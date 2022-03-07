Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingersoll Rand : Joins Department of Energy's Inaugural Better Climate Challenge

03/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingersoll Rand is one of 80 organizations across the U.S. economy to join the DOE's Better Climate Challenge. If all organizations in the commercial, public and industrial sectors reduced their U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, it would save nearly 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2e annually, more than the emissions from every home in the country.

The Better Climate Challenge builds on over a decade of DOE experience through the Better Buildings Initiative. Through Better Buildings, DOE partners with public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving billions of dollars on energy bills, reducing emissions and creating thousands of jobs. To date, more than 950 Better Buildings partners have shared their innovative approaches and strategies for adopting energy efficient technologies.

Watch highlights from the event, visit the Better Climate Challenge website or continue the coverage with Forbe's recent article on the Challenge to learn more.

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
10:00aINGERSOLL RAND : Joins Department of Energy's Inaugural Better Climate Challenge
PU
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Ingersoll Rand Inc. Presents at DbAccess ESG Conference, Mar-02-2022 01:30 PM
CI
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Ingersoll Rand Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference 2022, Feb-..
CI
02/28INSIDER SELL : Ingersoll Rand
MT
02/25INGERSOLL RAND INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/25INGERSOLL RAND : Inclusion Group Leads Black History Month Celebrations
PU
02/25Credit Suisse Lowers Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $60 from $62, Keeps Neutral Ratin..
MT
02/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $58 From $65, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Ingersoll Rand Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23Ingersoll Rand Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 756 M - -
Net income 2022 633 M - -
Net Debt 2022 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 18 901 M 18 901 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float -
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,33 $
Average target price 64,80 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Jeffrey Koepke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-25.12%18 901
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.15%53 986
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.77%36 468
FANUC CORPORATION-16.32%34 112
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-16.43%30 450
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-14.29%24 669