Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Upcoming Industrial and ESG Conferences

02/15/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in several upcoming industrial and ESG conferences in March 2022.

Ingersoll Rand will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM Eastern time.

Additionally, Ingersoll Rand will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of each of these fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcasts will be available after conclusion of each fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Finally, Ingersoll Rand will participate in the Vertical Research Partners 2022 Virtual Energy Efficiency and Climate Solutions Day on Tuesday, March 8.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
07:32aIngersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Upcoming Industrial and ESG Conferences
BU
02/03Ingersoll Rand Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02/02Ingersoll Rand Buys Houdstermaatschappij Jorc for $30.6 Million
MT
02/02Ingersoll Rand Acquires Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V.
BU
02/02
CI
01/28INGERSOLL RAND : Bolton, England, Team Donates Monetary Award to Gambian Needs
PU
01/07UBS Adjusts Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $70 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/04Barclays Adjusts Ingersoll Rand Price Target to $74 From $70, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
2021INGERSOLL RAND INC. : Report
CO
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Ingersoll Rand to $68 From $65, Maintains Overw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 183 M - -
Net income 2021 452 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,2x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 21 928 M 21 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 53,80 $
Average target price 68,07 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Gary D. Forsee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-13.04%21 928
ATLAS COPCO AB-20.49%62 016
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.34%38 690
FANUC CORPORATION-6.34%37 884
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-14.05%31 369
SANDVIK AB-7.80%31 148