Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Upcoming Industrial and ESG Conferences

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in several upcoming industrial and ESG conferences in March 2022.

Ingersoll Rand will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM Eastern time.

Additionally, Ingersoll Rand will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of each of these fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcasts will be available after conclusion of each fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Finally, Ingersoll Rand will participate in the Vertical Research Partners 2022 Virtual Energy Efficiency and Climate Solutions Day on Tuesday, March 8.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

