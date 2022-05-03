Log in
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:03:14 pm EDT
45.21 USD   +1.48%
Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/03/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on June 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2022.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 730 M - -
Net income 2022 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 18 093 M 18 093 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,55 $
Average target price 60,73 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Jeffrey Koepke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-27.99%18 093
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.60%51 218
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.16%35 082
FANUC CORPORATION-19.16%29 026
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-31.44%24 872
SANDVIK AB-26.88%23 375