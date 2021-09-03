Ingersoll Rand : Milton Roy Europe Employees Hold Cycle Event to Help Make Life Better

Employee Engagement in Action

The event was organized by the Milton Roy Europe Engagement Team, a cross-functional team of 10 employees. The team facilitates numerous activities, such as a book exchange program, live and virtual exercise sessions with a sports coach, and more.

'Being part of the Engagement team allows creating invaluable connections while going beyond our daily tasks,' said Vanessa Levasseur, Quality and EHS coordinator and member of the organizing team. 'Seeing the attendees' enthusiasm, the team's name really take on its full meaning of driving teamwork!'