Independent Limited Assurance Report to Ingersoll Rand Inc.
ERM Certification & Verification Services Incorporated ("ERM CVS") was engaged by Ingersoll Rand Inc. ("Ingersoll Rand") to provide limited assurance in relation to the selected information set out below and presented in the Ingersoll Rand 2024 DJSI Response and 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Reports").
Scope of our assurance engagement
Engagement summary
Whether the 2023 information and data for the following selected indicators are fairly presented in Ingersoll Rand 2024 DJSI Response and 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Reports"), in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting criteria.
DJSI Metrics:
- 1.3.1 Materiality Assessment Process
- 1.7.5 KPIs for Supplier Screening
- Total number of Tier 1 suppliers [#]
- Total number of significant Tier 1 suppliers [#]
- Percentage of total spend on significant Tier 1 suppliers [%]
- Total number of significant suppliers in non-Tier 1 [#]
- Total number of significant suppliers (Tier 1 and non-Tier 1) [#]
- 1.7.6 KPIs for Supplier Assessment and Development
- Total number of suppliers assessed via desk assessments/on-site assessments [#]
- Percentage of significant suppliers assessed [%]
- Number of suppliers assessed with substantial actual/ potential negative impacts [#]
- Percentage of suppliers with substantial actual/potential negative impacts with agreed corrective action/improvement plan [%]
- Number of suppliers with substantial actual/potential negative impacts that were terminated [#]
- Total number of suppliers supported in corrective action plan implementation [#]
- Percentage of suppliers assessed with substantial actual/potential negative impacts supported in corrective action plan implementation [%]
- Total number of suppliers in capacity building programs [#]
- Percentage of significant suppliers in capacity building programs) [%]
- 3.1.4 Gender Pay Indicators
- Average women salary - executive level (base salary only) [$]
- Average men salary - executive level (base salary only) [$]
- Average women salary - executive level (base salary + other cash incentives) [$]
- Average men salary - executive level (base salary + other cash incentives) [$]
- Average women salary - management level (base salary only) [$] o Average men salary - management level (base salary only) [$]
- Average women salary - management level (base salary + other cash incentives) [$]
- Average men salary - management level (base salary + other cash incentives) [$]
- Average women salary - non-management level (base salary only) [$] o Average men salary - non-management level (base salary only) [$]
Our assurance engagement does not extend to information in respect of earlier periods or to any other information included in the Reports.
Reporting period
Reporting criteria
1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023
- Ingersoll Rand's Basis of Reporting and internal reporting guidelines
- Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Handbook 2023
Assurance standard and level of assurance
Respective responsibilities
We performed a limited assurance engagement, in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised) 'Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information' issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.
The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement and consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.
Ingersoll Rand is responsible for preparing the Reports and for the collection and presentation of the information within it, and for the designing, implementing and maintaining of internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Selected Information.
ERM CVS' responsibility is to provide a conclusion to Ingersoll Rand on the agreed scope based on our engagement terms with Ingersoll Rand, the assurance activities performed and exercising our professional judgement.
Our conclusion
Based on our activities, as described below, nothing has come to our attention to indicate that the 2023 data and information for the disclosures listed under 'Scope' above are not fairly presented in the Reports, in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting criteria.
Our assurance activities
Considering the level of assurance and our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the Reports a multi-disciplinary team of sustainability and assurance specialists performed a range of procedures that included, but was not restricted to, the following:
- Evaluating the appropriateness of the reporting criteria for the Reports;
- Interviewing management representatives responsible for managing the selected issues;
- Interviewing relevant staff to understand and evaluate the management systems and processes (including internal review and control processes) used for collecting and reporting the selected disclosures;
- Reviewing a sample of qualitative and quantitative evidence supporting the reported information at corporate level;
- Conducting an analytical review of the year-end data for the selected disclosures which included testing the completeness and mathematical accuracy of the calculations and consolidation in line with the stated reporting boundary;
- Evaluating the calculations and assumptions used;
- Reviewing the presentation of information relevant to the scope of our work in the Reports to ensure consistency with our findings.
The limitations of our engagement
The reliability of the assured information is subject to inherent uncertainties, given the available methods for determining, calculating or estimating the underlying information. It is important to understand our assurance conclusions in this context. Our work was undertaken remotely. We did not undertake source data verification at any operated facilities.
Our independence, integrity and quality control
ERM CVS is an independent certification and verification body accredited by UKAS to ISO 17021:2015. Accordingly we maintain a comprehensive system of quality control, including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Our quality management system is at least as demanding as the relevant sections of ISQM-1 and ISQM-2 (2022).
ERM CVS applies a Code of Conduct and related policies to ensure that its employees maintain integrity, objectivity, professional competence and high ethical standards in their work. Our processes are designed and implemented to ensure that the work we undertake is objective, impartial and free from bias and conflict of interest. Our certified management system covers independence and ethical requirements that are at least as demanding as the relevant sections of the IESBA Code relating to assurance engagements.
ERM CVS has extensive experience in conducting assurance on environmental, social, ethical and health and safety information, systems and processes, and provides no consultancy related services to Ingersoll Rand in any respect.
Heather I. Moore
Partner, Corporate Assurance
Malvern, PA
June 26, 2024
On behalf of:
ERM Certification & Verification Services Incorporated
www.ermcvs.com|post@ermcvs.com
