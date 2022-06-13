Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:19 2022-06-13 am EDT
9.455 EUR   -3.04%
02:47aDutch bank ING targets annual income growth of 3% for 2022-2025
RE
02:39aING Revises Growth 2022-2025 Targets; Expects Annual Average Fee Income Growth of 5%-10%
DJ
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Total deck
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ING Revises Growth 2022-2025 Targets; Expects Annual Average Fee Income Growth of 5%-10%

06/13/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


ING Bank NV said Monday that it expects total income growth to increase an average of 3% a year, as it updated its targets for the period between 2022 and 2025.

The Dutch multinational bank said it is targeting annual average fee income growth of between 5% and 10%.

It also expects a common equity Tier 1 ratio--the comparison of the bank's capital against its assets--of around 12.5%, and a return on equity of 12%, ING said.

"In addition to these financial targets, we have set a target for our commitment to support our wholesale banking clients in their green transition and commit to mobilize 125 billion euros ($131.47 billion) of sustainable finance per annum by 2025," Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 0238ET

All news about ING GROEP N.V.
02:47aDutch bank ING targets annual income growth of 3% for 2022-2025
RE
02:39aING Revises Growth 2022-2025 Targets; Expects Annual Average Fee Income Growth of 5%-10..
DJ
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Total deck
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Chief Executive Officer
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Tech & Operations
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Retail Banking
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Wholesale Banking
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Chief Risk Officer
PU
02:13aING INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:01aING to host Investor Update 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 642 M 19 617 M 19 617 M
Net income 2022 3 980 M 4 188 M 4 188 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 36 637 M 38 553 M 38 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,75 €
Average target price 13,04 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-20.35%38 553
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965