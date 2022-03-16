Ingenia Communities : Update - Dividend/Distribution - INA

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
AUD 5.06000
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The arithmetic mean of the daily volume weighted average price of all Stapled Securities sold through a Normal Trade recorded on the ASX for the first 10 Business Days from and including the 3rd Business Day after the Income Distribution Record Date to which the Income Distribution relates.
3/3/2022
Tuesday March 1, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Managed investment trust fund payments
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
24/3/2022
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
16/3/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
2.0000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
9.105
|
|
Franked distributions from
|
9.120
|
|
trusts
|
|
only
|
Gross cash distribution
|
9.121
|
Interest exempt from
|
9.122
|
withholding
|
|
Capital Gains discount
|
9.124
|
method Non-Taxable
|
|
Australian property
|
|
Capital gains other
|
9.126
|
Non-Taxable Australian
|
|
use
|
property
|
|
Other income
|
9.130
|
Royalties
|
9.135
|
NCMI
|
|
Excluded from NCMI
|
|
personalFor
|
|
|
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
|
|
