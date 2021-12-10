Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ingersoll Rand : India Celebrates 100 Years

12/10/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ingersoll Rand India Celebrates 100 Years
On Tuesday, December 7, Ingersoll Rand India celebrated its 100 year anniversary. The milestone marks a century of commitment with strong workforce of 1,300 employees across the country.


"As we celebrate 100 years in India, we share our pride in our employees, customers and shareholder achievements," said Enrique Minarro Viseras, senior vice president and general manager, ITS EMEIA & PVS, during a live address from Europe. As a result of their commitment and ownership mindset, we have gathered as a community for a centennial celebration. Things have changed over 100 years, but what remains consistent is our history of making life better. As a stronger company, we deliver more sustainable products, solutions and services, and we continue to build a great future and culture in the company."


Naroda Goes Solar
The centennial celebration was full of festivities. It also included a spotlight on Ingersoll Rand's sustainability initiatives with the launch of a Solar Energy Plant. The solar plant in Naroda, India aims to accelerate its sustainability commitment and reducing dependence on conventional energy by almost 40% with almost 1,800 solar panels installed at the facility, totaling a capacity of 800 kWp. The project is implemented by Mono PERC panels, boosting the facilities performance ratio by 80% and offsetting its carbon footprint by approximately 1,000 tons a year.


"It is a pride moment for us as we reach 100 years in India," said Amar Kaul, vice president and general manager of ITS and Global High Pressure, MEIA. "This is a momentous journey for us given how over the years we have built our reputation on the trust of our customers. During our journey, we always have been focused on understanding the market, providing quality products and being futuristic in its customer commitment. We'll continue our commitment and ensure our customer's success and help make life better for the communities within we operate. Successful installation and commissioning of solar plant at Naroda, India facility is another feat to our transformation journey towards our commitment for sustainability."

Ingersoll Rand India has focused on continuous innovation and deployment of advancing technologies across various capacities and related services, as well as complete machines and spare parts. Over the past century, Ingersoll Rand India has proudly served and supplied mission critical industries, energy and medical products. Their work preforms in the most complex and harsh conditions.

Congratulations and thanks to the India leaders and employees for their remarkable journey! Share your congratulations with our IR India team on Ingersoll Rand's LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
01:12pINGERSOLL RAND : India Celebrates 100 Years
PU
09:36aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Ingersoll Rand PT to $66 From $67, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/06Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Ingersoll Rand to $70 From $63, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
12/01Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of Tuthill Pump Group
BU
12/01BOLD ASPIRATIONS : The Power of Values on Growth and Success
PU
12/01INGERSOLL RAND INC. (NYSE : IR) completed the acquisition of Assets of Tuthill Pump Group ..
CI
11/22NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/19INGERSOLL RAND : 2021 Investor Day
PU
11/19Credit Suisse Lifts Ingersoll Rand's PT to $62 From $59, Analyst Day Lays Out Plan to A..
MT
11/19INGERSOLL RAND : Compliance and Ethics Program Wins Big
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 188 M - -
Net income 2021 457 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,3x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 24 422 M 24 422 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,92 $
Average target price 65,80 $
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Gary D. Forsee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.34.71%24 422
ATLAS COPCO AB40.68%75 454
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.85%40 909
FANUC CORPORATION-3.39%40 639
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED51.36%40 120
SANDVIK AB17.44%32 631