Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ingersoll Rand : Milton Roy Europe Employees Hold Cycle Event to Help Make Life Better

09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employee Engagement in Action

The event was organized by the Milton Roy Europe Engagement Team, a cross-functional team of 10 employees. The team facilitates numerous activities, such as a book exchange program, live and virtual exercise sessions with a sports coach, and more.

'Being part of the Engagement team allows creating invaluable connections while going beyond our daily tasks,' said Vanessa Levasseur, Quality and EHS coordinator and member of the organizing team. 'Seeing the attendees' enthusiasm, the team's name really take on its full meaning of driving teamwork!'

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
07:02aINGERSOLL RAND : Milton Roy Europe Employees Hold Cycle Event to Help Make Life ..
PU
09/02INGERSOLL RAND : to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18
BU
09/01INGERSOLL RAND : Capital Allocation Strategy Update
PU
09/01INGERSOLL RAND : Elects to Not Participate in SPX FLOW Strategic Alternatives Pr..
BU
09/01INGERSOLL RAND : Enhances Comprehensive Capital Allocation Strategy Anchored by ..
BU
09/01INGERSOLL RAND INC. (NYSE : IR) announces an Equity Buyback for $750 million wor..
CI
09/01INGERSOLL RAND : Completes Acquisition of Seepex GmbH
BU
09/01INGERSOLL RAND INC. (NYSE : IR) completed the acquisition of SEEPEX GmbH.
CI
09/01Ingersoll Rand Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/31INGERSOLL RAND : to Participate at Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna (Virtual) Co..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 096 M - -
Net income 2021 393 M - -
Net Debt 2021 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,0x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 22 600 M 22 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,79 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.20.93%22 600
ATLAS COPCO AB41.25%80 275
FANUC CORPORATION-2.54%43 101
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED55.06%40 474
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.91%38 069
SANDVIK AB9.94%32 352