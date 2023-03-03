Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:

Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Fort, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 15th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM Eastern time.





Vicente Reynal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s dbAccess Global ESG Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

