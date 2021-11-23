Log in
Ingenia Communities : Application for quotation of securities - INA

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

INA

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED

15,205,247

24/11/2021

SECURITIES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

other

Ingenia Communities Holdings Limited ACN 154 444 925;

Ingenia Communities Management Trust ARSN 122 928

410; Ingenia Communities Fund ARSN 107 459 576

1.3

ASX issuer code

INA

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 09:43

New - Proposed issue of securities - INA

An accelerated offer (retail)

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Retail Securities

ASX +security code and description

INA : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Issue date

use

24/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,205,247

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 6.12000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingenia Communities Group published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
