    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:24:27 2023-03-17 pm EDT
10.59 EUR   -3.71%
12:04pPolish watchdog advises banks against dividends until EU court verdict
RE
11:09aFinancial Stocks Burden European Equities Again Friday Trading
MT
09:04aCredit Suisse Shares Resume Fall Despite Swiss National Bank Lifeline
DJ
Polish watchdog advises banks against dividends until EU court verdict

03/17/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The judges meeting room is seen at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) recommended some banks should withhold dividend payouts for 2022, until a final verdict from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Swiss franc mortgages.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out mortgages in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to benefit from low interest rates, but then faced ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

Many mortgage-holders took banks to court. While some have reached settlements, the Polish regulator has said long-running legal action could cost the country's banks 100 billion zlotys ($22.65 billion).

KNF sent the recommendation on Friday to PKO BP, Santander Bank Polska, and INB Bank Slaski, the banks said, even though, the watchdog confirmed that they met requirements for 2022 dividend payouts.

The Polish unit of Netherlands-based ING Groep said its management recommended withholding dividend payment, and to present the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) a proposition to allocate 513.9 million zlotys to reserve capital intended for dividend payouts.

It said the aim was to maintain capital security until the bank can confirm the scale of potential risks.

Should no significant risk materialise, it said in a statement management would consider paying an advance on the 2023 dividend.

Even after the CJEU's verdict, which is expected this year, Poland's KNF advised against paying out dividends without prior consultation with it.

KNF said the banks should also consult it before carrying out operations beyond standard business if they could lower funds, including the potential pay out of dividends from previous years' retained earnings, or buybacks of their own shares.

($1 = 4.4203 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Translation by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (EUR/PLN) 0.09% 4.69988 Delayed Quote.0.29%
ING BANK SLASKI S.A. 0.89% 159.2 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
ING GROEP N.V. -3.71% 10.592 Real-time Quote.-3.41%
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. -2.72% 26.46 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. -2.73% 270.6 Delayed Quote.7.25%
US DOLLAR / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (USD/PLN) -0.15% 4.4095 Delayed Quote.1.49%
Financials
Sales 2023 20 946 M 22 235 M 22 235 M
Net income 2023 5 307 M 5 633 M 5 633 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,31x
Yield 2023 7,72%
Capitalization 39 776 M 42 225 M 42 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 57 569
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,00 €
Average target price 15,20 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-3.41%42 225
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440