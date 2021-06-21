Ingersoll Rand : to Acquire Seepex GmbH

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements that relate to our intent to acquire Seepex, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, the timing of the transaction and the outcome of anticipated complementary synergy opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to: our ability to timely obtain, if ever, necessary regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction; adverse effects on the market price of our common stock and on our operating results because of our inability to timely complete, if ever, the proposed transaction; our ability to fully realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; negative effects of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the company's common stock; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; general economic and business conditions that may impact the companies in connection with the proposed transaction; unanticipated expenses such as litigation or legal settlement expenses; changes in capital market conditions; the impact of the proposed transaction on the company's employees, customers and suppliers; and the ability of the companies to successfully integrate operations after the transaction. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Additional factors that could cause Ingersoll Rand's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
2
Seepex: Key Investment Highlights
Global #2 progressive cavity pump player with substantial installed base and strong aftermarket support
Provides entry into attractive applications in water, food & beverage and pharma markets
Broad, versatile and highly innovative product portfolio
Pioneer for digital solution with first-mover advantage and complete digital eco-system
Attractive financial profile, strong share of recurring sales and excellent growth perspectives
Entrepreneurial management team with an excellent industry track record
3
Seepex: Facts and Figures
€160M
~30%
HSD
~43%
Growth in PST Total
Sales CAGR
Recurring after-
2021E Revenue
Addressable Market
2017-2020
sales/services 2020
>45 years
>210,000
New business
~80%
models
Experience and
pumps
Innovative digital eco-
of total sales with
reputation
Installed base
system with ~€5M revenue
repeat customers
from online shop
4
Seepex: Transaction Rationale
The Seepex acquisition provides the opportunity to leverage Ingersoll Rand's strengths with an established market
leader to drive and expand future growth
Contribution to PST Segment
Expands PST Segment's total addressable market by $1.7B to $7.3B (30% increase)
Significantly expands European market presence in targeted verticals
Adds an additional positive displacement pump technology to PST Segment's product portfolio
Broadens existing portfolio of market- leading brands
Ability to leverage channel synergies within Ingersoll Rand
Seepex Differentiation
Leading global progressive cavity pump company
Strong brand recognition known best for total cost of ownership
Entrepreneurial management team with an excellent industry track record and solid pool of talent
Well invested with strong manufacturing metrics and processes
Installed base of >210,000 pumps
Growth Drivers
Established history of high single digit revenue CAGR since 2017
Well positioned suite of solutions in targeted verticals including environmental, food and beverage, and chemical
Recurring revenues driven by aftermarket sales (>40% of revenue)
Scalable IIoT software and hardware platform enables various digital revenue streams, from e-commerce to full scale SaaS
Strong new product pipeline, including within IIoT
Significant upside potential through complementary synergies that are expected to yield post-synergy Adjusted
EBITDA purchase multiple of low double digits by year three of ownership