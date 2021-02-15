ING Groep N : credit update 4Q2020

▪2020 was a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it presented to ourcustomers, employees and society. We continue to take actions to provide support and with vaccinationprogrammes being rolled out globally, we look forward to return to more normal circumstances in the near future
▪We continue our efforts to build a sustainable company, also reflected in our strong ESG profile
▪The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model. We continued to grow primary customers, as they choose us as their go-to bank, while mobile interactions further increased
▪Pre-provision result was resilient, though the impact from Covid-19 is visible, most notably on lending and savings.After years of growth, 2020 net core lending was down by €2.5bln, while net deposit inflow was high at €41.4bln
▪Fee growth was good, as our actions on investment products and daily banking more than compensated for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on fees for payments and lending
▪2020 risk costs were €2.7bln with ~30% in Stage 1 and 2, mainly due to Covid-19, reflecting IFRS 9 related provisions and management overlays. For 2021 we expect to move close to our through-the-cycle average of ~25 bps
▪The Stage 3 ratio remained low at 1.7% and we are confident on the quality of our loan book, supported by a proven risk management framework with a strong track record, also compared to peers
▪4Q2020 CET1 ratio improved to 15.5%, with 4Q2020 net profit almost fully kept outside of regulatory capital. We willdistribute a delayed interim cash dividend over 2020 of €0.12 per share, in line with ECB recommendations
▪Our geographical and product diversification enables us to have stability in income and positions us very well to capture areas of growth when economies recover
Well-diversified business mix with many profitable growth drivers
Retail Banking
•Focus on earning the primary relationship
•We use technology to offer a differentiating experienceto our customers
•Distribution increasingly through mobile devices which requires simple product offering
Wholesale Banking
•Our business model is similar throughout our global WB franchise
•With a sector and client-driven strategy, our globalfranchises serve corporates,multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments and supranational bodies
Total income*
FY2020
Retail BankingWholesale Banking
Total income*
FY2020
RWA (end of period)*
4Q2020
13% 12%12%
NetherlandsBelgiumGermanyOther ChallengersGrowth MarketsWB Rest of World
* Segment "Other" is not shown on the slide. For this segment (Corporate Line and Real Estate run-off portfolio), total income was €23 mln in FY2020 and RWA was €2.6 bln as per 31December 2020
