Ingersoll Rand : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation by Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the "Company" or "Ingersoll Rand") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "on track to" "will continue," "will likely result," "guidance" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the impact on the Company's business, suppliers and customers and global economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, including business disruptions caused by government restrictions; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions;

actions by third parties, including government agencies; (11) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, pandemic, geopolitical tensions or other events outside of our control; (12) the timing, manner and volume of repurchases of common stock pursuant to our share repurchase program; and (13) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to supplement, and not substitute, the financial information provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods is set forth in the appendix to this presentation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions-related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.