    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
Ingersoll Rand : OMI Team Honors Former Colleague

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
The purpose of the event was to remember Sergio and to give back to C.I.S.I., the organization which allowed OMI to get to know Sergio and to be friends and teammates with him. Several dozen people were present with custom designed t-shirts for the event to show the spirit of friendship that linked Sergio and OMI. In attendance were Sergio's associates, friends, relatives and his parents, Dina and Giorgio.

The event, "MAI MOLAR" took place between San Pier d'Isonzo and Fogliano. The group departed from the football field where Sergio had scored several goals during amateur OMI matches for other fundraisers and finished the run at the OMI facility. Sergio, a music lover, was also remembered by a local group that he was a fan of with a musical dedication to his "MAI MOLAR" motto at an event in Monfalcone, a town near the Fogliano site.

As the group finished its run, the participants all gathered, looked up to the sky and shouted, "MAI MOLAR," followed by a loud applause. They were all sure that Sergio was looking down on them.

The event raised approximately 1100 € ($1289.21) which will go directly to C.I.S.I. of Gradisca d'Isonzo. On Monday, October 4, 2021, a delegation of OMI will visit C.I.S.I. to deliver the cash collected at the "MAI MOLAR" event. Several people have contributed over time in support of C.I.S.I.

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 098 M - -
Net income 2021 427 M - -
Net Debt 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,4x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 21 663 M 21 663 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,56 $
Average target price 59,57 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.15.92%21 663
ATLAS COPCO AB26.81%70 954
FANUC CORPORATION-0.12%43 643
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.84%36 918
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED38.34%36 050
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.1.68%29 587