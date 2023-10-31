By Ian Walker

ING Groep said that Gorkem Koseoglu will step down from the banking management board following differing views over his leadership role within the group after just two months in the role.

The Dutch bank said Tuesday that Koseoglu--who is also chief technology officer--will step down from both positions on Wednesday following talks between him and the company. He was appointed to the banking management board on Sept. 1 and has been working for ING for almost 12 years.

"His departure follows mutual discussions on different views regarding the expectations about his leadership role within ING," the bank said.

ING said that Marnix van Stiphout will take over the additional responsibilities as chief technology officer on an ad interim basis.

