O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Ingersoll Rand Inc, código ISIN BRI2RSBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,020000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,010768541 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Ingersoll Rand Inc (Company), ISIN BRI2RSBDR009, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,020000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,010768541 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 27/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 27/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 21/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 21/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 22/08/2023 até 23/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 22/08/2023 to 23/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 15:42:08 UTC.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of industrial technological equipment. The group provides compressed air equipment (screw compressors, reciprocating compressors, centrifugal compressors, air dryers, air filters, etc.), pumps, handling equipment, power generators, utility vehicles, golf carts (club cars), etc. Products are sold under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, CompAir, NASH, Thomas and Emco Wheaton brands, among others.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (41.4%), Americas (5.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.8%) and Asia/Pacific (20.9%).