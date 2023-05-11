Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:37:54 2023-05-11 am EDT
11.47 EUR   +3.69%
05:25aING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:07aIng : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aING Launches EUR1.5 Billion Buyback as 1Q Results Beat Views -- Update
DJ
ING Launches EUR1.5 Billion Buyback as 1Q Results Beat Views -- Update

05/11/2023 | 05:07am EDT
By Elena Vardon


ING Groep topped expectations on Thursday as it reported first-quarter earnings boosted by interest rates and lower provisions, and launched a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.65 billion) share buyback.

Shares in Amsterdam were up 3.9% at 0835 GMT at EUR11.50.

The Dutch bank said it sees the benefits from high interest rates continuing throughout the year and backed its total income growth target of more than 10% in 2023

Total income for the three months to March 31 came in 21% ahead of the previous year at EUR5.57 billion, beating consensus estimates of EUR5.20 billion. This included EUR4.01 billion in net interest income--the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay clients for deposits--against consensus of EUR3.93 billion. Its fee and commission income slipped 4% to EUR896 million on lower fees from investment products

It posted a net profit of EUR1.59 billion for the quarter compared with EUR429 million a year earlier and exceeding expectations of EUR1.11 billion taken from a company-compiled consensus.

The lender booked a lighter addition to loan loss provisions at EUR152 million, while consensus had the figure at EUR430 million.

ING's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--was 14.8% at the end of the period, from 14.5% a quarter earlier, and consensus of 14.3%, it said.

"Quarter-on-quarter, the inflationary effects were less pronounced, but we will keep a close eye on expenses to stay competitive. Risk costs were modest, reflecting the quality of our loan book and including some releases from earlier provisions," Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said, pointing to a EUR118 provision release for its Russia-related portfolio


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 0506ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ING GROEP N.V. 3.69% 11.47 Real-time Quote.-2.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.05% 75.3012 Delayed Quote.8.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 20 919 M 22 963 M 22 963 M
Net income 2023 5 336 M 5 857 M 5 857 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,31x
Yield 2023 7,53%
Capitalization 40 000 M 43 908 M 43 908 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 57 569
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,06 €
Average target price 15,17 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-2.86%43 908
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 629
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.68%256 325
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%220 427
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.91%180 454
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%174 806
