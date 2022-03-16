Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ingenia Communities Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INA   AU000000INA9

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

(INA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingenia Communities : Update - Dividend/Distribution - INA

03/16/2022 | 06:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

INA - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Provision of DRP issue price

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

other

Ingenia Communities Holdings Limited ACN 154 444 925

Ingenia Communities Management Trust ARSN 122 928

410

Ingenia Communities Fund ARSN 107 459 576

1.3 ASX issuer code

INA

personal

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Provision of DRP issue price

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

22/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

INA

ASX +Security Description

For

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

use only

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

28/2/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

25/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

24/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

For personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05200000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

only

AUD 0.05200000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

use

+security

100.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.05200000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

personal

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

https://www.ingeniacommunities.com.au/investor-centre/distributions-and-tax/

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

Forincome

9.80

declared to be conduit foreign

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
AUD 5.06000
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The arithmetic mean of the daily volume weighted average price of all Stapled Securities sold through a Normal Trade recorded on the ASX for the first 10 Business Days from and including the 3rd Business Day after the Income Distribution Record Date to which the Income Distribution relates.
3/3/2022
Tuesday March 1, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Managed investment trust fund payments
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
24/3/2022
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
16/3/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
2.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

9.105

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

only

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other

9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

use

property

Other income

9.130

Royalties

9.135

NCMI

Excluded from NCMI

personalFor

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingenia Communities Group published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
06:51pINGENIA COMMUNITIES : Update - Dividend/Distribution - INA
PU
03/02Ingenia Communities Group Acquires Three Melbourne-based Lifestyle Communities
MT
03/02Ingenia Communities Group Announces Acquisition of Three Lifestyle Communities in Melbo..
CI
02/25INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21TRANSCRIPT : Ingenia Communities Group, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/21Ingenia Communities Group Declares Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Period Ended De..
CI
02/21Ingenia Communities Group Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/03Ingenia Communities Group Acquires South East Queensland's Partially Developed Oakland ..
MT
02/03Ingenia Communities Group agreed to acquire Lifestyle community in South East Queenslan..
CI
2021Ingenia Communities Group Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 347 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2022 95,0 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net Debt 2022 367 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 2 097 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ingenia Communities Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,16 AUD
Average target price 6,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Richard Owen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Scott Noble Chief Financial Officer
James Thomas Hazel Non-Executive Chairman
Nicole Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Amanda Heyworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP-17.04%1 526
VONOVIA SE-5.69%38 894
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-21.51%25 789
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.84%15 133
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.51%14 151
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.88%12 672