Ingersoll Rand : Parma Italy Goes Solar!

As part of our commitment to Operate Sustainably, Ingersoll Rand has finalized the installation of photovoltaic panels at our plant in Parma, Italy. From now on, a large part of Parma's energy will come from a clean and renewable source, solar and photoelectric energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and promote more environmentally friendly production.

The Industrial Technologies and Services (ITS) EMEIA plant in Parma has more than 210 employees and produces a range of Robox blowers, blowing units, screws, pumps, vacuum assemblies and centrifugal pumps. The Parma plant is able to offer engineered-to-order customizations to our products, allowing Ingersoll Rand to cater to its clients' needs and engineer solutions within the ever-evolving world of purification and air treatment.