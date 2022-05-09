UPDATE: Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) issues the following update to their release NewsItemID: 20220506005276 issued Friday, May 6, 2022 entitled: Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Ingersoll Rand will now be presenting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:40 AM Eastern time.

For background on original story, please click here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52711203/en.

