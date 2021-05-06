Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/05 11:37:14 am
10.868 EUR   +2.80%
01:46aING GROEP N  : reports 1 billion euros in Q1 profit, fewer bad loans
RE
01:35aING GROEP N  : Credit Update 1Q2021
PU
01:35aING Groep 1Q Net Profit Rose Ahead of Market Views
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ING Groep N : reports 1 billion euros in Q1 profit, fewer bad loans

05/06/2021 | 01:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of ING bank is pictured at the entrance of the group's main office in Brussels

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, reported better- than-expected first quarter net profit of 1.01 billion euros on Thursday, saying it had good fee income and fewer bad loans than a year ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said that with much of Europe still in lockdown, the pandemic was still the main threat to customers' outlook.

"We remain cautious and are taking into account expected delays in credit losses," Van Rijswijk said in a statement.

Analysts had seen net profit for the three months ended March 31 at 813 million euros ($976 million), according to Refinitiv data. In the year earlier period, ING had profit of 670 million euros.

Provisions for bad loans fell to 223 million euros from 661 million euros in the same period a year ago.

ING said net core lending increased by 17.8 billion euros in the quarter, with its wholesale banking arm accounting for 15.1 billion, and the rest mostly from retail mortgage loans.

Among key metrics, the bank's net interest margin shrank to 1.41% from 1.51% a year ago, reflecting the higher cost of customer deposits and worse lending terms.

Its cost-to-income ratio grew to 64.1% from 62.8% as it incurred extra costs to close some retail branch offices in the Netherlands and exited retail banking in the Czech Republic.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 827 M 21 396 M 21 396 M
Net income 2021 3 863 M 4 637 M 4 637 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 7,25%
Capitalization 42 422 M 50 915 M 50 917 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 55 963
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,52 €
Last Close Price 10,87 €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus Van Kemenade Chief Information Officer
Roel Louwhoff Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.42.23%50 915
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.96%471 432
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-30.09%367 167
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%351 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%269 190
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 640