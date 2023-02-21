Advanced search
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:33 2023-02-17 pm EST
57.58 USD   +0.33%
07:33aIngersoll sees 2023 revenue growth ahead of estimates
RE
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3-
DJ
06:26aIngersoll : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Ingersoll sees 2023 revenue growth ahead of estimates

02/21/2023 | 07:33am EST
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year revenue growth rate above analysts' estimates, after the industrial equipment maker's quarterly results benefited from strong demand for its air compressors, pumps and power tools.

The company said 2023 revenue growth was expected to be between 7% and 9%, ahead of average analysts' estimate of 4.73%, according to Refinitiv data.

A higher industrial output and improving supply chain have boosted demand for industrial equipment.

In 2022, Ingersoll had received orders worth $6.36 billion.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company's net income was 72 cents per share, compared with 63 cents per share estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Sales for Ingersoll's biggest segment, industrial technologies and services, jumped 16%. The segment, which makes compressor, vacuum and blowers, contributed nearly 80% to the its total revenue.

Ingersoll's net sales were $1.62 billion in the final quarter, compared with the expectations of $1.53 billion.

Shares of the company were trading 1% down before the bell. (Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
