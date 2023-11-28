ING: one third of share buyback program completed

November 28, 2023 at 08:20 am EST Share

Dutch bank ING has announced that it bought back 23,143,452 shares during the week of November 20 to 24 inclusive, as part of its 2.5 billion euro share buyback program.



These shares were bought back at an average price of 12.68 euros, for a total amount of over 293.4 million euros. To date, ING has disbursed almost 881.3 million euros, i.e. around 35.25% of the total maximum value of its share buyback program.



For the record, this program, announced on November 2, is due to end on April 19, 2024 at the latest. According to ING, it 'represents a further step in the convergence of its CET1 ratio towards its target of around 12.5%'.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.