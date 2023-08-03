  1. Markets
Security INGA

ING GROEP N.V.

Equities INGA NL0011821202

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:52 2023-08-03 am EDT Intraday chart for ING Groep N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.26 EUR +1.53% +0.35% +16.44%
07:36pm ING GROUP : An excellent Q2 built on continued deposit margin momentum Alphavalue
ING GROUP : An excellent Q2 built on continued deposit margin momentum

Today at 01:36 pm

Latest news about ING Groep N.V.

ING GROUP : An excellent Q2 built on continued deposit margin momentum Alphavalue
Trending: ING Groep Beats Profit Consensus on High Interest Rates DJ
ING Groep N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing: Investors Brace for Another BOE Rate Rise DJ
ING GROEP N.V. : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag RE
Transcript : ING Groep N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
ING Groep Net Profit Beat Views On Interest Income Boost DJ
ING Groep Posts Higher H1 Net Result, Total Income MT
Transcript : ING Groep N.V., Q2 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
South Korea's Consumer Inflation Cools to 25-Month Low in July, Missing Estimates MT
CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's manufacturing downturn remains deep in July RE
Stress test: Supervisor sees EU banks prepared for severe crisis DP
Bank of Japan Holds Rates, Adjusts Bond Purchases Amid Economic Uncertainties MT
ING Appoints New Chief Technology Officer MT
ING Announces Executive Changes CI
Rupee to weaken after dollar jumps on upbeat US data, dovish ECB RE
Rupee to rise post what is seen as Fed's last rate hike RE
Dollar's decline throws spotlight on battered commodity currencies RE
South Korea’s Q2 GDP Growth Speeds Up, Tops Expectations MT
UK Export Finance Provides EUR781 Million Facility for Electric Railway in Turkey MT
Rupee holds above 82/dollar, warily looks at signs of RBI intervention RE
India rupee, bond yields to take cues from Fed decision, guidance RE
ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies MD

Chart ING Groep N.V.

Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. is the leading financial services group in Benelux. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (84%). Revenues breaks down by country between the Netherlands (32.3%), Belgium (18.6%), Germany (18.6%) and other (30.5%); - corporate banking (31%); - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 640.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 635.5 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
03:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for ING Groep N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
13.06EUR
Average target price
15.80EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.97%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.
Chart Analysis ING Groep N.V.
+16.44% 51 416 M $
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd.
+0.67% 51 394 M $
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Westpac Banking Corporation
-6.21% 50 433 M $
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
-15.62% 53 528 M $
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
+22.50% 49 200 M $
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Chart Analysis Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
+13.88% 54 321 M $
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Chart Analysis PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
+15.38% 56 622 M $
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis National Australia Bank Limited
-7.09% 57 640 M $
BBVA
Chart Analysis BBVA
+21.97% 44 830 M $
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Chart Analysis The Bank of Nova Scotia
-3.21% 58 156 M $
Other Banks
