INGERSOLL RAND INC.

Ingersoll Rand : to Participate at Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna (Virtual) Conference

08/31/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat is available via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and accessible on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 052 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 22 373 M 22 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 92,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 53,25 $
Average target price 58,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.19.72%22 373
ATLAS COPCO AB42.63%80 468
FANUC CORPORATION-5.40%41 114
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED55.97%40 461
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.79%38 931
SANDVIK AB12.52%32 959