  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/05 11:37:20 am EDT
9.135 EUR   +0.37%
01:56aING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings
RE
01:47aING Groep 1Q Hurt by Provisions; Plans to Return EUR1.25 Billion to Holders
DJ
01:24aDutch Lender ING's Q1 Profit Sinks 57% Amid Higher Risk Costs, Impairment On Thai Arm
MT
ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

05/06/2022 | 01:56am EDT
A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, May 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, reported on Friday a worse-than-expected quarterly net income of 429 million euros ($452 million), including a surge in provisions for bad loans due to its exposure in Russia and Ukraine.

Analysts had forecast first-quarter net income at 679 million euros, according to Refinitiv data, while ING reported a net income of 1.01 billion euros in the year-ago period.

"Net additions to loan loss provisions were 987 million euros," the company said. "The geopolitical situation, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, had a significant impact on the risk costs in this quarter, with 834 million euros of risk costs associated with our Russia-related exposure."

In March, ING had disclosed that it had around 700 million euros in loans affected by sanctions on Russian entities and individuals.

In addition, the company had said it had 5.3 billion euros in loans to Russian borrowers, representing about 0.9% of its total group loan book.

In an update on Friday, the company said it had earmarked 2.5 billion euros in capital in all "to cover for expected and unexpected losses on our Russia-related exposure."

"This consists of the aforementioned 0.8 billion euros of loan loss provisions and €1.7 billion of (capital put aside) on 13.3 billion euros of total credit risk weighted assets on Russia-related exposure."

Outside the Russian impact, the company's results were lacklustre, with income down 2.2% at 4.6 billion euros, mostly due to less money from the European Central Bank's long-term lending programme, where ING borrows at a negative rate.

The company's loan book grew slightly, as retail lending grew 5.6 billion euros, mostly for mortgages in Germany, Australia and Spain, while wholesale lending declined 5.2 billion euros.

Fees and commissions increased 9.3% to 933 million euros.

Shares closed at 9.14 euros on Thursday, down 25% in the year-to-date.

($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 328 M 19 254 M 19 254 M
Net income 2022 3 994 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 6,10%
Capitalization 34 410 M 36 149 M 36 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,14 €
Average target price 13,11 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-25.38%36 149
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.73%373 299
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.62%311 157
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%247 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%182 182
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.71%174 280