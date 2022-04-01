Ingersoll Rand : Recognized as Manufacturing Awards 2022 Winner

More Ingersoll Rand Sustainability Achievements

Ingersoll Rand's ESG commitments continue to gain wide recognition. In addition to the Manufacturing Leadership Award, recent achievements also include:

Industry Mover Award by S&P Global - Renowned recognition as a world leader in sustainability, ranking within the top 15% of its industry. Ingersoll Rand also earned its first listing in S&P Global's annual Sustainability Yearbook, joining the listing of the world's most sustainable companies.

Best Compliance and Ethics Program Award (large cap) by Corporate Secretary - This prestigious accolade recognizes the company for its integration of good governance principles across all disciplines and a truly non-silo approach to achieving an ethical governance environment.

Department of Energy's Inaugural Better Climate Challenge - Ingersoll Rand joined the United States' Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge, a partnership among business leaders to drive environmental change and share replicable pathways to decarbonization.

is a strategic imperative at Ingersoll Rand, deeply integrated in all functions of its people, products and processes. Sustainability is strategic and the company's commitment to the planet is woven throughout all decision-making and areas of focus. Minimizing pollution, reducing water consumption, conserving energy and undertaking Net Zero initiatives are engrained in Ingersoll Rand's purpose: To make life better for employees, customers, stockholders, neighbors and our shared planet.