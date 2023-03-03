Advanced search
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
2023-03-03
59.47 USD   +2.02%
Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/03/2023
Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:

  • Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Fort, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 15th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM Eastern time.

  • Vicente Reynal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s dbAccess Global ESG Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 398 M - -
Net income 2023 756 M - -
Net Debt 2023 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 0,14%
Capitalization 23 605 M 23 605 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
EV / Sales 2024 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 58,29 $
Average target price 63,77 $
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Andrew Roger Schiesl Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.56%23 605
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.01%54 474
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 599
FANUC CORPORATION19.21%32 943
SANDVIK AB15.50%25 976
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.35%23 908