Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ingersoll Rand : to Acquire Seepex GmbH

06/21/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition of Seepex GmbH

June 21, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements that relate to our intent to acquire Seepex, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, the timing of the transaction and the outcome of anticipated complementary synergy opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to: our ability to timely obtain, if ever, necessary regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction; adverse effects on the market price of our common stock and on our operating results because of our inability to timely complete, if ever, the proposed transaction; our ability to fully realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; negative effects of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the company's common stock; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; general economic and business conditions that may impact the companies in connection with the proposed transaction; unanticipated expenses such as litigation or legal settlement expenses; changes in capital market conditions; the impact of the proposed transaction on the company's employees, customers and suppliers; and the ability of the companies to successfully integrate operations after the transaction. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Additional factors that could cause Ingersoll Rand's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

2

Seepex: Key Investment Highlights

  1. Global #2 progressive cavity pump player with substantial installed base and strong aftermarket support
  2. Provides entry into attractive applications in water, food & beverage and pharma markets
  3. Broad, versatile and highly innovative product portfolio
  4. Pioneer for digital solution with first-mover advantage and complete digital eco-system
  5. Attractive financial profile, strong share of recurring sales and excellent growth perspectives
  6. Entrepreneurial management team with an excellent industry track record

3

Seepex: Facts and Figures

€160M

~30%

HSD

~43%

Growth in PST Total

Sales CAGR

Recurring after-

2021E Revenue

Addressable Market

2017-2020

sales/services 2020

>45 years

>210,000

New business

~80%

models

Experience and

pumps

Innovative digital eco-

of total sales with

reputation

Installed base

system with ~€5M revenue

repeat customers

from online shop

4

Seepex: Transaction Rationale

The Seepex acquisition provides the opportunity to leverage Ingersoll Rand's strengths with an established market

leader to drive and expand future growth

Contribution to PST Segment

  • Expands PST Segment's total addressable market by $1.7B to $7.3B (30% increase)
  • Significantly expands European market presence in targeted verticals
  • Adds an additional positive displacement pump technology to PST Segment's product portfolio
  • Broadens existing portfolio of market- leading brands
  • Ability to leverage channel synergies within Ingersoll Rand

Seepex Differentiation

  • Leading global progressive cavity pump company
  • Strong brand recognition known best for total cost of ownership
  • Entrepreneurial management team with an excellent industry track record and solid pool of talent
  • Well invested with strong manufacturing metrics and processes
  • Installed base of >210,000 pumps

Growth Drivers

  • Established history of high single digit revenue CAGR since 2017
  • Well positioned suite of solutions in targeted verticals including environmental, food and beverage, and chemical
  • Recurring revenues driven by aftermarket sales (>40% of revenue)
  • Scalable IIoT software and hardware platform enables various digital revenue streams, from e-commerce to full scale SaaS
  • Strong new product pipeline, including within IIoT

Significant upside potential through complementary synergies that are expected to yield post-synergy Adjusted

EBITDA purchase multiple of low double digits by year three of ownership

5

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
08:11aINGERSOLL RAND  : to Acquire Seepex GmbH
PU
07:27aINGERSOLL RAND  : to Buy Seepex in All-Cash Deal
MT
07:03aINGERSOLL RAND  : to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies..
BU
06/18INGERSOLL RAND  : to Virtually Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays
BU
06/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Dow on Track for -2-
DJ
06/17INGERSOLL RAND  : Vertical Research Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand to Buy From Hold, Li..
MT
06/14INGERSOLL RAND  : Credit Suisse Reinstates Ingersoll-Rand at Neutral, Raises PT ..
MT
06/14IR HELPED MAKE THIS EMPLOYEE'S DREAM : Rizwan's Story
PU
06/04INGERSOLL RAND  : Safety begins and ends with our employees
PU
06/02INGERSOLL RAND INDIA  : Posts Rise in Q4 Net Profit
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 907 M - -
Net income 2021 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 172x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 19 085 M 19 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,23 $
Last Close Price 45,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.2.29%19 085
ATLAS COPCO AB23.63%69 900
FANUC CORPORATION8.06%47 676
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.15%36 263
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.32%32 733
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.16%31 479