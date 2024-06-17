ING: financial targets set for 2024-27

Ahead of an investor day scheduled for this Monday in London, ING announces its financial targets for the period 2024-27, 'showing structurally improved profitability and still attractive returns for shareholders'.



Over this period, the Dutch banking institution aims to increase its number of mobile core customers by one million a year, and expects total income to grow by 4-5% annually.



For 2027, it expects fee income of five billion euros, a cost/income ratio of 52-54% and a return on equity of 14%. Its CET1 ratio target of around 12.5% by the end of 2025 is reaffirmed, and will be periodically reviewed.



Regarding its environmental policy, ING will continue to drive its portfolio towards carbon neutrality by 2050, and updates its target for sustainable volume mobilized to 150 billion euros a year by 2027.



