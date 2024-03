ING: share buyback program finalized

March 06, 2024 at 02:58 am EST Share

ING announces that it has finalized its share buyback program, which began on March 4 and was due to end on March 8 at the latest, to meet obligations arising from stock-based compensation plans.



The total number of shares repurchased by the Dutch bank under this program amounts to 3,318,806 ordinary shares at an average price of 12.99 euros, for a total consideration of 43.1 million euros.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.