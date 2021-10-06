Log in
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
Ingersoll Rand : Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/06/2021
Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its third-quarter earnings release after the market closes on November 3, 2021.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the third-quarter results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-200-6205, domestically, or 1-929-526-1599, internationally, and use conference ID 019711, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 098 M - -
Net income 2021 427 M - -
Net Debt 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 21 516 M 21 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.15.13%21 516
ATLAS COPCO AB29.42%72 303
FANUC CORPORATION-12.66%38 742
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.07%37 690
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.05%37 129
SANDVIK AB0.84%29 203