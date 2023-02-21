Advanced search
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:33 2023-02-17 pm EST
57.58 USD   +0.33%
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3-
DJ
06:26aIngersoll : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23aIngersoll Rand's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Grow; Provides 2023 Outlook
MT
Ingersoll Rand : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/21/2023
Q4 AND FULL YEAR

2022 EARNINGS

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation by Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the "Company" or "Ingersoll Rand") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "on track to" "will continue," "will likely result," "guidance" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the impact on the Company's business, suppliers and customers and global economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, including business disruptions caused by government restrictions; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions;

  1. actions by third parties, including government agencies; (11) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, pandemic, geopolitical tensions or other events outside of our control; (12) the timing, manner and volume of repurchases of common stock pursuant to our share repurchase program; and (13) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to supplement, and not substitute, the financial information provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods is set forth in the appendix to this presentation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions-related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

2

We are a

Premier industrial company with iconic brands and market-leadingpositions

Continuing to Exceed Our Commitments

1

Our Economic Engine continues to deliver on

our Investor Day commitments - on track to

meet our 2025 targets

Leading Sustainably

2

Named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability

World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index

Leveraging IRX to Execute in 2023

3

Expecting to deliver double digit Adjusted

EBITDA growth

3

Our Economic Growth Engine

Continues to Deliver Compounding Annual Results

Digitization

Sustainability and

Efficiency

Quality of Life

Megatrends

Demand Generation

Industrial Internet

of Things (IIoT)

Product / Service

Innovation

Organic Growth

Enablers

Product &

Service M&A

Enabling Technology

Investments

Inorganic Growth

Enablers

Quality of

Earnings

(Price/AMT)

i2V

Margin Growth

Enablers

Our Competitive

Differentiator

High Performance

Execution

Process

Double-digit

Earnings Growth

High Teens

FCF Margin

Premier Growth

Compounder

Inorganic Revenue Growth

Results

Reported

Organic Revenue

In Year

Annualized

Adj. EBITDA1

Revenue Growth

Growth1

Growth

Growth

Margin Expansion

2021

19%

12%

4%

6%

160 bps

2022

15%

16%

4%

5%

120 bps

IDMs2

Per Week

~275

~300

Adj. EPS1

FCF

Growth

Margin1,3

63% 16%4

13% 13%

1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix). 2 IDM defined as Impact Daily Management. 3 Free cash flow margin defined as Free Cash Flow / Revenue. 4 Represents Adjusted Free Cash Flow for 2021 (definitions and/or reconciliations in 4 appendix).

Organic Growth

Year In Review

Digitization

Sustainability & Efficiency

+11%

YoY Organic Order Growth

+16%

YoY Organic Revenue Growth1

+17%

Aftermarket Revenue Growth

(excluding FX)

120 bps

of Adj. EBITDA Margin Expansion1

  • Delivered 19% of revenue from IIoT-ready products and services in FY 2022, beating 2022 and 2023 targets announced during our 2021 Investor Day
  • Formalized global IR-Digital team consisting of 19 engineers, 5 PhDs and experts in machine learning, IIoT, controls, e- commerce, digital business models

IIoT Enabled Revenue as a % of Total Revenue

19%

14%

10%

13%

6%

2020

2021

2022

2022 goal achieved in 2021; 2023 goal achieved in 2022

Actual revenue from IIoT-ready products and services Investor day targets for IIoT-ready products and services

  • Selected to provide critical technologies for a $4.5B large scale carbon capture and storage project across five Midwestern US states to begin operating in 2024
  • 34 centrifugal blowers (Hoffman & Lamson) valued at >$14M will be used to pressurize CO2 from multiple ethanol production sites for transfer via pipeline to underground sequestration site in North Dakota
  • IR received the first order for 18 units in Q3 2022 and the balance of units will book in 2023; all units to be delivered in late 2023 to early 2024

5 1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix).

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
