ING announced today that, as part of its €2.5 billion share buyback program announced on November 2, 2023, the company bought back 22450729 shares during the week of December 4 to 8, 2023.



The shares were bought back at an average price of E13.20 for a total amount of E296,374,674.37.



In accordance with the purpose of ING's capital reduction program, the total number of shares repurchased to date under this program is 116,012,841 ordinary shares at an average price of E12.66 for a total amount of E1,468,685,241.75. To date, approximately 58.75% of the maximum total value of the share buyback program has been achieved.



