ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

AMSTERDAM, May 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the
largest Dutch bank, reported on Friday a worse-than-expected
quarterly net income of 429 million euros ($452 million),
including a surge in provisions for bad loans due to its
exposure in Russia and Ukraine.
Analysts had forecast first-quarter net income at 679
million euros, according to Refinitiv data, while ING reported a
net income of 1.01 billion euros in the year-ago period.
"Net additions to loan loss provisions were 987 million
euros," the company said. "The geopolitical situation, with the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, had a significant impact on the
risk costs in this quarter, with 834 million euros of risk costs
associated with our Russia-related exposure."
In March, ING had disclosed that it had around 700 million
euros in loans affected by sanctions on Russian entities and
individuals.
In addition, the company had said it had 5.3 billion euros
in loans to Russian borrowers, representing about 0.9% of its
total group loan book.
In an update on Friday, the company said it had earmarked
2.5 billion euros in capital in all "to cover for expected and
unexpected losses on our Russia-related exposure."
"This consists of the aforementioned 0.8 billion euros of
loan loss provisions and €1.7 billion of (capital put aside) on
13.3 billion euros of total credit risk weighted assets on
Russia-related exposure."
Outside the Russian impact, the company's results were
lacklustre, with income down 2.2% at 4.6 billion euros, mostly
due to less money from the European Central Bank's long-term
lending programme, where ING borrows at a negative rate.
The company's loan book grew slightly, as retail lending
grew 5.6 billion euros, mostly for mortgages in Germany,
Australia and Spain, while wholesale lending declined 5.2
billion euros.
Fees and commissions increased 9.3% to 933 million euros.
Shares closed at 9.14 euros on Thursday, down 25% in the
year-to-date.
($1 = 0.9498 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)