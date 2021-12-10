Ingersoll Rand India Celebrates 100 Years

On Tuesday, December 7, Ingersoll Rand India celebrated its 100 year anniversary. The milestone marks a century of commitment with strong workforce of 1,300 employees across the country.









"As we celebrate 100 years in India, we share our pride in our employees, customers and shareholder achievements," said Enrique Minarro Viseras, senior vice president and general manager, ITS EMEIA & PVS, during a live address from Europe. As a result of their commitment and ownership mindset, we have gathered as a community for a centennial celebration. Things have changed over 100 years, but what remains consistent is our history of making life better. As a stronger company, we deliver more sustainable products, solutions and services, and we continue to build a great future and culture in the company."









Naroda Goes Solar

The centennial celebration was full of festivities. It also included a spotlight on Ingersoll Rand's sustainability initiatives with the launch of a Solar Energy Plant. The solar plant in Naroda, India aims to accelerate its sustainability commitment and reducing dependence on conventional energy by almost 40% with almost 1,800 solar panels installed at the facility, totaling a capacity of 800 kWp. The project is implemented by Mono PERC panels, boosting the facilities performance ratio by 80% and offsetting its carbon footprint by approximately 1,000 tons a year.









"It is a pride moment for us as we reach 100 years in India," said Amar Kaul, vice president and general manager of ITS and Global High Pressure, MEIA. "This is a momentous journey for us given how over the years we have built our reputation on the trust of our customers. During our journey, we always have been focused on understanding the market, providing quality products and being futuristic in its customer commitment. We'll continue our commitment and ensure our customer's success and help make life better for the communities within we operate. Successful installation and commissioning of solar plant at Naroda, India facility is another feat to our transformation journey towards our commitment for sustainability."





Ingersoll Rand India has focused on continuous innovation and deployment of advancing technologies across various capacities and related services, as well as complete machines and spare parts. Over the past century, Ingersoll Rand India has proudly served and supplied mission critical industries, energy and medical products. Their work preforms in the most complex and harsh conditions.



