Ingenico : and TurnCloud launch their brand new Android solution for retailers in Taiwan

As consumers' payment preferences have changed and broadened, retailers such as Q Square Fashion Plaza (Jing-Jan) and Far Eastern Department Stores are constantly seeking innovative alternatives to provide more touchpoints to customers and accommodate a wide array of payments preferences. This is where Ingenico and TurnCloud leverage and deliver end-to-end bundled solutions to unlock a new world of limitless possibilities.

Both Q Square Fashion Plaza (Jing-Jan) and Far Eastern Department Stores were seeking a solution to elevate customer checkout experience and offer peace of mind to consumers with customer-facing POS terminals rather than traditional cashier facing Electronic Cash Register (ECR). This consumer-facing display, keeping consumers engaged and able to display promotions and loyalty programs while checking out, encourages repeated purchase.

The Ingenico AECR C9 offers a one shop smart cash register and a secure payment terminal that unlocks the full potential of Android ecosystem and cloud solution, with effortless integration of Android or other Ingenico terminals. This all-in-one solution has a full spectrum of connectivity such as Ethernet, USB host, serial and cash drawer as well as wireless.

Additionally, thanks to TurnCloud Android ECR software, the AECR C9 empowers merchants to provide a more personalized experience by accessing the consumer's purchase history and information while fostering brand trust with consumers by ensuring accuracy and reducing accidental purchase.