We performed a limited assurance engagement, in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised) 'Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information' issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement and consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.

Ingersoll Rand is responsible for preparing the Reports and for the collection and presentation of the information within it, and for the designing, implementing and maintaining of internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Selected Information.

ERM CVS' responsibility is to provide a conclusion to Ingersoll Rand on the agreed scope based on our engagement terms with Ingersoll Rand, the assurance activities performed and exercising our professional judgement.