ING: financial targets set for 2024-27
Over this period, the Dutch banking institution aims to increase its number of mobile core customers by one million a year, and expects total income to grow by 4-5% annually.
For 2027, it expects fee income of five billion euros, a cost/income ratio of 52-54% and a return on equity of 14%. Its CET1 ratio target of around 12.5% by the end of 2025 is reaffirmed, and will be periodically reviewed.
Regarding its environmental policy, ING will continue to drive its portfolio towards carbon neutrality by 2050, and updates its target for sustainable volume mobilized to 150 billion euros a year by 2027.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction