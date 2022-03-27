Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ingenia Communities Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INA   AU000000INA9

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

(INA)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/28 12:10:00 am EDT
5.22 AUD   +0.58%
03/27INGENIA COMMUNITIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - INA
PU
03/23INGENIA COMMUNITIES : Application for quotation of securities - INA
PU
03/16INGENIA COMMUNITIES : Update - Dividend/Distribution - INA
PU
Ingenia Communities : Notification regarding unquoted securities - INA

03/27/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

Date of this announcement Monday March 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

INAAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

144,336

28/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type other

1.3 ASX issuer code INA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration number

Ingenia Communities Holdings Limited ACN 154 444 925 Ingenia Communities Management Trust ARSN 122 928 410 Ingenia Communities Fund ARSN 107 459 576

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

INAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 28/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://onlinereports.irmau.com/2021/INA/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

144,336

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

INA : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

407,583,264

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

INAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,408,315

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingenia Communities Group published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 347 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 95,0 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net Debt 2022 367 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 2 115 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 6,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ingenia Communities Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,19 AUD
Average target price 6,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Richard Owen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Scott Noble Chief Financial Officer
James Thomas Hazel Non-Executive Chairman
Nicole Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Amanda Heyworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP-16.56%1 588
VONOVIA SE-12.00%36 419
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.89%30 731
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.44%14 429
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-14.47%13 795
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.83%13 121