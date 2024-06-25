Ingenta PCG and the Social History Archive Partner to Provide Libraries with the World's Largest Digital Archive of UK Historical Resources

June 25, 2024Ingenta PCG and the Social History Archive Partner to Provide Libraries with the World's Largest Digital Archive of UK Historical Resources
The Social History Archive, a brand-new resource for academics and researchers has launched, offering access to the largest collection of British and Irish historical resources online.
Catering to a range of academic interests, the digital archive contains over 14 billion records which offer centuries of data and insights. Through access to a diverse range of source material, including newspapers, census returns, crime reports and emigration records, researchers can delve into the people, places and events that have shaped the world.
