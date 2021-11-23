Ingenia Communities : Application for quotation of securities - INA
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 24, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
INA
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED
15,205,247
24/11/2021
SECURITIES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
other
Ingenia Communities Holdings Limited ACN 154 444 925;
Ingenia Communities Management Trust ARSN 122 928
410; Ingenia Communities Fund ARSN 107 459 576
1.3
ASX issuer code
INA
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
01-Nov-2021 09:43
New - Proposed issue of securities - INA
An accelerated offer (retail)
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Retail Securities
only
ASX +security code and description
INA : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Issue date
use
24/11/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
15,205,247
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 6.12000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Disclaimer
Ingenia Communities Group published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
