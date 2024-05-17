(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Condor Gold PLC - Gold exploration company with operations focused on Nicaragua - Pretax loss narrows 33% to GBP1.7 million in 2023 from GBP2.5 million in 2022. The firm says: "The company remains convinced that the 587 square kilometres La India project is a major gold district with the potential for significant future discoveries. Condor's geologists have identified two major north-northwest-striking mineralised basement feeder zones traversing the project, the 'La India Corridor', which hosts 90% of Condor's gold mineral resource and the 'Andrea Los Limones Corridor'. Numerous geophysics, soil geochemistry and surface rock chips indicate the possibility for further mineralisation along strike."

Ethernity Networks Ltd - Lod, Israel-based supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances - Enters into structured investment deed with New Technology Capital Group LLC. New Tech will invest GBP800,000 into Ethernity, expected next week. Relating to this, Ethernity will issue 40.0 million new shares to New Tech. Ethernity Chief Executive Officer David Levi says: "We have strong confidence in the company's future prospects, anticipating a rise in the company's value as we embark on strategic initiatives."

Fulcrum Metals PLC - mineral explorer in Canada - Says it has been fully engaged in working towards the completion of the sale of its uranium portfolio in Saskatchewan to Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. CEO Ryan Mee says: "Certain steps under that process have, unfortunately, taken longer than anticipated, but we are confident that the acquisition will be completed by the extended back stop date of 15 June 2024."

Ingenta PLC - Oxford, England-based provider of software and services to the publishing industry - Says it intends to release its 2023 results this month, noting that underlying trading performance is expected to be as it announced in January. "Current trading continues to be in line with management expectations, with cash flow ahead of budget and the company on track to deliver a further year of solid progress," Ingenta says.

IQ-AI Ltd - medical services firm - Notes that its subsidiary Imaging Biometrics announces the successful deployment of its software at Insel Gruppe AG in Bern, Switzerland. Imaging Biometrics CEO Michael Schmainda says: "The installation at Insel Gruppe AG allows them full access to our comprehensive suite of applications. We are excited about this collaboration and are committed to supporting Insel Gruppe AG as they set new standards in patient care."

Oracle Power PLC - energy projects developer - Says two drill rigs are contracted to start drilling at the Northern Zone gold project in Western Australia next week. CEO Naheed Memon says: "We have a very large gold exploration target here, which is centred around a large porphyry gold system that has been proven to be over 100 metres in true width."

Pathfinder Minerals PLC - AIM-listed cash shell seeking reverse takeover - Says on Thursday received outstanding balance of GBP30,000 from the subscriber regarding a subscription of around GBP1.3 million. It adds that there is no outstanding balance due from the subscriber.

Sivota PLC - investor in later-stage Israeli technology firms - Says that negotiations with an online technology platform have terminated after the signing of a non-binding term sheet back in January. Back then, Sivota said it intended to raise about GBP250,000 via share placing. With the termination, the signing of a definitive agreement will not proceed. "The company remains committed to exploring further merger & acquisition activity and is evaluating its pipeline opportunities," Sivota says.

Technology Minerals PLC - London-based battery metals and recycling firm - Gives notice to Atlas Capital Market LLC of a draw down of GBP600,000 to be issued on May 30. "Use of the new funds rawn will include continued support of the scale up in operations at Recyclus' lithium-ion plant in Wolverhampton, ahead of the proposed acquisition of the shares not held by the company, as previously announced," the company explains. Technology holds a stake of around 48.35% in Recyclus Group Ltd.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC - London-base property investor - Appoints Akur Ltd to conduct independent review of investment management arrangements. Separately, reports net asset value per share of 114.15 pence as at March 31, up 0.3% from 113.76p at December 31.

UK Oil & Gas PLC - oil and gas with assets in UK and Turkey - Says regarding a funding facility announced in June 2023, principal balance stands at about GBP370,000 of GBP2 million gross first cash sum received.

