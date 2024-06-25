Ingenta PCG and the Social History Archive Partner to Provide Libraries with the World's Largest Digital Archive of UK Historical Resources

June 25, 2024

The Social History Archive, a brand-new resource for academics and researchers has launched, offering access to the largest collection of British and Irish historical resources online.

Catering to a range of academic interests, the digital archive contains over 14 billion records which offer centuries of data and insights. Through access to a diverse range of source material, including newspapers, census returns, crime reports and emigration records, researchers can delve into the people, places and events that have shaped the world.

