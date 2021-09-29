Ingersoll Rand : OMI Team Honors Former Colleague

The purpose of the event was to remember Sergio and to give back to C.I.S.I., the organization which allowed OMI to get to know Sergio and to be friends and teammates with him. Several dozen people were present with custom designed t-shirts for the event to show the spirit of friendship that linked Sergio and OMI. In attendance were Sergio's associates, friends, relatives and his parents, Dina and Giorgio.

The event, "MAI MOLAR" took place between San Pier d'Isonzo and Fogliano. The group departed from the football field where Sergio had scored several goals during amateur OMI matches for other fundraisers and finished the run at the OMI facility. Sergio, a music lover, was also remembered by a local group that he was a fan of with a musical dedication to his "MAI MOLAR" motto at an event in Monfalcone, a town near the Fogliano site.

As the group finished its run, the participants all gathered, looked up to the sky and shouted, "MAI MOLAR," followed by a loud applause. They were all sure that Sergio was looking down on them.

The event raised approximately 1100 € ($1289.21) which will go directly to C.I.S.I. of Gradisca d'Isonzo. On Monday, October 4, 2021, a delegation of OMI will visit C.I.S.I. to deliver the cash collected at the "MAI MOLAR" event. Several people have contributed over time in support of C.I.S.I.