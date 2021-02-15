Log in
ING Groep N.V.

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/15 06:17:15 am
8.779 EUR   +5.15%
12:01aING GROEP N : credit update 4Q2020
PU
02/14ING GROEP N : analyst presentation 4Q2020
PU
02/14ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
ING Groep N : credit update 4Q2020

02/15/2021 | 06:01am EST
ING Investor Relations

12 February 2021

Key points

  • 2020 was a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it presented to our customers, employees and society. We continue to take actions to provide support and with vaccination programmes being rolled out globally, we look forward to return to more normal circumstances in the near future

  • We continue our efforts to build a sustainable company, also reflected in our strong ESG profile

  • The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model. We continued to grow primary customers, as they choose us as their go-to bank, while mobile interactions further increased

  • Pre-provision result was resilient, though the impact from Covid-19 is visible, most notably on lending and savings. After years of growth, 2020 net core lending was down by €2.5 bln, while net deposit inflow was high at €41.4 bln

  • Fee growth was good, as our actions on investment products and daily banking more than compensated for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on fees for payments and lending

  • 2020 risk costs were €2.7 bln with ~30% in Stage 1 and 2, mainly due to Covid-19, reflecting IFRS 9 related provisions and management overlays. For 2021 we expect to move close to our through-the-cycle average of ~25 bps

  • The Stage 3 ratio remained low at 1.7% and we are confident on the quality of our loan book, supported by a proven risk management framework with a strong track record, also compared to peers

  • 4Q2020 CET1 ratio improved to 15.5%, with 4Q2020 net profit almost fully kept outside of regulatory capital. We will distribute a delayed interim cash dividend over 2020 of €0.12 per share, in line with ECB recommendations

  • Our geographical and product diversification enables us to have stability in income and positions us very well to capture areas of growth when economies recover

Well-diversified business mix with many profitable growth drivers

Retail Banking

  • Focus on earning the primary relationship

  • We use technology to offer a differentiating experience to our customers

  • Distribution increasingly through mobile devices which requires simple product offering

Wholesale Banking

  • Our business model is similar throughout our global WB franchise

  • With a sector and client-driven strategy, our global franchises serve corporates, multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments and supranational bodies

Total income*

FY2020

Retail BankingWholesale Banking

Total income*

FY2020

RWA (end of period)*

4Q2020

13% 12%12%

NetherlandsBelgiumGermanyOther ChallengersGrowth MarketsWB Rest of World

* Segment "Other" is not shown on the slide. For this segment (Corporate Line and Real Estate run-off portfolio), total income was €23 mln in FY2020 and RWA was €2.6 bln as per 31 December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 11:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 777 M 21 570 M 21 570 M
Net income 2020 2 241 M 2 719 M 2 719 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 32 562 M 39 464 M 39 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,61 €
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.9.27%39 464
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 189
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
