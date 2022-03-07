Ingersoll Rand : Joins Department of Energy's Inaugural Better Climate Challenge

Ingersoll Rand is one of 80 organizations across the U.S. economy to join the DOE's Better Climate Challenge. If all organizations in the commercial, public and industrial sectors reduced their U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, it would save nearly 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2e annually, more than the emissions from every home in the country.

The Better Climate Challenge builds on over a decade of DOE experience through the Better Buildings Initiative. Through Better Buildings, DOE partners with public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving billions of dollars on energy bills, reducing emissions and creating thousands of jobs. To date, more than 950 Better Buildings partners have shared their innovative approaches and strategies for adopting energy efficient technologies.

