%

12,915

9.39%

0.86%

40.01% - 50.00%

2,384,865,027

15.52%

24,224

14.76%

4.12%

1,521,645,307

10.83%

15,498

11.27%

0.97%

50.01% - 60.00%

3,835,583,205

24.95%

34,889

21.26%

3.76%

2,508,754,086

17.85%

21,656

15.75%

1.02%

60.01%

- 70.00%

4,451,534,952

28.96%

35,873

21.86%

3.36%

3,216,021,266

22.88%

26,877

19.55%

1.07%

70.01%

- 80.00%

1,281,938,784

8.34%

9,784

5.96%

3.37%

4,169,121,210

29.66%

33,030

24.02%

1.25%

80.01%

- 90.00%

26,120,498

0.17%

195

0.12%

4.58%

409,291,492

2.91%

3,305

2.40%

1.37%

90.01%

- 100.00%

8,049,544

0.05%

63

0.04%

5.00%

19,106,551

0.14%

160

0.12%

0.38%

100.01% - 110.00%

2,388,196

0.02%

21

0.01%

4.91%

110.01% - 120.00%

1,216,341

0.01%

8

0.00%

4.84%

120.01% - 130.00%

492,999

0.00%

6

0.00%

5.17%

130.00% >=

31,918,550

0.21%

284

0.17%

4.50%

unknown

66,413

0.00%

1

0.00%

2.79%

15,371,168,266

100.00%

164,100

100.00%

3.79% 14,056,455,179

100.00%

137,493

100.00%

1.07%

Page 9 / 16

