Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IR   US45687V1061

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:02:58 pm EDT
43.25 USD   -1.26%
05/06INGERSOLL RAND INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/06Credit Suisse Lowers Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $52 from $56, Expects Incremental Inflationary Pressure in Q2; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $56 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE: Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

05/09/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) issues the following update to their release NewsItemID: 20220506005276 issued Friday, May 6, 2022 entitled: Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Ingersoll Rand will now be presenting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:40 AM Eastern time.

For background on original story, please click here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52711203/en.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INGERSOLL RAND INC.
05/06INGERSOLL RAND INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/06Credit Suisse Lowers Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $52 from $56, Expects Incremental..
MT
05/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ingersoll Rand's Price Target to $56 From $60, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/06Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Ingersoll Rand Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/04Ingersoll Rand's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Exceed Expectations; Issues Full Year 2022 EBITDA..
MT
05/04INGERSOLL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Ingersoll Rand Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/04Ingersoll Rand Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/04Ingersoll Rand Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 757 M - -
Net income 2022 576 M - -
Net Debt 2022 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 17 780 M 17 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 43,80 $
Average target price 58,87 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sia Abbaszadeh Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Jeffrey Koepke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-29.21%18 491
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.00%50 574
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.64%35 480
FANUC CORPORATION-19.40%28 938
SANDVIK AB-29.26%22 821
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.01%22 120