  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/01 12:42:44 pm EDT
51.25 USD   +1.79%
12:18pINGERSOLL RAND : Parma Italy Goes Solar!
PU
12:18pINGERSOLL RAND : Recognized as Manufacturing Awards 2022 Winner
PU
03/18Ingersoll Rand Commits $1 Million in Ukraine Humanitarian Aid
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingersoll Rand : Recognized as Manufacturing Awards 2022 Winner

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
More Ingersoll Rand Sustainability Achievements

Ingersoll Rand's ESG commitments continue to gain wide recognition. In addition to the Manufacturing Leadership Award, recent achievements also include:

  • Industry Mover Award by S&P Global - Renowned recognition as a world leader in sustainability, ranking within the top 15% of its industry. Ingersoll Rand also earned its first listing in S&P Global's annual Sustainability Yearbook, joining the listing of the world's most sustainable companies.
  • Best Compliance and Ethics Program Award (large cap) by Corporate Secretary - This prestigious accolade recognizes the company for its integration of good governance principles across all disciplines and a truly non-silo approach to achieving an ethical governance environment.
  • Department of Energy's Inaugural Better Climate Challenge - Ingersoll Rand joined the United States' Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge, a partnership among business leaders to drive environmental change and share replicable pathways to decarbonization.
Operate Sustainably
is a strategic imperative at Ingersoll Rand, deeply integrated in all functions of its people, products and processes. Sustainability is strategic and the company's commitment to the planet is woven throughout all decision-making and areas of focus. Minimizing pollution, reducing water consumption, conserving energy and undertaking Net Zero initiatives are engrained in Ingersoll Rand's purpose: To make life better for employees, customers, stockholders, neighbors and our shared planet.

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 756 M - -
Net income 2022 556 M - -
Net Debt 2022 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 20 541 M 20 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 50,35 $
Average target price 64,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Jeffrey Koepke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-18.62%20 541
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.43%61 540
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.80%36 457
FANUC CORPORATION-11.22%34 191
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-18.23%29 724
SANDVIK AB-20.43%26 998